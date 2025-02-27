Diablo 4 Season 8 release is seemingly delayed until end of April

It’s not often that a Diablo 4 Season gets a delay, but Season 8’s start/Season 7’s end has been pushed back until the end of April. Unfortunately, we don’t know the reason for that, but we do know that it has been adjusted slightly. There may be some issues with the development of the upcoming Season 8, or balance adjustments the team is looking to deliver as the next season kicks off.

Season 7 has been doing quite well, and is honestly one of my favorite seasons that we’ve experienced thus far. After the poor reception/feel of Season 6, the Season of Witchcraft was enjoyable. Fans are going to get a bit more of it before Diablo 4 Season 8’s release in April.

Diablo 4 Season 8’s release has been delayed until late April 2025

While this news of Diablo 4 Season 8’s delayed release wasn’t given by Blizzard, it was spotted by fans, including us, while logging into the game. What was originally April 15, 2025, has now suddenly become April 29, 2025. To some, this might be good news; they may want to grind out more rewards ahead of Season 8, or they might simply be enjoying using the Witchcraft powers.

We don't know why yet, but Season 8's been hit with a two-week delay (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

That means fans are going to have to wait a little longer before they can start Season 8. The last delay, coincidentally enough, was a Spring Season, Season 4. This was for PTR purposes, the developers were trying to get all the feedback sorted out ahead of, which ultimately made sense. Season 4 - Loot Reborn is arguably the greatest season the game has ever had.

As for the reason, we’ll have to wait and see if Blizzard reveals a reason. We will reach out to Blizzard Entertainment as well, and if we hear anything, we’ll update you accordingly. For now, there’s just a few more weeks of Season 7, before Season 8 kicks off officially on April 29, 2025.

