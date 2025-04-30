Diablo 4: How to get Pitfighter’s Gull and it's Unique Effects

Pitfighter’s Gull is a powerful but underrated Unique Ring introduced in Diablo 4 Season 4 (Loot Reborn), exclusively usable by the Rogue class. Known for amplifying stealth damage and critical hit potential, it’s a sought-after item for players building around burst damage and tactical evasion.

In this article, we will dive into how it works, where to find it, and how to utilize it in your rogue builds.

Stats and Affixes of Pitfighter’s Gull

Stats and Affixes of Pitfighter’s Gull in Diablo 4 Season 8 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This ancestral ring provides a strong mix of offensive and defensive stats tailored for Rogues. These affixes include:

+12.5% Shadow Resistance

+12.5% All Elemental Resistances

+308% to 425% Increased Damage on Next Attack After Entering Stealth

+8% to 12.5% Critical Strike Chance

18.5% to 27.5% Smoke Grenade Cooldown Reduction

+1 to 2 Ranks of Mending Obscurity

These stats significantly increase your Rogue’s burst damage after entering stealth while also improving your overall survivability through resistance boosts.

Unique Effect: Shadow Cloud and Critical Power

Unique Effects of the Pitfighter’s Gull (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

What truly sets Pitfighter’s Gull apart is its Unique Effect:

Casting Smoke Grenade increases your Critical Strike Damage by 45% for 3–6 seconds and leaves behind a cloud of shadows. While standing in the cloud, you gain Stealth once per second.

This unique mechanic allows Rogues to repeatedly enter Stealth while inside the cloud, enabling back-to-back Stealth bonuses and critical strike procs. This interaction makes the ring ideal for builds that revolve around stealth, mobility, and high burst potential.

Where to Find Pitfighter’s Gull in Diablo 4

Pitfighter’s Gull can drop from a variety of high-level sources, but the most consistent way to farm it is by targeting Lord Zir, a major boss enemy known to drop multiple Uniques. Here are the most effective farming methods:

Target Lord Zir in Endgame Boss Ladder

Lord Zir can drop Uniques like the Pitfighter's Gull (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Lord Zir has a higher drop rate for exclusive Uniques like Pitfighter’s Gull. He can be encountered within the Ancient’s Seat Dungeon, in the Fractured Peaks.

As of Season 8, you don’t need materials to summon him, but you need 12x Exquisite Blood to open the loot chest after defeating him.

Can drop randomly from chests and enemies

World Bosses can drop Pitfighter's Gull (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Pitfighter’s Gull has a chance to drop from any random enemy or chest in the vast world of Diablo 4. Participating in world events like the Nightmare Dungeons, Helltides, and World Bosses all offer a chance to acquire the Ancestral Unique drops. The higher the world level, the more chances of acquiring high-tier items.

Can drop from chests in Helltide events

Can drop from chests in Helltide events (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This Unique ring has a chance to drop from reward chests during the Helltide events. These events take place in an hourly manner, all across Sanctuary. So, participate and earn Aberrant Cinders (Cinders), and use them to open chests during the event.

Keep in mind that if you die during these events, you will lose half of your collected Cinders, so play smart and spend as much as you can.

Can be gambled at the Purveyor of Curiosity

Can be gambled at the Purveyor of Curiosity (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While journeying around Sanctuary, you will randomly acquire Murmuring Obols (Obols); these can be used at the Purveyor of Curiosity NPC to get a gambling chance of getting a Unique item. This process is unconventional since it's luck-based, with items ranging from Magic to Unique, making the drop rate way too low. However, it's a great way to spend an excess of Obols.

Best Builds for Pitfighter’s Gull

Pitfighter’s Gull is best utilized in Rogue builds that lean into stealth and critical damage. Top build synergies include:

Stealth Grenadier : Combines Smoke Grenade with Trap-based skills and repeat Stealth entries for massive bursts of damage.

: Combines Smoke Grenade with Trap-based skills and repeat Stealth entries for massive bursts of damage. Shadow Ambush Rogue : Focuses on chaining Stealth for a spike in damage output using Shadow Imbuement and Precision.

: Focuses on chaining Stealth for a spike in damage output using Shadow Imbuement and Precision. Mending Obscurity Core: Builds that rely on Mending Obscurity will benefit from the bonus ranks and healing while hidden.

Tips for Maximizing Effectiveness

Stack cooldown reduction and critical strike damage to extend your uptime and maximize burst damage windows.

and to extend your uptime and maximize burst damage windows. Position carefully to keep enemies inside the Smoke Grenade cloud for optimal value.

Pair with Legendary Aspects that boost Smoke Grenade effects or enhance Stealth attacks.

Pitfighter’s Gull is a must-have for Rogues focusing on Stealth-heavy, high-damage playstyles. Whether you're pushing high-tier Nightmare Dungeons or battling world bosses, this ring adds explosive potential to your arsenal.

