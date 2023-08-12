Best Diablo 4 Blood Lance Necromancer endgame build guide

Diablo 4 incentivizes you to experiment with all five classes and their unique abilities along the journey. You will encounter many enemy types with varying difficulties requiring a different approach. Of all the classes, Necromancer is ideal for overwhelming adversaries with minions and other robust skills.

Diablo 4 Blood Lance build is more focused on the skill of the same name and other abilities that enable you to tackle multiple enemies efficiently. You must opt for this build to engage in fast-paced gameplay with the Necromancer and enhance your survivability.

Best Diablo 4 Blood Lance Necromancer endgame abilities and passives

Diablo 4 offers many gameplay systems you can utilize to increase the potential of your build. The same applies to the Necromancer class, predominantly known for summoning minions. Blood Lance build is ideal if you want strong alternatives to the summoner build.

You will benefit from acquiring all the Blood Lance skills. The effectiveness of this build also depends on the gear you plan to use with it. Blood Artisan's Cuirass is a good chest armor to equip as part of this build.

You must acquire all Blood Lance skills (Image via Diablo 4)

You must focus on the following skills to craft the Blood Lance build:

Skills Points to Invest Hemorrhage / Enhanced / Initiate’s 1 / 1 / 1 Blood Lance / Enhanced / Supernatural 5 / 1 / 1 Hewed Flesh 3 Bone Prison / Enhanced / Ghastly 5 / 1 / 1 Blood Mist / Enhanced / Dreadful 1 / 1 / 1 Grim Harvest 1 Fueled by Death 3 Decrepify / Enhanced / Abhorrent 1 / 1 / 1 Amplify Damage 3 Death’s Reach 3 Death’s Embrace 2 Gruesome Mending 1 Coalesced Blood 3 Drain Vitality 3 Tides of Blood 3 Bone Storm / Prime / Supreme 1 / 1 / 1 Stand Alone 3 Memento Mori 3 Rathma’s Vigor 1

In the game's later stages, you will encounter more formidable enemies and challenging quests. Fortunately, you can use Paragon Boards after crossing level 50. You can avail of amazing bonuses by using an appropriate set of Glyphs.

You can try these Paragon Boards and Glyphs:

Paragon Board Glyph Starting Board Blood-drinker Blood Begets Blood Essence Bloodbath Amplify Scent of Death Gravekeeper

Best Diablo 4 Blood Lance Necromancer Legendary Aspects

This Aspect is ideal for Blood Lance build (Image via Diablo 4)

You can sacrifice Skeletal Mage, Skeletal Warrior, and Golem to obtain extra boosts in critical strike chance and damage for your Necromancer. Additionally, you can rely on Legendary Aspects for more passive bonuses.

You will benefit from these potent Legendary Aspects:

Fastblood Aspect: Iron Hold Dungeon, Hawezar.

Iron Hold Dungeon, Hawezar. Aspect of Potent Blood: Betrayer's Row Dungeon, Dry Steppes.

Betrayer's Row Dungeon, Dry Steppes. Blood Seeker's Aspect: Mercy's Reach Dungeon, Fractured Peaks.

Mercy's Reach Dungeon, Fractured Peaks. Aspect of the Embalmer: This can't be obtained from dungeons. Thus, you can extract it from Legendary loot.

This can't be obtained from dungeons. Thus, you can extract it from Legendary loot. Aspect of Rathma's Chosen: Resort to extraction from any Legendary item associated with it.

Resort to extraction from any Legendary item associated with it. Aspect of Disobedience: You must clear out a dungeon named Halls of the Damned in the Kehjistan region.

The game also consists of many gems which can be used to tweak the build. Consider using Ruby on the armor to increase maximum life, Emerald on the weapon, and Skull for your jewelry.

This Malignant Heart is suitable for the Blood Lance build (Image via Diablo 4)

Season of the Malignant expands the lore and consists of new features and content for you to experience. You can fine-tune your build further by socketing Malignant Hearts on your jewelry gear.

You can use the following Malignant Hearts:

Amulet: The Great Feast (Wrathful).

The Great Feast (Wrathful). Ring 1: The Malignant Pact (Wrathful).

The Malignant Pact (Wrathful). Ring 2: The Barber (Wrathful).

You can complete myriad objectives for the new season and acquire various rewards. Feel free to peruse this guide to learn more about all the rewards that can be earned from the battle pass.