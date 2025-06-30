Diablo 4 Season 9: All changes since the 2.3.0 PTR

Diablo 4 Season 9 will be live in less than a day now, and the patch notes are already live. Some will recall that a weeklong PTR for Season 9 took place about a month ago (May 27 - June 3). As is to be expected from any PTR, there have been a number of balance changes going into the live 2.3.0 patch coming out later today.

For those who did partake in the PTR and are wondering what's changed, here's the adjustments made compared to the 2.3.0 PTR patch.

Diablo 4 Season 9: All changes in patch 2.3.0 compared to PTR

Blizzard has made a lot of changes since last month's PTR (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Barbarian

Skills

Enhanced Flay

Vulnerable proc chance increased from 15% to 50%.

Wrath of the Berserker

No longer interrupts movement or channeling.

Previous: Explode into rage, Knocking Back surrounding enemies and gaining Berserking and Unstoppable for 5 seconds. For the next 10 seconds, dealing direct damage with Basic Skills grants Berserking for 5 seconds.

Now: Explode into rage, Knocking Back surrounding enemies and gaining Berserking and Unstoppable for 10 seconds.

Heavy Hitter

Reduced damage bonus from 15%[x] to 10%[x].

Hooves of the Mountain God

Cleave radius increased from 135 to 150.

Ugly Bastard Helm

Damage bonus decreased from 80-100%[x] to 40-60%[x].

Arreat's Bearing

Dust Devil damage reduced by 50%.

Unbroken Chain

Replaced increased +% Movement Speed for increased +% Strength.

Executioner's Aspect

Earthquake damage bonus reduced from 200%[x] to 100%[x].

Paragon and Tempering

Vehement Augments Weapons Tempering Recipe

Replaced Heavy Hitter with Wallop.

Rumble Glyph

Earthquake damage bonus reduced from 35.1% to 30.1%.

Druid

Skills

Pulverize

Damage increased from 110% to 150%.

Enhanced Pulverize

Previous: Every 10 seconds, your next Pulverize will Overpower.

Now: Pulverize deals 30% increased damage to Crowd Controlled enemies and Bosses.

Raging Pulverize

Previous: Pulverize deals 75% increased Overpower damage. Enemies Overpowered by Pulverize are Stunned for 3 seconds.

Now: Every 10 seconds, Pulverize is guaranteed to Overpower and make enemies take 20% more damage for 5 seconds.

Primal Pulverize

Enemy damage reduction duration increased from 4 to 5 seconds.

Storm Strike

After chaining, Storm Strike will now chain back to old targets after running out of new options to chain to.

Grizzly Rage

Companion Skills are always usable during Grizzly Rage.

Rank 5 Bonus:

Previous: Companion Skills can be Cast during Grizzly Rage.

Now: You gain 30% increased Armor while Grizzly Rage is active.

Provocation

Previous: When you remain in Werebear form for at least 20/16/12 seconds, your next non-Defensive Skill will Overpower.

Now: After 10 seconds of Werebear form, your next non-Defensive Skill will Overpower and deal 5/10/15% increased damage.

Toxic Claws

Previous: You deal 5/10/15% increased Poison damage.

Now: You deal 5/10/15% increased Poison damage. This is doubled while in Werewolf form and for 8 seconds after leaving it.

Nature's Fury

Earth and Storm damage bonuses increased from 20% to 40%.

Ursine Strength

Bonuses remain for 8 seconds after leaving Werebear form, up from 5 seconds.

Shockwave Aspect

Will now trigger the puddle effect of Rotting Lightbringer.

Aspect of the Rabid Bear

Poison Damage Bonus increased from 20-40% to 40-80%.

Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast

Damage bonus per stack increased from 3% to 5%, up to 100% from 60%.

Dire Wolf's Aspect

Category changed from Offensive to Utility.

Movement Speed increased from 10-30% to 20-40%.

Spirit Cost Reduction reduced from 40-80% to 20-40%.

Aspect of The Ursine Horror

Category changed from Offensive to Utility.

Earth Skill Cooldown reduction reduced from 1-4 seconds to 0.5-1.25 seconds.

Aspect of Metamorphic Stone

Boulder damage increased from 90-130% to 120-160% of normal damage.

Aspect of Seismic Shift

Previous: Earth Spike deals 50-70% increased damage and launches spikes in a line.

Now: Earth Spike deals 50-70% increased damage and launches 2 rows of spikes in a line.

Overcharged Aspect

Previous: Lucky Hit has up to a 15-30% when dealing Lightning damage to overload the target for 3 seconds, causing any direct damage you deal to them to pulse additional damage to surrounding enemies.

Now: Your direct Lightning damage makes your Storm Skills deal 0.8-1.3% more damage to the enemy, up to 40-65%. At maximum stacks, the target becomes Vulnerable.

Unique Items

Rotting Lightbringer (Previously Noxious Spine-breaker)

Affixes:14-18% Willpower increased to 18-22%.

114-150% Poison Damage increased to 406-550% Poison damage.

Power:Previous: Every 10 seconds, Pulverize forms a puddle that deals 200-400% of its damage as Poisoning damage over 6 seconds. Pulverizing the puddle splashes an additional 20-40% of the puddle's total damage within the area and around it.

Now: If no puddle is around you, Pulverize forms a puddle that guarantees its own Overpowers and deals 200-600% of its normal damage as Poisoning over 7 seconds. Pulverize causes all close puddles to splash 20-60% of their total damage within their areas and around them.

Functionality Change:Pulverize radius increase will affect the size of the puddle and its splashes.

Greatstaff of the Crone

Damage increased from 170-250% to 200-350%.

Dolmen Stone

Boulder damage increased from 20-40% per boulder to 30-50%.

Tempering

Werebear Innovation: New Utility Recipe

Pulverize Size

Maul Size

Petrify Duration

Nature Magic Innovation: Utility Recipe

Removed Petrify Duration

Necromancer

Skills and Book of the Dead

Supreme Blood Wave

Number of Blood Orbs spawned reduced from 3 to 2.

Cold Mage Second Upgrade

Previous: Cold Mage attacks make enemies Vulnerable for 4 seconds.

Now: Cold Mage attacks make enemies Vulnerable for 4 seconds and have a 10% chance to instantly Freeze the target for 2.5 seconds.

Passives

Serration

Critical Chance increased from 0.3% to 1%.

Titan's Fall

Previous: While Fortified, you deal 6% increased damage to Elites.

Now: You deal 5% increased damage to Elites.

Necrotic Fortitude

Lucky Hit chance per level increased from 5% to 7%.

Ossified Essence

Damage per Essence used increased from 0.5% to 0.7%.

Cap increased from 100% to 140%.

Affliction

Damage enemies take from you increased from 15% to 45%.

Scaling percent increased from 30% to 120%.

Base damage increased from 100% to 180%.

Cap increased to 900%.

Shadowblight

Scaling percent increased from 20% to 70%.

Damage cap increased from 300% to 450%.

Legendary Aspects

Blighted

Damage bonus increased from 25% to 35%.

Bone Duster's Aspect

Previous: Bone Spear is guaranteed to Overpower enemies within Bone Prison and deals 30-45%[x] increased damage to them.

Now: Bone Spear deals 30-45%[x] increased damage to enemies within Bone Prison and the first Bone Spear to hit each enemy within it is guaranteed to Overpower.

Unique Items

Hand of Naz

Arch-Mage size slightly increased.

Arch-Mages now become unstoppable for a moment after teleporting.

Delay between when Arch-Mage splinters can fire again reduced.

Bloodless Scream

Intelligence bonus normalized with other weapons values.

Freeze Duration affix replaced with Lucky Hit: Chance to restore resource.

Lucky Hit chance affix replaced with Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% chance to deal 8500-13500 Shadow damage.

Ranks to Darkness Skills increased from 1-2 to 2-4.

Indira's Memory

Adjusted the tooltip for Indira's Memory to clarify that only the player's Bone Spears can consume corpses.

Paragon

Flesh Eater

Corpse requirement reduced from 5 to 3.

Hulking Monstrosity

Previous: Your Golem has 40% increased Maximum Life and deals 100%[x] increased damage.

Now: Your Golem has 40% increased Maximum Life and deals 100%[x] increased damage.

Skeletal Mages and Warriors Sacrifice bonuses grant an additional 35%[x] Golem damage.

Bone Graft

Number of total stacks reduced from 8 to 4.

Damage per stack increased from 1% to 5%.

Rogue

Skills

Advanced Flurry

Previous: Successive casts of Flurry increase its damage by 10%[x] and reduce its Energy cost 15%, up to 3 times.

Now: Successive casts of Flurry increase its damage by 10%[x] and store 10 Energy, up to 3 times. Casting a different Skill resets this bonus and grants all stored Energy.

Developer’s Note:

In combination with the new Unique, this upgrade made it harder to achieve the powered-up state. This change hopes to compensate for that while granting a similar bonus.

Shadow Clone

Damage reduced from 60% to 40%.

Supreme Shadow Clone

Previous: Shadow Clone deals 20% additional damage.

Now: Shadow Clone engulfs you in its visage granting 20% Damage Reduction for the duration.

Death Trap

No longer reduces cooldown from kills or overpowers baseline.

Rank 5

Previous: Death Trap has an additional Pull In effect when it appears.

Now: Killing or Overpowering an enemy with Death Trap has a 20% chance to reset its Cooldown.

Skill Ranks beyond 5 increase the chance for Death Trap to reset by 1% per rank.

Damage reduced from 300% to 200%.

Key Passives

Victimize

Previous: Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 50% chance to cause an explosion, dealing 90% damage of the same type to them and surrounding enemies. Victimize's damage is increased by 20%[x] of your Vulnerable damage bonus, up to 300%[x].

Now: Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 50% chance to cause an explosion, dealing 200% damage of the same type to them and surrounding enemies. Enemies hit by Victimize's explosion take 75%[x] increased damage from you for 3 seconds.

Close Quarter's Combat

Percentage of Damage to Close for scaling increased from 10% to 50%.

Precision

Percentage of Critical Strike damage bonus for scaling increased from 20% to 100%.

Alchemical Admixture

Previous: Dealing 2 different types of Non-Physical damage increases the Potency of your Imbuement Skills by 40% for 5 seconds. This Potency is further increased by 40% of the total amount of your Bonus damage to Poison, Shadow, and Cold.

Now: Dealing 2 different types of Non-Physical damage increases the Potency of your Imbuement Skills by 100% and Non-Physical Damage by 50%[x] for 8 seconds.

Legendary Aspects

Coldclip

Previous: Your Basic skills are always Cold Imbued. You deal 5-20% increased damage to enemies that are Chilled or Frozen.

Now: You deal 20-40% increased damage to enemies that are Chilled or Frozen. Your Basic Skills are always Cold Imbued at 50% potency and gain this damage bonus against Bosses.

Damage now properly scales with Ancestral versions.

Ravager's

Previous: Shadow Step has an additional Charge. Killing an enemy with Shadow Step refunds a Charge and increases the damage of Shadow Step by 4.5 - 12% for 2 seconds, up to 27 - 87%.

Now: Shadow Step has an additional Charge and gains a charge when it kills an enemy. Casting Shadow Step increases its damage by 9 - 18% for 5 seconds, up to 45 - 90%.

Unique Items

Deathmask of Nirmitruq

Damage bonus increased from 30-50% to 50-70%.

Health damage lost reduced from 10% to 8%.

Eaglehorn

Now always bounces at least once.

Developer’s Note:

What did it bounce off of? Yes.

Eyes in the Dark

Damage bonus reduced from 100-200% to 40-60%.

Now always grants the bonus, rather than only on the additional cast.

Paragon

Eldrich Bounty

Previous (on PTR): Each equipped Imbuement Skill grants 3% Maximum resistance and 30%[x] damage for that Imbuement's Element.

Now: Poison, Shadow, and Cold gain 3% Maximum Resistance and 30%[x] increased damage.

No Witnesses

Previous: Your Ultimate Skills gain an additional 20%[x] damage from your Damage with Ultimate bonus and grant this bonus to all Skills for 10 seconds when cast. Maximum 60%[x].

Now: Your Ultimate Skills gain an additional 20%[x] damage from your Damage with Ultimate bonus and grant this bonus to all other Skills for 10 seconds when cast. Maximum 40%[x].

Sorcerer

Skills and Paragon

Hydra

Hydra heads now attack immediately upon spawn, unless Hydra has been cast multiple times rapidly in succession.

Developer’s Note:

This change is intended to make Hydra feel snappy and responsive after casting in most situations, but it should also discourage repeatedly spamming Hydra casts at high attack speed to trigger more immediate attacks.

Invoked Hydra

Previously: After you Critically Strike, your Hydras gain 30%[+] Critical Strike Chance for 3 seconds.

Now: Hydras gain 50%[x] Critical Strike damage and 20%[+] Critical Strike Chance.

Searing Heat Legendary Paragon Node

Pyromancy Skills Critical Strike Chance increased from 12%[+] to 15%[+].

Icefall Legendary Paragon Node

Frost Skill damage increased from 25%[x] to 35%[x].

Items

Ophidian Iris

Skill Ranks of Devouring Blaze affix replaced with Skill Ranks of Primordial Binding.

Critical Strike Chance affix replaced with Attack Speed.

Serpentine Aspect

Previously: Casting Hydra Consumes all of your Mana to increase its damage by 0.5-2.5%[x] per Mana spent.

Now: Hydras deals 0.50-1.50%[x] increased damage per Mana you had when Summoned. Casting Hydra Consumes all of your Mana.

Developer’s Note:

This update allows the Hydra Enchantment to benefit from Serpentine Aspect without consuming all of your Mana, which is only consumed when the skill is cast.

Firestarter Aspect

Ranks increased from 16 to 21.

Previous: When newly Burning an enemy, you deal an additional 75-150% Fire damage to them. This effect is treated as a Pyromancy Skill.

Now: Gain 10-30%[x] increased Fire Damage. When newly Burning an enemy, you deal an additional 150% Pyromancy Fire damage to them. This effect is treated as a Pyromancy Skill.

Season of Sins of the Horadrim

Horadric Jewels

New Horadric Jewel: Willbreaker

Physical damage you deal shatters enemies' spirits, causing them to take 40%[x] more Physical damage for 6 seconds. This effect applies when first damaging a Boss or Elite, or when they are affected by Crowd Control.

Developer’s Note:

As this season offers extensive options for elemental character builds, we wanted physical builds to have something to chase as well.

Liminal Echo can no longer drop in Hardcore.

Developer’s Note:

It’s important to us to maintain the integrity and spirit of Hardcore, and welcome feedback regarding what that means to the community!

Increased Reverie Horn's damage bonus from 30% to 50%.

Spark of Creation's Resource Generation reduced from 10 to 5.

Spark of Creation will now be the first Horadric Tome the player receives, instead of Scornful Light.

Reduced Idol From Below's Maximum Health bonus from 8% to 6%.

Jewel Guardians generated by Idol From Below can no longer spawn in Training Grounds or after a Dungeon's Objective has been completed.

Jewel Guardians now spawn at set intervals as opposed to between two random times.

The resource costs for crafting Horadric Jewels have been decreased across the board.

Catalysts

Propulsion

Starting Cooldown reduced from 9 to 8 seconds.

Disintegrate

Beam radius increased by 100%.

Celestial Surge

Lucky Hit Chance reduced from 30% to 18%.

Cosmic Anomaly

Anomalies now benefit more from Lucky Hit with their passive attacks, which manifest up to 5 anomalies that emit particles which deal damage over 4 seconds.

Infusions

All Enemy affix deactivation durations increased from 5 to 8 seconds.

Thunderous Particle

Damage increased by 25%.

Corrosive Vapor

Damage increased by 25%.

Arcana

Magic

Jagged Bramble

Thorns damage increased from 100-250% to 150-300%.

Rare

Siphoning Gizmo

Renamed to Sharpening Gizmo.

Previous: Lucky Hit: Damage from your Catalyst has up to a 40-80% chance to consume Damage-Over-Time effects and deal 100% of their damage instantly.

Now: Lucky Hit: Damage from your Catalyst has a 50% chance to deal 200-340% Physical damage. Your Catalyst Lucky Hit Chance is doubled.

Fractured Core

Damage taken debuff increased from 10% to 15%.

Legendary

Nightmare Orb - Celestial Surge

Additional star chance increased from 25% to 50%.

Disintegrate

Previous: Disintegrate Fears unaffected enemies. Killing those affected enemies restores 5% of your Maximum Life and Primary Resource.

Now: Disintegrate Fears unaffected enemies and deals 100% increased damage to them while they are Feared.

Propulsion

Previous: Propulsion removes enemy Vulnerable effects to Fear unaffected enemies. After the Fear ends, a Lesser Mana Blast is formed upon that enemy.

Now: Propulsion removes enemy Vulnerable effects to Fear them. While Feared, those enemies randomly form Lesser Mana Blasts.

Astral Pillar

Previous: Every 9th wave from your Astral Pillar Fears. It automatically Taunts and lures any enemy that is Feared.

Now: Every 9th wave from your Astral Pillar Fears. Enemies close to it are Taunted and have their Fear removed.

Cosmic Anomaly

Slow increased from 80% to 90%.

Frigid Heart: Cosmic Anomaly

Chance to preserve themselves increased from 20% to 30%.

Bloody Charm: Propulsion

Previous: The Mana Blast from Propulsion Executes non-Boss enemies. Successful Executions reset it.

Now: The Mana Blast from Propulsion Executes non-Boss enemies. Successful Executions grant 70% Movement Speed for 5 seconds.

Miscellaneous

The Monster Health increase per Pit Tier after Torment I has been slightly reduced to ensure a wider range of builds succeed in their journey to Torment IV.

Additional Experience Orbs dropped in a Forgotten Wisdom Nightmare Dungeon now scale better and behave more consistently.

Removed the inherent additive damage portion of Overpower that was based on your Life and Fortify amounts.

Developer’s Note:

On the PTR, we tested an 80% reduction in these additive damage values, but still found Overpower based builds to be overperforming other options due in part to this inherent bonus. Overpower will now only grant up to a 50%[x] damage increase when it triggers, similar to Critical Strikes. However, Overpowers are still intended to be a rarer occurrence than Critical Strikes, relying primarily on guaranteed sources. As a result, balancing of Overpower damage sources are typically higher than similar ones for Critical Strikes.

Horadric Phial drop rate now scales with Torment Tier.

Nightmare Dungeon, Resplendent Chest, and Dungeon Event Chest Rewards have been retuned to reward more Gear, Obducite, and Gold, in Torment Difficulties.

Betrayer's Husks (Belial material cache) scale with Difficulty Tier, the same as other boss material caches.

Added a transmutation recipe for exchanging the Judicator's Mask into Abhorrent Hearts at the Alchemist.

The drop rate of Scrolls of Escape in Hardcore has been increased.

Bug Fixes

Nightmare Dungeons

Fixed an issue where Nightmare Dungeons with the Treasure Hunt affix sometimes didn't drop the final reward cache.

Fixed an issue where the Horadric Reserves Nightmare Dungeon affix dropped Obol chests more frequently than intended.

Fixed an issue where the interaction tooltip for Rare Horadric Chests was missing.

Fixed an issue where affixes didn't properly apply in Escalating Nightmares during Party play.

Fixed an issue where Sorcerer Hydras could drop Experience motes in Nightmare Dungeons with the Forgotten Wisdom Affix.

Gameplay

General

Fixed various issues where Horadric Spellcraft effects and Horadric Jewels didn't function as intended.

Fixed an issue where Astaroth could become invincible if he was staggered while dismounting.

Fixed an issue where the player could not access the World Map from Astaroth's Lair.

Fixed an issue where X'fal's Corroded Signet was not properly triggering from Shocking Damage.

Barbarian

Fixed an issue where the power of Hooves of the Mountain God could be triggered by the Lucky Hit Effect of Battle Trance.

Fixed an issue where the Ugly Bastard Helm power would not properly function.

Fixed an issue where Barbarians could occasionally get infinite duration while Berserking.

Druid

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of the Alpha did not properly grant bonus damage for Werewolf Companions.

Fixed an issue where the bonuses of the Mangled Aspect could be snapshotted.

Necromancer

Fixed an issue where Kalen's Edict was granting double the death bonus to Skeletal Warriors and no death bonus to Skeletal Mages.

Fixed an issue where Aspect of Decaying Humerus would not display the change to Shadow damage on the tooltips of your Bone skills.

Fixed an issue where new Skeletal Mages would die while wearing The Hand of Naz if your Skeletal Warriors or Golem were not sacrificed.

Fixed an issue where Skeletal Mage Mastery Ranks were not granted properly on the Hand of Naz.

Fixed an issue where equipping certain Sacrifice bonuses would cause the extra minions from Hand of Naz to disappear when logging out and back into the game.

Fixed an issue where the extra mages from The Hand of Naz would sometimes die and Arch Mages would revert to normal mages when entering a town. (Considering the town guards no longer have a bone to pick with them, the Sekeletal Arch Mages can enter as themselves.)

Rogue

Fixed an issue where Deathmask of Nirmitruq could cause the player to get stuck at 1 Health.

Fixed an issue where Supreme Death Trap's Pull resist area was centered on the player rather than the trap.

Sorcerer

Fixed an issue where Serpentine Aspect allowed you to Summon an additional Hydra.

Fixed an issue where Hydra's attacks would not properly increase their Critical Strike Chance when using Elementalist's Aspect.

Fixed an issue where Shimmering Ice Armor would not get more than 1 second of Cooldown Reduction, even when spending more than 100 Mana at once.

User Interface and User Experience

Fixed an issue where Deathmask of Nirmitruq would cause the Flurry cost to display as 0 on the tooltip.

Fixed an issue where the value for the Aspect of Adaptability was incorrectly displayed in the Codex of Power.

Fixed an issue where items in the lost items stash with Greater Affixes would display the incorrect number of Greater Affixes on the icon.

Fixed an issue where the buff from Rotting Lightbringer would appear to be consumed by using any skill, rather than just Pulverize.

Fixed an issue where the buff tooltip for Subverting Concealment was missing a name.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where selling items to the Purveyor of Curiosities did not always grant gold.

Fixed an issue where Masterworking enchanted or tempered affixes would grant larger upgrades than expected.

Fixed an issue where a Tempered affix could be re-rolled via Enchanting.

Fixed an issue where enchanting an item with two tempered affixes would only allow re-rolling the range of an affix instead of replacing it.

Various performance, UI, visual, stability, and audio fixes.

Diablo 4 2.3.0 patch: All changes to Vessel of Hatred since S9 PTR

Spiritborn

Harmonious Hunter

Damage bonus to Injured decreased from 100%[x] to 50%[x].

Reduced maximum Ferocity gained from 4 to 2.

Exalted Hunter

Previous (on PTR): Killing an enemy while The Hunter is present reduces this cooldown by 5 seconds. Hitting a boss reduces its cooldown by 1 second.

Now: Killing an enemy while The Hunter is present has a 40% chance to instantly reset its Cooldown. This chance is halved after each consecutive reset.

Harmonious Devourer

Enemies affected by toxic globs also take 50% [x] increased Poison Damage.

Harmonious Seeker

Player attacks are guaranteed to Critically Strike for the duration of the Eagle Spirit.

Exalted Protector

Player deals 25%[x] increased damage while in The Protector's area.

Items

Balazan's Maxtlatl

Thorns Damage decreased from 200-300% to 100-150%.

Aspect Of Deflection

Reflected Razor Wings (non-spiraling) now targets nearby enemies.

Aspect Of Fleet Wings

Active ability changed to now increase Potency damage by 3-5%[x] for each active Razor Wing.

Now an offensive aspect.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Thorns damage could be snapshotted when using Balazan's Maxtlatl.

Fixed an issue where Aspect of Fleet Wings could not be imprinted on the correct items at the Occultist.

Check out our guides on this new Diablo 4 season:

