Best Diablo 4 Double Swing Barbarian endgame build guide

Diablo 4 can surprise you with the staggering amount of content you can try. The world of Sanctuary is packed to the brim with quests, world events, cellars, and other activities to delve into. Choosing the class that suits your playstyle and combat approach is crucial for having a great experience. You can play as the Barbarian if you are an admirer of close-range combat tactics.

Diablo 4 Double Swing build is one of the robust setups you can try out for your Barbarian. It is potent for tackling challenging late-game content and quite simple to craft. You will benefit from this extensive guide, covering the best abilities, Aspects, Malignant Hearts, and Paragon Boards for this build.

Best Diablo 4 Double Swing Barbarian endgame abilities and passives

You must opt for Violent Double Swing for this build (Image via Diablo 4)

Of all the Diablo 4 classes, the Barbarian is beginner-friendly, and thus many builds pertaining to it are simpler to craft. While both Sorcerer and Barbarian were earlier affected by myriad nerfs, patch 1.1.1 improved them significantly.

Additionally, patch 1.1.2 ironed out many gameplay issues. You can know more by reading this extensive article outlining the official patch notes. As for this Barbarian build, you will need to focus on skills like Double Swing, and Lunging Strike, along with shout skills like Rallying Cry and War Cry.

You must also consider investing in Lunging Strike (Image via Diablo 4)

The following are the best set of skills for this particular build:

Skills Points to Invest Lunging Strike / Enhanced / Battle 5 / 1 / 1 Double Swing / Enhanced / Violent 5 / 1 / 1 Ground Stomp / Enhanced / Tactical 1 / 1 / 1 Rallying Cry / Enhanced / Tactical 5 / 1 / 1 Challenging Shout / Enhanced / Tactical 5 / 1 / 1 War Cry / Enhanced / Power 1 / 1 / 1 Aggressive Resistance 1 Prolific Fury 3 Pit Fighter 3 No Mercy 3 Hamstring 3 Thick Skin 1 Counteroffensive 3 Wrath of the Berserker / Prime version / Supreme version 1 / 1 / 1 Heavy Handed 3 Unbridled Rage 1

After progressing in-game to level 50, you will get introduced to the Paragon Board gameplay mechanic. This opens up new avenues for availing of passive boosts for your character. Slotting in the right Glyphs will also enhance your build to a significant degree.

These Paragon Boards and Glyphs are potent for this build:

Paragon Board Glyph Starting Board Territorial Warbringer Wrath Flawless Technique Undaunted Weapons Master Marshal Bone Breaker Exploit Decimator Imbiber

Best Diablo 4 Double Swing Barbarian Legendary Aspects

This Aspect grants a bit of Fortify (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can leverage the Two-handed Sword weapon expertise as part of this setup. While you are free to use any gear of your choice, you can equip Grandfather weapon or resort to Ramaldini’s Magnum Opus. Along with gear, opting for appropriate Legendary Aspects is necessary to elevate the build’s potential.

These Legendary Aspects are worth trying out:

Aspect of Numbing Wrath: Heathen’s Keep in Hawezar.

Heathen’s Keep in Hawezar. Aspect of Retribution: Head to Kehjistan region to clear out Abandoned Mineworks Dungeon.

Head to Kehjistan region to clear out Abandoned Mineworks Dungeon. Aspect of Echoing Fury: Clear out another dungeon in Kehjistan named Sirocco Caverns.

Clear out another dungeon in Kehjistan named Sirocco Caverns. Accelerating Aspect: You must extract this Aspect from Legendary gear.

You must extract this Aspect from Legendary gear. Edgemaster’s Aspect: Oldstones Dungeon located in the Scosglen area.

Oldstones Dungeon located in the Scosglen area. Aspect of Limitless Rage: It is not tied to any dungeon and thus can be obtained via extraction from Legendary loot.

Use Sapphire on armor for this build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It is wise to incorporate gems in your build as well. Sapphire on armor, Emerald on weapon, and Skull for your jewelry gear are suited to this setup. Alternatively, you can socket in Malignant Hearts instead of using gems on jewelry.

You must consider using the Malignant Hearts listed below:

Amulet: The Barber (Wrathful)

The Barber (Wrathful) Ring 1: The Revenge (Brutal)

The Revenge (Brutal) Ring 2: Punishing Speed (Devious)

Diablo 4 comprises many intricate gameplay systems that work in tandem to offer a cohesive experience. If you wish to try out builds against other players, then do check out this article explaining the Season of the Malignant PvP mode.