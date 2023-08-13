Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant PvP mode, explained

Blizzard's latest action role-playing game (RPG) Diablo 4, features two specific modes: a PvE mode and a PvP mode. While the game has two specific realms, namely the Eternal and Seasonal Realm, the PvP mode is available uniformly across both. Unlike other live service titles, however, there's no separate node or menu for the said mode.

For the uninitiated, PvP stands player versus player. In this mode, players go up against each other in the game. Other RPGs feature certain game modes as well, but that doesn't exist in Diablo 4 at this point.

It is unclear if Blizzard will introduce PvP-oriented game modes in the near future, but for now, here's everything players need to know about this mode.

Exploring the Diablo 4 PvP mode

The areas marked on the map are the Fields of Hatred (Image via mapgenie.io)

There are two areas in Diablo 4 where players can go up against each other. These areas are known as the Fields of Hatred and can be found in the regions marked in the map above. Interestingly, these aren't specific modes but just another area on the map.

While there aren't any direct-level recommendations when it comes to accessing the PvP mode, you will have to complete the main storyline at least once. Not only that, once you're done with the story, you will also be required to complete the Cathedral of Light capstone dungeon.

After you've completed the aforementioned bit, you will be able to move up to World Tier 3 and finally access the Fields of Hatred in the game. Based on the lore, these areas are where Mephisto's presence can still be felt, and it causes adventurers to hate almost anything close to them.

To reach the first Field of Hatered, you must make your way to the Temple of Rot. From there, take the path leading out of the area on the west.

The second Field of Hatred is located directly north of the Omath's Redoubt. Just take the road heading out toward the east from the area mentioned above, and you will land in the second Field of Hatred.

These two areas are always highlighted on the map in Diablo 4. Considering that Helltide areas have a similar color scheme, you should always check for the Helltide timer before venturing to seek out the Fields of Hatred, lest you end up in the wrong area.

Once you're in either of these two areas, open your emote wheel, navigate to the second page, and click on the option which says "Marked for Blood." This mark allows players to participate in PvP activities in the game. If you've enabled this mark, not only will you be able to go up against players bearing it, you can also fight those who don't have it unlocked.

To get rid of this mark, make your way back to the closest Town and interact with the Altar of Clensing to get rid of the "mark." That is all you need to know about the Diablo 4 PvP mode.