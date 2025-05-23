Diablo 4 Season 9 PTR patch notes (update 2.3.0)

Diablo 4 just announced its Season 9 PTR, and the patch notes are already out. As revealed on the May 22 Campfire Chat, this upcoming season will be all about Horadic Spells. Seasonal power mechanics have been the order of the day for a long time, but for this iteration, customizability takes front seat with many possible combinations between Catalysts, Infusions, and Arcana.

However, in the patch notes for the Season 9 PTR documented below, we will not be talking about the new flavor-of-the-month powers. Instead, the patch notes are meant to be an overview of all the class balance changes, new Uniques, and other miscellaneous changes so you can theorycraft builds ahead of the PTR (May 27 - June 3).

For those here to check out all the new bling to chase, here are all the new Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 9.

The upcoming season's patch notes are here (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Barbarian

Hooves of the Mountain God: Unique Boots

Affixes

Inherent: Attacks Reduce Evades Cooldown by 2.5 Seconds

+17.5-23% Movement Speed

+16-25% Basic Attack Speed

+7-10 Fury Per Second

+2-3 Ranks to Belligerence

Power

When reaching Maximum Fury, your Fury will rapidly drain until you run out and all your Basic skills now cleave and deal 70-100%[x] increased damage.

Druid

Noxious Spine-Breaker: Unique 2H Weapon

Affixes

Inherent: 110% Damage to Poisoned enemies

14-18% Willpower

114-150% Poison Damage

26-35% Chance for Pulverize to Hit Twice

26-35% Resource Cost Reduction

Power

Every 10 seconds, Pulverize forms a puddle that deals 200-400% of its damage as Poisoning damage over 6 seconds. Pulverizing the puddle splashes an additional 20-40% of the puddle's total damage within the area and around it.

Necromancer

The Hand of Naz: Unique Gloves

Affixes

77.5-100% Skeletal Mage Damage

10.5-15% Attack Speed

+424-457 Maximum Life

+2-4 Skeletal Mage Mastery

Power

Sacrificing both Skeletal Warriors and Golems grants an additional Skeletal Mage for each Minion sacrificed.

When a Skeletal Mage attacks enemies 25 times without dying it upgrades to a Skeletal Arch-Mage.

Skeletal Arch-Mages teleport to safety when attacked and their attacks occasionally shatter on impact dealing 50-100% increased damage to the target and up to 3 additional targets.

Rogue

Deathmask of Nirmitruq: Unique Helm

Affixes

+424-457 Maximum Life

+2-3 Skillranks to Flurry

+16-25 Movement Speed

+224-296 Armor

Power

You can now overexert yourself while Casting Flurry, spending 10% life when you don't have enough Energy. Spending life to Cast Flurry increases its damage by 30-50% and your Attack Speed by 50% for 5 seconds.

Developer’s Note: Flurry will fail to cast when the player has neither enough energy nor health available.

Sorcerer

Ophidian Iris: Unique Amulet

Affixes

Inherent: +30% Resistance to all Elements

Inherent: Casted Hydras Have +2 Heads

+11.5-15.7% Intelligence

+5.2-6.0 Critical Strike Chance

+77.5-100% Pyromancy Damage

+1-2 to Devouring Blaze

Power

Hydra is now a Core Skill and always Summons a 3-headed Hydra whose attacks explode on impact.

For each head above 3 that it would have had, the Hydra instead grows larger and deals 50-100%[x] increased damage.

Shard of Verathiel

Damage bonus reduced from 50-200%[x] to 50-150%[x].

Paingorger's Gauntlets

Damage bonus reduced from 100-200%[x] to 75-125%[x].

Aspect of the Moonrise

Damage bonus reduced from 40-100%[x] to 40-60%[x].

Legendary Ranks increased from 16 to 21.

Aspect of Adaptability

Previously: When used below 50% Maximum Resource, Basic Skills generate 3 of your Primary Resource, once per Skill. When used at or above 50% Maximum Resource, Basic Skills deal 20 – 100[x]% increased damage.

Now: Basic Skills generate 5 additional Primary Resource, once per Skill. Basic Skills deal 0.4-0.6%[x] increased damage for each point of Primary Resource you have.

Skills

Frenzy

Damage increased from 30% to 70%.

Lunging Strike

Damage increased from 33% to 90%.

Battle Lunging Strike

Bleed damage increased from 20% to 40%.

Bash

Damage increased from 33% to 90%.

Flay

Damage Over Time increased from 48% to 115%.

Hammer of the Ancients

Damage increased from 98% to 110%.

Leap

Previously: Leap forward and slam down, dealing damage to and knocking back surrounding enemies.

Now: Leap forward and slam down, dealing damage and slowing surrounding enemies by 70%.

Mighty Leap

Previously: Enemies Damaged by Leap are slowed by 70%.

Now: Leap deals 40%[x] increased damage. Enemies damaged by Leap are knocked back.

Whirlwind

Movement Speed penalty while Whirlwinding is now additive instead of multiplicative.

Passives

Outburst

Barbarian's Outburst passive now grants at least 1 Thorns per bonus Maximum Health threshold regardless of player level.

Developer’s Note: It's intended that the bonus Maximum Health threshold dynamically updates as the player levels, and that remains unchanged.

Unique Items

Ugly Bastard Helm

Now Requires Wrath of the Berserker, instead of only Berserking, to be active to convert your damage to Fire.

Twin Strikes

Updated the tooltip to make it more obvious that the Double Swing is doing 2 additional applications of damage per hit, per power instance, over the course of that 3 second window.

Tempering

Furious Augments

Chance for Bash to Cleave changed to Chance for Bash to Hit Twice.

Paragon

Hemorrhage

Previously: Your Bleeding damage is increased by 15%[x] of your Vulnerable Damage Bonus, up to a maximum of 45[%].

Now: Applying a Bleed to a Vulnerable target deals 45%[x] increased damage.

Blood Rage

Previously: Killing a Bleeding enemy has 10% chance to grant Berserking for 5 seconds. Your damage is increased by 10%[x] of your Damage while Berserking bonus, up to a maximum of 45%[x].

Now: Killing a Bleeding enemy has 10% chance to grant Berserking for 5 seconds. You gain 45%[x] increased damage while Berserking.

Carnage

Previously: While Berserking, Critical Strikes increase your Attack Speed by 2%[+], up to 16%[+], for 6 seconds.

Now: Berserking now additionally grants 15%[+] Attack Speed.

Decimator

Previously: Each time you make an enemy Vulnerable, your damage is increased by 20%[x] for 5 seconds. Overpowering a Vulnerable enemy grants an additional 20%[x] bonus for 5 seconds.

Now: You deal 20%[x] increased damage to Vulnerable enemies. Your Overpower deals 20%[x] increased damage.

Flawless Technique

Previously: Damaging enemies with One-Handed Weapons increases your Critical Strike chance by 1% for 4 seconds, up to 8%. This can only happen once per Skill cast, or twice per second while channeling Whirlwind.

Now: Consecutive attacking with the same weapon increases your Critical Strike chance by 15%[+] for 4 seconds.

Force of Nature

Previously: Your Earthquakes have a 75% chance to spawn a Dust Devil every second that deals 180% Weapon damage. Earthquake damage is increased by 40% of your Damage vs Close bonus, up to a maximum of 200%.

Now: Your Earthquake deals 45%[x] increased damage and have a 75% chance to spawn a Dust Devil every second that deals 180% Weapon damage.

Skills

Earth Spike

Damage increased from 19% to 90%.

Wind Shear

Damage increased from 20% to 60%.

Storm Strike

Damage increased from 20% to 60%.

Maul

Damage increased from 26% to 80%.

Claw

Damage increased from 28% to 80%.

Fierce Claw

Poison Damage increased from 20% to 40%.

Pulverize

Damage increased from 92% to 110%.

Enhanced Pulverize

Previously: Your next Pulverize will Overpower every 12 seconds while you remain Healthy.

Now: Every 10 seconds, your next Pulverize will Overpower.

Enhanced Debilitating Roar

Fortify amount increased from 22% to 30%.

Innate Debilitating Roar

Damage bonus increased from 15% to 25%.

Grizzly Rage

Damage bonus per second in the form increased from 3% to 4%.

Prime Grizzly Rage

Previously: Grizzly Rage makes you Unstoppable for 6 seconds.

Now: You are Unstoppable while Grizzly Rage is active.

Passives

Toxic Claws

Previously: Shred and Lacerate deals an additional 24/48/ 72% of their Base damage as Poisoning damage over 4 seconds.

Now: You deal 5/10/15% increased Poison damage.

Vigilance

Damage Reduction reduced from 7/14/21% to 5/10/15%.

Abundance

Basic Skill Spirit generation bonus increased from 10/20/30% to 15/30/45%.

Nature's Fury

Previously: Casting or Channeling an Earth Skill has a 40% chance to trigger a free Storm Skill of the same category, and vice versa. In addition, these free Skills count as both Earth and Storm Skills.

Now: Casting or Channeling an Earth Skill has a 40% chance to trigger a free Storm Skill of the same category, and vice versa. In addition, you deal 20% more Earth and Storm damage and these free Skills count as both.

Ursine Strength

Previously: Gain 30% additional Maximum Life while in Werebear form and for 3 seconds after leaving Werebear form. While Healthy, deal 15% increased damage, and 70% increased Overpower damage.

Now: Gain 30% Maximum Life, 20% more damage, and a 100% Overpower bonus while in Werebear form and for 5 seconds after leaving it.

Legendary Aspects

Of The Ursine Horror

Previously: Pulverize is now also an Earth Skill. After Casting Pulverize tectonic spikes continue to deal damage over 2 seconds.

Now: Pulverize is now an Earth Skill. After it Overpowers, your Earth Skill Cooldowns are reduced by 1.0-4.0 seconds.

Mangled

Previously: While in Werebear form, you gain 10-25 Spirit every 8 seconds.

Now: While in Werebear form, you gain 5-10% Maximum Spirit Generation per second.

Of the Rabid Bear

Previously: While Grizzy Rage is active, Skills that Critically Strike apply Rabies and your Poison damage is increased by 60-105%.

Now: While Grizzy Rage is active, your direct damage is converted into Poison damage, you deal 20-40% more Poison damage, and you passively spread Rabies.

Runeworker's Conduit

The secondary effect has been changed.

Previously: Your Lightning Bolt damage is increased by 15%[x] for every 100 Willpower you have.

Now: Your Lightning Bolts deal 25-40% increased damage.

Unique Items

Mjölnic Ryng

Damage bonus reduced from 40-100% to 20-40%.

Skills

Reap

Damage increased from 20% to 50%.

Hemorrhage

Damage increased from 40% to 80%.

Decompose

Damage increased from 60% to 150%.

Enhanced Decompose

Damage increased from 40% to 100%.

Bone Splinters

Damage increased from 15% to 30%.

Soul Rift

Soul Rift no longer grants a Barrier.

Damage bonus on Prime Soul Rift reduced from 75% to 15%.

Passives

Affliction

Damage bonus capped at 400%.

Ossified Essence

Previously: Your Bone Skills deal 0.5% increased damage for each point of Essence you have above 50 upon cast. Current Bonus: X%.

Now: Your Essence Generation is increased by 50% and your Bone Skills deal 0.5% increased damage for each point of Essence you have when Cast, up to 100%[x]. Current Bonus: X%.

Shadowblight

Base damage increased from 60% to 200%.

Damage scaling reduced from 100% to 20%.

Damage bonus capped at 300%.

Now also scales with Shadow damage.

Rathma's Vigor

Overpower bonus reduced from 120% to 100%.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Swelling Curse: Renamed to Aspect of Decaying Humerus

Previously: Bone Spirit's Critical Strike Chance is increased by 10-30%. Each enemy hit by Bone Spirit increases your Essence by 2 for 15 seconds, up to 50.

Now: Your Bone Skills now deal Shadow damage instead of Physical. Enemies take 15-25% increased Shadow damage after being hit with a Bone Skill.

Of Plunging Darkness

Previously: Bone Prison is now a Darkness Skill and spawns a pool of Blight that deals 80-140% bonus damage over 6 seconds.

Now: Bone Prison is now a Darkness Skill and spawns a pool of Blight for 6 seconds. Your Blights deal 40-60% increased damage while Bone Prison is active.

Blighted

Previously: You deal 35-55%[x] increased damage for 6 seconds after the Shadowblight Key Passive damages enemies 10 times.

Now: Consecutive hits with the Shadowblight Key Passive deal 15-25%[x] increased damage for each hit, resetting 6 seconds after the first.

Blood Soaked

Previously: Blood Mist leaves a trail of Desecrated Ground that lasts for 4 seconds and deals 45-65% Corrupting damage per second. Gain +20% Movement Speed while Blood Mist is active.

Now: Blood Mist leaves a trail of Desecrated Ground that lasts for 8 seconds and dealing 35-55% Corrupting damage per second. Gain +30% Movement Speed while Blood Mist is active and while standing on Desecrated Ground.

Is now a Mobility Aspect rather than offensive.

Of Creeping Mist - Renamed to Creeping Cadaver

Previously: Gain 20-40% Evade Cooldown Reduction. You can now Evade during Blood Mist, traveling twice as far. Entering or exiting Blood Mist resets your Evade Cooldown.

Now: Consuming a Corpse increases your Movement Speed by 20-40% for 8 seconds.

Coldbringer's

Time between Blizzard casts reduced from 6 to 4 seconds.

Unique Items

Deathless Visage

Echo damage reduced from 40-80% to 20-40%.

Indira's Memory

Damage bonus reduced from 40-80% to 20-40%.

Bloodless Scream

Previously: Your Darkness Skills Chill enemies for up to 100% and deal 100-200% increased damage to Frozen enemies. Lucky Hit: Your Darkness Skills have up to a 100% chance to generate 15-25 additional Essence against Frozen targets.

Now: Your Darkness Skills Chill enemies for up to 100% and deal 100-200% increased damage to Frozen enemies, and Bosses. Every 800 times you damage enemies with Darkness Skills, all Nearby enemies are Feared for 0.25 seconds before Freezing for 3 more seconds.

Paragon

Bloodbath

Overpower damage bonus reduced from 100%[x] to 40%[x].

Skills

Puncture

Damage increased from 21% to 45%.

Heartseeker

Damage increased from 24% to 50%.

Forceful Arrow

Damage increased from 33% to 50%.

Invigorating Strike

Damage increased from 45% to 65%.

Blade Shift

Damage increased from 30% to 45%.

Enhanced Dance of Knives

Meters required to gain charges increased from 30 to 34.

Developer’s Note: This will slightly increase the movement speed requirement needed to make Dance of Knives infinite.

Supreme Death Trap

Damage to enemies who resist the pull reduced from 180% to 60%.

Now properly damages unstoppable enemies.

Deals twice as much damage instead of an extra hit from the Rank 5 pull.

Improved Flurry

Previously: Casting Flurry dashes you to the target and Heals for 10% of your Maximum life.

Now: Casting Flurry dashes you to the target and Heals for 10% of your Maximum life over 1.5 seconds.

Subverting Concealment

Previously: The Skill that breaks Concealment will always be a guaranteed Critical Strike and makes enemies Vulnerable for 6 seconds.

Now: Breaking Concealment causes all Skills for 4 seconds to be guaranteed Critical Strikes and make enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Passives

Close Quarter's Combat

% of Damage to Close reduced from 25% to 10%.

Damage bonus is capped at 90%.

Precision

Damage bonus is capped at 360%.

Alchemical Admixture

% of Cold, Poison, Shadow reduced from 40% to 12%.

Potency bonus capped at 150%.

Victimize

% of Vulnerable damage reduced from 150% to 20%.

Victimize damage bonus capped at 300%.

Victimize base damage increased from 60% to 90%.

Legendary Aspects

Energizing Aspect

Previously: Damaging an Elite enemy with a Basic Skill generates 4 Energy. Gain 10-45 Energy after killing an Elite enemy with a Basic Skill.

Now: Damaging an enemy with a Basic Skill generates 6 Energy. Gain 10-30 Energy after killing an Elite enemy.

Infiltrator's

Previously: Poison Trap no longer breaks Stealth and triggers no Cooldown or arm time while you are in Stealth. All Poison Traps activate when you exit Stealth and Poison Trap's Cooldown will be 8-4 seconds per trap placed.

Now: Poison Trap no longer breaks Stealth and triggers no Cooldown or arm time while you are in Stealth. All Poison Traps activate when you exit Stealth and begin Poison Trap's Cooldown. Poison Trap's Cooldown is reduced by 10-50%.

Now a Utility Legendary rather than Offensive.

Cheat's

Previously: You take 10-30% less damage from Crowd Controlled enemies. Whenever a Crowd Controlled enemy deals direct damage to you, gain 15% Movement Speed for 2 seconds.

Now: You have 5-15% increased Damage Reduction and 10% increased Movement Speed, doubled while below 50% Maximum Life.

Of Volatile Shadows

Previously: When a Dark Shroud shadow is removed you trigger an explosion that deals x Shadow damage and applies Shadow Imbuement to each enemy it hits.

Now: Shadow Imbuement deals 10%[x] increased damage per Skill Rank of the Imbued Skill. Every 10 seconds, when your imbued Skill hits an enemy you trigger a large explosion dealing x Shadow damage and applying Shadow Imbuement to each enemy it hits.

Aspect of Bursting Venoms

Previously: Lucky Hit: Poison Imbued Skills have up to a 15% chance to create a toxic pool that deals [280-364]% Poisoning damage over 3 seconds to enemies within. While standing in the pool, your Poison Imbuement Skill has no Cooldown and no Charge limit.

Now: Lucky Hit: Poison Imbued Skills have up to a [15-35]% chance to deploy a Poison Trap while you have Poison Trap equipped.

Of The Dark Dance

Damage bonus is now multiplicative instead of additive.

Unique Items

Eaglehorn

Previously: Penetrating Shot makes enemies vulnerable for 2 seconds. Every 4th Penetrating Shot bounces off walls and deals 50-150%[x] increased damage.

Now: Penetrating Shot bounces off walls and deals 40-80%[x] increased damage.

Eyes in the Dark

Previously: Death Trap deals 50-150% increased damage and will rearm itself once after activating.

Now: Your next Death Trap will deal 100-200% increased damage and rearm itself after activating. This can only happen once every 10 seconds.

Paragon

Danse Macabre

Previously: Casting a Mobility or Subterfuge Skill increases the damage of your next Skill by 75%[x].

Now: Casting a Mobility or Subterfuge Skill increases your damage by 30%[x] for 10 seconds.

Tricks of the Trade

Previously: Your Marksman Skills grant your Cutthroat Skills 25%[x] increased damage for 8 seconds. Your Cutthroat Skills grant your Marksman Skills 25%[x] increased damage for 8 seconds.

Now: Enemies damaged by your Marksman Skills take 30% increased damage from your Cutthroat Skills, and vice versa.

Eldritch Bounty

Previously: When you attack with an Imbued Skill you gain 3% Maximum Resistance and 30% increased damage for that Imbuement's Element for 9 seconds.

Now: Each equipped Imbuement Skill grants 3% Maximum Resistance and 30% increased damage for that Imbuement's Element.

Skills

Frost Bolt

Damage increased from 38% to 90%.

Arc Lash

Damage increased from 42% to 80%.

Fire Bolt

Damage Over Time increased from 44% to 90%.

Spark

Damage increased from 12% to 25%.

Enhanced Spark

Damage increased from 9% to 20%.

Lightning Spear

Damage increased from 16% to 80%.

Invoked Lightning Spear

Stun Duration reduced from 2 seconds to 0.5 seconds.

Hydra

No longer has a Mana cost.

Damage increased from 23% to 35%.

Lucky Hit Chance increased from 2.5% to 5%.

Firewall

Base damage increased from 230% to 300%.

Incinerate

Starting damage increased from 120% to 150%.

Maximum ramp up damage increased from 162% to 203%.

Inferno

Damage increased from 354% to 425%.

Passives

Combustion

Previously: Your Burning effects deal 60%[x] increased damage, and an additional 25%[x] of your Burning Damage and Damage to Burning target bonuses.

Now: Your Burning effects deal 50%[x] increased damage, and an additional 20%[x] of your Burning Damage and Damage to Burning target bonuses, up to 100%[x].

Vyr's Mastery

Previously: While Charged: Critical Strikes have a 15% chance to arc as Lightning damage to another nearby enemy, or if there are no other targets you hit the target again for 500% of the damage.

Now: While Charged: Critical Strikes have a 25% chance to arc as Lightning damage to up to 3 other surrounding enemies or if there are no other targets you hit the target again for 300% of the damage.

Enlightenment

Previously: While Enlightened your Damage Bonuses with Fire, Lightning, and Cold are equal to them combined and you gain:

25%[x] Damage

45%[+] Mana Regeneration

20%[+] Attack Speed

Now: While Enlightened your Damage Bonuses with Fire, Lightning, and Cold are equal to the highest bonus among them and you gain:

70%[x] Damage

45%[+] Mana Regeneration

30%[+] Attack Speed

Legendary Aspects

Serpentine Aspect

Previously: You may have 1 additional Hydra active, and Hydra's duration is increased by 10-30%.

Now: Casting Hydra Consumes all your Mana to increase its damage by 0.5-2.5% per Mana spent.

Aspect of Three Curses: Renamed to Flash Fire Aspect

Previously: Increases the Critical Strike Damage of Fireball and Meteor by 25-45%[x]. Double this bonus against Healthy targets.

Now: Increases the Critical Strike Damage of Pyromancy Skills by 25-45%[x]. Double this bonus against Healthy targets.

Battle Caster's Aspect

Maximum stacks increased from 5 to 10.

Shivering Aspect

Updated wording to reference how much Chill or Staggering they have built up instead of how much they are Chilled or Staggering.

Aspect of Splintering Energy

Previously: Critical Hits with Lightning Spear cause the spear to arc to the target and up to 5 other enemies. This damage is increased by 60-100%[x] of your Critical Strike Damage Bonus.

Now: Critical Hits with Lightning Spear cause the spear to arc to the target and up to 5 other enemies, dealing 60%[x] of normal damage. Lightning Spear deals 20-40%[x] increased damage.

Tempering

Conjuration Fortune

Magic Rarity

Conjuration Lucky Hit Chance increased from 2.5-4.0% to 6.0-8.0%.

Rare Rarity

Conjuration Lucky Hit Chance increased from 3.0-5.0% to 8.0-10.0%.

Legendary Rarity

Conjuration Lucky Hit Chance increased from 4.0-6.0% to 8.0-12.5%.

Descriptions for Aspects in the Codex of Power now explain that Aspects get increased power on Amulets, Two-Handed Weapons, and Ancestral items.

A new setting has been added to disable floating text for gaining seasonal reputation.

Whispers

General

Various changes to improve the overall consistency of Whisper Cache rewards.

Collection of Gold

Now rewards substantially more Gold.

Collection of Crafting Materials

Reduced the chance of this reward appearing.

Now awards substantially more crafting materials.

Collection of Gems

Now drops more Gems.

In Torment III and greater, this cache awards a random Royal Gem or higher.

Helltide

Kixxarth now drops significantly more Cinders.

Nightmare Dungeons

Completion rewards no longer drop Magic and Rare items in Torment Difficulties.

Infernal Hordes

The Materials Chest now awards more Gems.

World Bosses

World Bosses are now guaranteed to drop an Infernal Compass.

Crafted Caches

Ring and Amulet Caches at the Jeweler have been combined into a single Jeweler Cache.

The Jeweler Cache provides 2 Legendary Amulets and 3 Legendary Rings. Previously, each Ring and Amulet Cache offered a single item.

The cost of this Cache was reduced from 100k fragments (Ring) / 150k fragments (Amulet) to a combined cost of 30k Fragments.

Blacksmith Cache now grants 5 item drops, up from 1. The resource cost has been increased proportionally.

Developer’s Note: These changes were made to create harmony between the two Cache types, reduce the number of clicks players must perform to receive their Blacksmith Cache items, and to make Blacksmith Caches feel more impactful.

General

Ancestral chance now scales with Difficulty Tier.

New Affixes

Horadric Reserves

Spawns in loot chests with specialized rewards: Gem Fragments, Gold, Obols, Seasonal Currency, and Resources.

Equipment Delve

Spawns in collectible artifacts which upgrade a cache of equipment rewards when found. Rewards are: Weapons, Jewelry, and Armor.

Power Shrines

Spawns in additional shrines of the specified type.

Spawns in the following Shrines: Artillery, Blast Wave, Channeling, Lethal, Protection.

Forgotten Wisdom

Experience Motes will have a chance to spawn on kill, and an experience well will spawn somewhere in the dungeon.

Treasure Breach

Several treasure goblins will invade the dungeon...

Seasonal Rotation

Black Asylum

Caldera Gate

Dead Man's Dredge

Derelict Lodge

Forbidden City

Forsaken Quarry

Hallowed Ossuary

Hoarfrost Demise

Kor Dragan Barracks

Light's Watch

Maulwood

Mercy's Reach

Nostrava Deepwood

Zenith

Calibel's Mine

Domhainne Tunnels

Garan Hold

Hive

Howling Warren

Luban's Rest

Maddux Watch

Mariners Refuge

Oldstones

Sarat's Lair

Sunken Ruins

Whispering Pines

Ancient's Lament

Betrayer's Row

Bloodsoaked Crag

Buried Halls

Carrion Fields

Champion's Demise

Charnel House

Grinning Labyrinth

Komdor Temple

Mournfield

Path of the Blind

Sealed Archives

Seaside Descent

Akkhan's Grasp

Ancient Reservoir

Bastion Of Faith

Belfry Zakara

Blind Burrows

Earthen Wound

Endless Gates

Faceless Shrine

Haunted Refuge

Heathens Keep

Iron Hold

Leviathans Maw

Lost Keep

Maugan's Works

Oblivion

Witchwater

Abandoned Mineworks

Collapsed Vault

Conclave

Corrupted Grotto

Deserted Underpass

Forgotten Ruins

Hakan's Refuge

Halls of the Damned

Heretic's Asylum

Inferno

Putrid Aquifer

Shivta Ruins

Sirocco Caverns

Sunken Library

Tomb of the Saints

Uldur's Cave

Summons, such as the Druid’s Companions and the Necromancer’s Minions, now inherit Lucky Hit and Overpower bonuses.

Any unintentional instances of the Met rune, which was removed before Season of Hatred Rising, have been converted to a Yom rune.

Adjusted multiple tooltips across the game to clarify the difference between Drain and Consume.

Added three loading screen tips to help players understand the difference between Spending, Draining and Consuming Resource.

Spending Resource is the act of casting skills and your resource being reduced by an amount. Some mechanics in the game interact with spending and the amount spent can be reduced with the Resource Cost Reduction stat.

Consuming Resource counts as spending resource for the purposes of interacting with ability mechanics. The amount Consumed is fixed and cannot be lowered by Resource Cost Reduction.

Draining Resource does NOT count as spending for the purposes of interacting with ability mechanics. The amount Drained is fixed and cannot be lowered by Resource Cost Reduction.

New Item

Balazan's Maxtlatl: Unique Pants

Affixes

+107-121 Dexterity

+424-457 Maximum Life

+268-373 Thorns

+2-3 Ranks to Bastion

Power

Each attack damages Close enemies for 200-300% of your Thorns and deals 100% of this damage as Poisoning over 3 seconds.

Each time you've retaliated with Thorns, for 5 seconds the Poisoning damage is increased by 100%, up to 300%.

Skills

Thrash

Damage increased from 18% to 40%.

Third hit damage increased from 27% to 70%.

Withering Fist

Damage Over Time increased from 36% to 65%.

Thunderspike

Damage increased from 15% to 45%.

Third hit damage increased from 32% to 65%.

Rock Splitter

Damage increased from 20% to 50%.

Third hit damage increased from 28% to 80%.

Exalted Hunter

Previously: Killing an enemy while The Hunter is present has a 40% chance to instantly reset its Cooldown. This chance is halved after each consecutive reset.

Now: Killing an enemy while The Hunter is present reduces this cooldown by 5 seconds. Hitting a boss reduces its cooldown by 1 second.

Passives

Noxious Resonance

Previously: Your Critical Strikes cause your Poisoning on an enemy to burst, dealing 100% of the total Poisoning instantly to them and 20% of it to surrounding enemies before removing the Poisoning effect from the primary target. This damage is increased by 30% of your Critical Strike Damage bonus.

Now: Your Critical Strikes cause your Poisoning on an enemy to burst, dealing 180% of the total Poisoning instantly to them and 20% of the burst to surrounding enemies before removing the Poisoning effect from the primary target.

Nourishment

Damage bonus now applies to all Poison damage instead of just Poisoning Damage.

Acceleration

Previously: Gain 1 additional Evade Charge. After you Evade, your Eagle Skills deal 8%[x] increased damage for 2 seconds.

Now: Gain 1 additional Evade Charge. After you Evade or use a Mobility Skill, your Eagle Skills deal 8%[x] increased damage for 3 seconds.

Items

Deflection Aspect

Previously: While active, Counterattack reflects incoming Razor Wings back out again. Other Small Missiles are also deflected back at enemies and deal 26-54% of Counterattack's Base damage on impact.

Now: While active, Counterattack reflects incoming Razor Wings back out again with 30-50%[x] increased damage. Other Small Missiles are also deflected back at enemies and deal 30-50% of Counterattack's Base damage on impact.

Sepazontec

Damage bonus reduced from 80-130%[x] to 50-100%[x].

Paragon

In-Fighter

Previously: When you Dodge or Block an attack you gain 2.0%[+] increased Attack Speed and 1.0%[x] increased Damage for 5 seconds, stacking up to 9 times.

Now: When you Dodge or Block an attack, gain 20%[+] increased Attack Speed and 15%[x] increased Damage for 5 seconds.

Drive

Each stack no longer has an individual timer.

Convergence

Previously: You deal bonus damage equal to 20%[x] of your 2 highest bonuses to Damage with Physical, Fire, Lightning, Cold, Poison, and Shadow combined, up to 30% total.

Now: You deal bonus damage equal to 3.5%[x] of all your bonuses to Damage with Physical, Fire, Lightning, Cold, Poison, and Shadow combined, up to 30% total.

Runes

The drop chance of Legendary Runes has slightly increased.

Lair Bosses have an additional small chance of dropping a Legendary Rune.

All Undercity runs now reward at least one Rune.

Undercity of Kurast

Runes Tribute

Drop rate slightly reduced across the board.

Developer’s Note: This change was made because we saw how this Tribute was stockpiling heavily in player inventories.

Rewards more Runes per attunement, scaling with Torment Level.

Tribute of Titans

Drop rate significantly reduced from Lair Bosses.

Drop rate heavily increased from all randomized tribute sources. Now, when a player gets a random tribute in Torment Difficulty, there is an equal chance to reward either a Tribute of Harmony or a Tribute of Titans.

Tribute of Harmony

This tribute can now infrequently drop from all random tribute sources.

Drop rate in Nightmare Dungeons has been slightly reduced.

Beast Graveyard

Farai Cliffs

Feeding Grounds

Forge of Malice

Forgotten Remains

Hallowed Stones

Hierophant Pyre

Iron Cenotaph

Murmuring Spiral

Putrescent Larder

Razak's Descent

Remnants of Rage

Ruined Wild

Seething Underpass

Sleepless Hollow

Ularian Sepulcher

Vile Hive

Stay tuned for more Diablo 4 news and updates on Sportskeeda.

