How to get Flickerstep in Diablo 4, and its unique effects

The Flickerstep boots are a pair of unique boots in Diablo 4 offering a powerful and versatile ability, in which they reduce the cooldown of a player's Ultimate ability when evading through enemies, up to a maximum of 10 seconds. This excellent pair of unique boots was introduced in Diablo 4's Season 2: The Season of Blood. As a unique item that can be used on any class, it is one of the most desired elements in Diablo 4.

Let us deep dive further into how to acquire the Flickerstep boots as well as what's special about them.

Stats and Unique Effects of Flickerstep boots in Diablo 4

The stats on the Flickerstep boots (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Flickerstep boots have the following stats and unique effects:

Stats:

Equipment Affix: Attacks Reduce Evade's Cooldown by 2.5 seconds

Evade Grants +30% Movement Speed for 1.5 seconds

Affix 1: +12.5 - 18% Movement Speed

Affix 2: +219 - 300% Ultimate Damage

Affix 3: +46.5 - 60% Lightning Resistance

Affix 4: +8 - 12.5% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies

The stats on the Flickerstep boots are based around Ultimate skill and Mobility. Builds that rely on their ultimate skill for inflicting a significant amount of damage will heavily benefit from this in Diablo 4.

Unique Effects:

The Unique Effects of Flickerstep boots in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Each enemy you Evade through reduces your active Ultimate Cooldown by 2-4 seconds, up to 10 seconds.

Players can greatly reduce their Ultimate cooldown with these boots equipped, especially when combining it with multiple Evade charges.

How to Get the Flickerstep Boots in Diablo 4

If you are looking to get your hands on the Flickerstep boots, you must first get your character to a minimum of World Tier 3. This is because unique items, such as Flickerstep, only drop on higher tier worlds, such as World Tier 3 and World Tier 4.

However, there are a few different ways that players can boost their chances in finding the Flickerstep boots. These are:

1) Bosses that drop Flickerstep

Echo of Duriel and Echo of Andariel, both Uber Bosses in Diablo 4, can potentially drop the Flickerstep boots.

Echo of Duriel (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To summon Echo of Duriel, you must go inside the Gaping Crevasse dungeon, located south of Gea Kul in Kehjistan. Once inside the Gaping Crevasse, you will find a summoning altar that requires you to give Mucus-Slick Egg and Shard of Agony to initiate the ritual for summoning Duriel.

Echo of Andariel (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To summon Echo of Andariel, you must head inside the Hanged Man's Hall dungeon, located east of Tarsarak Waypoint in Kehjistan. Use the Sandscorched Shackles and the Pincushioned Dolls on the Altar of Anguish inside the Hanged Man's Hall to initiate the ritual for summoning Echo of Andariel.

As of Season 6, both Duriel and Andariel have a chance to drop Mythic Uniques as they both are now a Tormented version by default.

2) Kill drop from random enemies and chests

Unique items can be obtained by killing enemies and opening chests in the open world.

To increase your chances of acquiring Flickerstep, take part in World Events like Gathering Legions, eliminate World Bosses, or run Nightmare Dungeons as these are the best methods for acquiring high-tier loot.

3) Can be acquired from chests in Helltide Events

Helltide Events occur every hour (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can also obtain the Flickerstep from chests found in Helltide Events.

Keep an eye on any active Helltide on the map since they spawn every hour and farm as many Cinders as you need to open chests.

Note that collected Cinders will disappear at the end of the current event, so use as many of them as possible. Additionally, you will lose 50% of your total Cinders if you die during the event.

4) Gamble at the Purveyor of Curiosity

Gamble for items at the Purveyor of Curiosities (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you are feeling lucky, you can also take your chances at the Purveyor of Curiosity and spend your Murmuring Obols for purchasing gear.

Keep in mind that the rarity of gear you can get will range from Magic to Mythic Unique items, so gamble at your own risk.

Builds that Utilize the Flickerstep Boots in Diablo 4

Builds that use the Godslayer Crown in Diablo 4 (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Flickerstep boots are a highly versatile, unique item that can be used in various builds, including:

This build utilizes the Flickerstep boots to reduce the cooldown of the Ultimate ability, allowing for more frequent use of Chain Lightning.

This build uses the Flickerstep boots to increase movement speed and reduce the cooldown of the Ultimate ability, making it easier to kite enemies and deal damage.

3) Ball Lightning (Sorcerer):

This build leverages the Flickerstep boots by allowing the Sorcerer to get behind enemies quickly and reduce the cooldown of their Ultimate, Unstable Currents, dealing massive AoE damage while staying away from the line of fire.

Rogues benefit significantly from Flickerstep due to their fast-paced playstyle. Twisting Blades' higher mobility, combined with multiple evade charges, allows the Rogue to get in and out of combat, continuously triggering cooldown reductions. This makes powerful Ultimates like Shadow Clone or Death Trap available more frequently, enhancing their burst damage output.

The Double Swing build thrives on consistent uptime for its Ultimate, Wrath of the Berserker. With Flickerstep reducing cooldowns as the Barbarian runs through enemies, the build can maintain its berserking state much longer, significantly boosting both damage and survivability even in the higher difficulty tiers of Diablo 4.

This build focuses on rapid movement and high critical hit damage, utilizing Flickerstep to keep Cataclysm or Grizzly Rage up as often as possible to deal extensive damage to enemies.

The boots’ movement speed bonus also synergizes well with the Druid’s ability to go around enemies and dish out high amounts of damage.

With Flickerstep, the Barbarian can keep up an aggressive playstyle by rapidly engaging and disengaging from enemies, utilizing the cooldown reduction of Evade and the movement speed bonus.

The cooldown reduction makes sure that the Ultimate, Call of the Ancients, is always ready to be used.

Conclusion:

Flickerstep is a fantastic item in Diablo 4, offering unparalleled cooldown reduction for Ultimate abilities. To obtain them, you must rely on luck, farming Uber Bosses, engaging in World Events, and participating in Helltide activities.

If you are looking to optimize your builds and be unstoppable in the endgame section of Diablo 4, Flickerstep is an essential addition to your arsenal.

Happy hunting, and may you gain the favour of Tyrael!

