A familiar face from Diablo 3 is becoming the pinnacle boss in Diablo 4 soon

Diablo 4’s Campfire Chat was jam-packed with information, and the news that a Diablo 3 boss was coming was arguably one of the most exciting bits of information given out. That’s right, Belial is not only coming to D4 in Season 8, but he’s going to be the Exalted Pinnacle boss — the greatest challenge you can possibly face in the game. Other bosses will be added to the boss ladder as well, but the greatest foe will without a doubt be Belial.

There is a minor reference to Belial, Lord of Lies in Diablo 4 as well, so it’s nice to see him finally leave Diablo 3 and come here. The Hidden Camp area was set up by Tyrael and Leah Cain and was very close to Belial’s home in Caldeum.

Blizzard is shaking up the boss ladder by Diablo 3’s Belial as the ultimate Diablo 4 boss challenge

Belial, Lord of Lies, one of the Lesser Evils, is officially joining Diablo 4 from Diablo 3 as the pinnacle boss in Season 8. We also received word that Urivar would be joining the bottom of the boss ladder, and the Harbinger of Hatred would enter at the middle of the boss ladder, but Belial is the real major addition.

Belial stands at the top of the heap as the ultimate boss in D4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While there will be a smaller, more “agile” version of Belial in Diablo 4, the hulking, terrifying version that we remember from Diablo 3 will be sitting at the top of the boss ladder, waiting for people to be brave (or foolish) enough to decide to take him on.

The weaker version will pop up throughout Season 8, perhaps to tease his arrival for those who missed out on the Campfire Chat or don’t keep up with updates.

However, one of the things about Belial, Lord of Lies, is that he’s always lurking and always watching. To capitalize on this facet of his being, anytime you loot any of the lair bosses, there’s a small percentage chance that you’ll be ambushed by Belial in D4!

This grants players a chance to get a sort of two-for-one reward. You fight Andariel, for example, defeat her, and then Belial shows up! Defeat him as well, and claim amazing rewards without having to summon him. However, it won’t be Belial’s loot drops — it will be a double-dip from Andariel’s loot table. It’s definitely a cool idea. It will make fighting ladder bosses far more worthwhile.

