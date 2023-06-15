How to find Hidden Camp in Diablo 4

An important area from Diablo 3 has been found in Diablo 4 - The Hidden Camp. Blizzard Entertainment is well-known for sneaking easter eggs into its games, and this is massive. It’s one that will remain hidden until the final moments of the latest entry, but going to see the view of Caldeum makes it all worthwhile. This isn’t the only link to the previous games either, from familiar bosses to musical overtures. However, this might be the biggest easter egg.

The Hidden Camp is going to be familiar to anyone who played Diablo 3, and you can now find what remains of it in Diablo 4. It’s not as bustling and busy as it used to be, unfortunately. Here’s what you need to know about this Blizzard easter egg.

Where to find the Hidden Camp in Diablo 4

Unfortunately, you cannot get to this location until Act VI of Diablo 4. Although you can get to the area outside this spot, it won’t open until you’re deep into Act VI. You can see the specific location this region is at on the Kehjistan map, but it’s going to take some work to get there. Thankfully you will have a horse by now, so that will make the trip significantly faster.

Map leading to the Hidden Camp in Diablo 4 (Image via Fearlessmojo/Reddit)

The best way to get there is to have access to the Gea Kul waypoint on the coast of Kehjistan. All entrances to the spot on the above map, marked by the green square, are closed off. From rubble to massive closed doors, you cannot get to this Diablo 4 zone until Act VI.

You’re going to ride northeast until you get to the winding canyons north of the Fields of Hatred. To the left of the green square, you can see a little path that goes north that leads into this location. If you get lost, head south to the Fields of Hatred, and follow that path north; it’ll put you right on track again.

Now known as the Forgotten Overlook, it’s an empty, desolate zone. There are plenty of enemies to kill, and several familiar sights for Diablo 3 veterans. You can also get a fantastic view of what was once Caldeum, which really makes the trip worthwhile.

What is the Hidden Camp in Diablo 4?

Before Diablo 4, the franchise’s regions were divided into separate zones and you couldn’t just walk from one end of the land to another. Act II’s main quest hub was the Hidden Camp. This secret area was set up by Tyrael and Leah - Deckard Cain’s foster daughter - and it was in a very interesting area.

This base of locations, little did the protagonists know, was near the home of Belial. Belial, the Lord of Lies, completely controlled Caldeum, and it was home to an epic boss battle later in the game.

While you can’t do anything particularly fun in the Hidden Camp, Diablo fans will want to check out this easter egg without a doubt, and see what remains of this familiar area decades after Diablo 3 ended.

