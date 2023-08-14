Best Diablo 4 Stormclaw Druid endgame build guide

Diablo 4 offers an in-depth experience in all avenues, including gameplay and story. There are numerous activities to delve into and unleash the true potential of your chosen class. Druid is a great shapeshifter class offering many enticing skills and abilities that can decimate foes you encounter on your journey in the world of Sanctuary.

Diablo 4 Stormclaw build is aimed at providing great survivability and mobility to not only endure relentless attacks from enemies but to be agile on the battlefield. This is a potent combination to tackle the challenging endgame content.

You will benefit from this extensive build guide covering all factors in crafting this Druid build.

Best Diablo 4 Stormclaw Druid endgame abilities and passives

As the name implies, the Diablo 4 Stormclaw build for the Druid depends on two skills, namely Storm Strike and Claw. Thus, you should upgrade these skills to their maximum extent to bolster this setup.

Storm Strike skill is the foundation of this build (Image via Diablo 4)

The following are all the skills you need to opt for as part of this build:

Skills Points to Invest Storm Strike / Enhanced / Fierce 5 / 1 / 1 Claw / Enhanced / Wild 5 / 1 / 1 Shred / Enhanced / Primal 1 / 1 / 1 Predatory Instinct 3 Digitigrade Gait 3 Cyclone Armor / Enhanced / Preserving 1 / 1 / 1 Blood Howl / Enhanced / Preserving 1 / 1 / 1 Ancestral Fortitude 1 Vigilance 3 Hurricane / Enhanced / Savage 1 / 1 / 1 Elemental Exposure 1 Bad Omen 3 Endless Tempest 3 Neurotoxin 1 Toxic Claws 1 Envenom 3 Grizzly Rage / Prime / Supreme 1 / 1 / 1 Defiance 3 Defensive Posture 3 Lupine Ferocity 1

Diablo 4 offers many gameplay mechanics to ease your transition into the late game. Paragon Boards is one such system that will let you avail of many robust boosts for your character.

This Glyph can be used with Heightened Malice board (Image via Diablo 4)

You can rely on these Paragon Boards and Glyphs for this build:

Paragon Board Glyph Starting Board Werewolf Thunderstruck Fang and Claw Heightened Malice Territorial Inner Beast Undaunted Constricting Tendrils Exploit

Druids can resort to various Spirit Boons that further elevate your build. You can refer to this detailed article that explains all the Spirit Boons. Do note that this gameplay mechanic gets unlocked after you reach level 15.

These are the best Spirit Boons to use:

Spirit Animal Boon Deer Wariness Wolf Calamity Eagle Swooping Attacks Snake Calm Before the Storm and Masochistic

Best Diablo 4 Stormclaw Druid Legendary Aspects

This Aspect is suitable for the Stormclaw build (Image via Diablo 4)

You will come across various Legendary Aspects along your journey in Sanctuary. If used correctly, they offer great bonuses and align well with any of your character builds. Refer to this list of the five best Legendary Aspects for the Druid class this season.

The Legendary Aspects listed below are ideal for the Stormclaw build:

Eluding Aspect: You can obtain it by clearing out Caldera Gate Dungeon in Fractured Peaks.

You can obtain it by clearing out Caldera Gate Dungeon in Fractured Peaks. Stormshifter’s Aspect: Complete a dungeon named Crusaders’ Cathedral located in Kehjistan.

Complete a dungeon named Crusaders’ Cathedral located in Kehjistan. Rampaging Werebeast Aspect: You must tackle Endless Gates Dungeon situated in the Hawezar region.

You must tackle Endless Gates Dungeon situated in the Hawezar region. Dire Wolf’s Aspect: You must extract it from gear associated with Legendary rarity.

You must extract it from gear associated with Legendary rarity. Vigorous Aspect: Clear out Steadfast Barracks Dungeon in Hawezar to obtain it.

Clear out Steadfast Barracks Dungeon in Hawezar to obtain it. Rapid Aspect: Finish the Buried Halls Dungeon in Dry Steppes to acquire this Aspect.

This heart can jive well with this Druid build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As is the tradition with all builds, it is wise to use gems on your gear and weapons. Use Royal Sapphire on armor to avail of some damage reduction (when fortified). Royal Topaz when socketed on a weapon will grant you some basic skill damage. In this season, you can opt for Malignant Hearts for your jewelry gear to avail of some bonuses.

You can consider using the following Malignant Hearts:

Tempting Fate: It enables you to deal additional critical strike damage. But you will have to endure a damage reduction in non-critical strikes.

It enables you to deal additional critical strike damage. But you will have to endure a damage reduction in non-critical strikes. Prudent Heart: You stand a chance to gain immunity in instances of losing about 20% of your life on a single attack from a foe.

You stand a chance to gain immunity in instances of losing about 20% of your life on a single attack from a foe. The Barber: You not only gain damage absorption but also have the advantage of dealing this absorbed damage to enemies.

