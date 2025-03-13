Diablo 4 is finally adding Diablo 3 feature that should've been there from the start

Diablo 4 developers are finally looking back to Diablo 3 regarding a beloved multiplayer mechanic that was missing from the series' latest entry. As D4 continues its heavy push toward live-service multiplayer content, Blizzard is finally bringing back the ability to instantly teleport to Party members for a better quality-of-life gaming experience.

The developers of Diablo 4 aren't letting up on social gatherings, as evidenced by the Dark Citadel's multiplayer-focused endgame mechanics and the recently redesigned loot drops that guarantee extensive ladder loot for multiplayer groups. As such, it's fortunate that the teleportation feature is being reintroduced.

But why was it missing to begin with? It's clear that the Devs want to push for more multiplayer content, which requires an outstanding quality-of-life (QoL) experience to be successful. While the teleportation feature in D4 is much less gracious than from the earlier title, at least it's being brought back, so we are not complaining.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Diablo 4 Patch 2.2.0 adds teleport mechanic from Diablo 3

Overhauled Portals in 2.2.0 PTR (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In the patch notes for the current PTR 2.2.0 update, D4 devs have added the ability to instantly teleport to your Party members. If you’re out adventuring in Sanctuary with Party members and get separated, you’ll now be able to quickly teleport back to them. For now, this feature will be available in the social menu, where you can select another member of your Party and teleport to their location immediately.

Instant teleportation to your Party members was a key feature of Diablo 3, turning it into an outstanding multiplayer experience. It was easier to find the option there; instead of being inside the social menu, players on PC could just right-click the profile of their Party members and then click "Teleport to Player". In comparison, D4's teleportation mechanic is not as smooth, but it’s nonetheless a very useful and important addition that really should’ve been there in the game at launch.

With the 2.2.0 PTR launch, the devs have massively overhauled several game elements like difficulty, battle pass, social interactions, etc. Their intention to continue pushing for multiplayer content in the endgame of Diablo 4 seems clear — that's likely a major reason to bring in good QoL mechanics.

Massive overhauls are being implemented towards making the in-game progression slower so players can go through all aspects of the game rather than speed-run it. This might be a somewhat divisive approach, as not every fan would agree with it. We will have to see how it's received in the long run.

