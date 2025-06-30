Diablo 4 Season 9 start time countdown

Diablo 4 Season 9 kicks off later today (July 1 PDT), and the exact release time remains the same as the last two seasons. It kicks off at 10 am PST (1 am EST) globally, across all platforms. While the seasonal flavor this time will revolve around mix-and-match spells, it's mainly the new item-boosting Jewels that will pique the interest of build-crafters.

Ad

If you're not sure what time Diablo 4 Season 9 starts in your local timezone, this gudie is here for you.

Confirmed Diablo 4 Season 9 start time for all regions

Only a few hours to go till Diablo 4 Season 9 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As mentioned earlier, Diablo 4 Season 9 will start at 10 am PST on July 1, 2025. In Oceania and some regions of Asia, though, the release date will technically roll over into July 2.

Ad

Trending

Here's what that start time looks like in various regions across the world:

United States and South America : 10 am PT / 11 am MT / 12 pm CT (noon) / 1 pm ET / 2 pm BRT

: 10 am PT / 11 am MT / 12 pm CT (noon) / 1 pm ET / 2 pm BRT Europe : 5 pm GMT / 5 pm UTC / 6 pm BST / 7 pm CET / 7 pm EET

: 5 pm GMT / 5 pm UTC / 6 pm BST / 7 pm CET / 7 pm EET Asia : 9 pm GST / 10:30 pm IST / 1:00 am PHT on July 2 / 1:00 am CST (Beijing Time) on July 2 / 2 am JST/KST on July 2

: 9 pm GST / 10:30 pm IST / 1:00 am PHT on July 2 / 1:00 am CST (Beijing Time) on July 2 / 2 am JST/KST on July 2 Oceania: 3 am AEST on July 2 / 5 am NZST on July 2

If this list does not cover your specific timezone, here's a countdown widget for the exact start time of Season 9:

Ad

Ad

This is also the same time that Diablo 4 Season 8 ends, but there may be some transition downtime that can be extended due to technical reasons. However, this is pretty rare; Diablo 4 Season star times are generally punctual to the minute.

Also Read: Diablo 4 Season 9 leveling tier list || Diablo 4 Season 9 Endgame tier list

If this is your first time trying out Diablo 4, here are 5 easiest builds to try in Season 9.

What to expect from Diablo 4 Season 9?

Diablo 4 Season 9 is titled Sins of The Horadim, and the headliner feature is Horadic Spells and Jewels. Horadic Spells are strung together with three modular components - Catalyst, Infusion, and Arcana - which determine everything from the base Spell and damage type to aftereffects.

Ad

Horadic Jewels, meanwhile, are a new layer of itemization, crafted using Horadic Tomes - which you get from the newly added Strongrooms (microdungeons with unique minibosses).

Read More: Horadic Strongrooms explained

Microdungeons are not the only fresh new wave of content coming to the Diablo 4 endgame with Season 9. Escalating Nightmares will be the new big challenge run many players will want to stress test, taking you through three Nightmare Dungeons in a row with stacking debuffs and affixes.

Ad

While you're waiting for the release, here's more about Diablo 4 Season 9:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More