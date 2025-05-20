Diablo 4: May 22 Campfire Chat start time, where to watch, and what to expect

Blizzard Entertainment will host the next Diablo 4 Campfire Chat on May 22, 2025. With the 2.3.0 Public Test Realm (PTR) on the horizon, the broadcast is expected to dive into major features, gameplay changes, and future system updates.

If you're looking to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to upcoming Diablo 4 content, here's everything you need to know about the May 22 Campfire Chat.

When does the Diablo 4 Campfire Chat start?

The Diablo 4 Campfire Chat is confirmed to take place on May 22, 2025, at 11 am PDT.

This presentation will give fans insights into the upcoming 2.3.0 PTR, which will be accessible to PC players through Battle.net. Viewers tuning in live will be among the first to learn how to participate in the testing phase and experience upcoming features firsthand.

Where to watch the May 22 Campfire Chat

Blizzard will stream the Campfire Chat across several of its official platforms (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Blizzard will stream the Campfire Chat across several of its official platforms. You can catch the event live on the following channels:

If you're unable to watch it in real time, don't worry about it. Blizzard will publish a follow-up article on its official website and provide a full video replay of the chat so players can revisit or catch up on all the announcements at their convenience.

What to expect from the May 22 Campfire Chat

The highlight of this Campfire Chat is the 2.3.0 Public Test Realm (PTR), which will introduce several new gameplay elements and system improvements in preparation for Diablo 4’s upcoming season.

While the full patch notes have not yet been released to the public, Blizzard has already teased some of the key features that will be discussed during the livestream.

1) Sins of the Horadrim

A major new feature titled Sins of the Horadrim is expected to be the centerpiece of the upcoming update.

While exact details are still under wraps, the name suggests a deeper narrative tie-in with the lore-rich Horadrim faction. This could involve new story-driven content or a fresh system to further empower the characters.

2) Dungeon Escalation activity

Blizzard will also detail the new Dungeon Escalation activity, a feature likely designed to expand upon the current endgame dungeon experiences.

Whether this involves scaling difficulty, dynamic modifiers, or tiered dungeon mechanics, the Campfire Chat should shed some light on how this system will work and how players will be able to interact with it during the PTR itself.

3) Balance changes and system updates

As with previous PTR previews, Blizzard is expected to walk through class adjustments, item balancing, and overall gameplay tuning aimed at improving build diversity and overall game health. These updates may address community feedback from Season 8 and offer insights into what the developers are prioritizing going into future seasons of Diablo 4.

While these changes may be the primary focus of discussion, like the previous PTR, we can expect some improvements over the overall quality of life (QOL).

4) Live Q&A segment

To wrap up the stream, Blizzard will host a live question-and-answer session, offering players a chance to pose their most pressing questions directly to the team. This has become a staple of Campfire Chats and often provides candid developer insights and clarifications on concerns of the Diablo community.

Why this Campfire Chat matters

The May 22 Campfire Chat is more than just a preview — it’s a chance for the community to get involved early in shaping the direction of Diablo 4’s next seasonal chapter.

With the 2.3.0 PTR launching soon after the broadcast (exclusive to PC Battle.net users), players will get the opportunity to test the next chapter of Diablo 4, provide feedback, and help ensure a smooth launch when the patch goes live.

