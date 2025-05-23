Diablo 4 Season 9: All Horadric Jewels (known so far)

Diablo 4 Season 9 is introducing Horadric Jewels as a way to further enhance your already impressive Horadric Spells. However, when I read about these, I immediately panicked, because it sounds very similar to the Occult Jewelry in Season 7. I didn’t manage to unlock a single one of them the entire season, so I hope that these are more reasonable to craft.

However, I do think the Horadric Jewels are interesting, and should be a nice way to shape up your build as you head into Torment I-IV in Season 9 of Diablo 4. Right now we only know of a few of these gems, but more could show up as we get closer to Season 9 in July. Here’s what we know so far.

All Horadric Jewels in Diablo 4 Season 9 and what they do

Diablo 4 Season 9 features a powerful new gem type you can slot into your accessories, in the form of Horadric Jewels. These specifically become available in Torment I+, once you start clearing out Horadric Storerooms. From there, Horadric Tomes drop, and these unlock the ability to craft Unique gems at Wayfinders.

These are the three known Horadric Jewels (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

They require Horadric Phials and Gem Fragments, and can really add to the overall power of your builds. At this time, I don’t know where the Horadric Phials drop, but I assume it will also be in Storerooms.

In addition to their Unique effect, each of these adds +120 Armor and 6% Resistance to All Elements. I just hope it’s less cryptic and frustrating than Occult Gems were. Here are the currently known Horadric Jewels in Diablo 4 Season 9:

Idol From Below

Seal of Power

The Starflux

(Content begins at 53:51)

Idol From Below grants players 6% Primary Core Stat, 8% Maximum Life, and Unhindered. However, it comes at a cost. The player will be hunted in Sanctuary’s darkest places by Jewel Guardians whose goal is to protect this relic. That’s interesting, and, if they have a chance to drop Uniques or anything, that could be an amazing benefit, instead of a drawback.

The Seal of Power is another new Horadric Jewel in Diablo 4 Season 9. This one grants you 25% Movement Speed and 15% Critical Strike Chance, when you have two or more Arcana from the Spell of Power equipped. Perhaps builds that require high Crit like Crushing Hand Spiritborn could use it.

Then there’s the one that interests me the most, The Starflux. It makes your Catalysts deal 100% more damage, but you lose control over your Horadric Spellcraft. This makes your Catalyst inherit Fusions randomly. I’m a sucker for that kind of chaos, especially with the Cosmic Anomaly Catalyst.

There could be other Horadric Jewels coming as we get closer to D4 Season 9’s official launch in July. That said, these are also pretty powerful, and fascinating in their own way.

