5 mistakes you should avoid in Diablo 4 PvP

Diablo 4 has various types of quests and activities that are liable to immerse you in the world of Sanctuary. You can invest several hours in experiencing the game’s story and partake in many side quests that expand the lore. While there are several PvE activities to engage with, competitive players inclined to test out their builds can delve into Fields of Hatred.

Fields of Hatred is Diablo 4’s PvP mode, where you can encounter not only aggressive enemies but also other players around the globe. You can either travel to Kehjistan or Dry Steppes to experience the fast-paced competitive matches. You can obtain tons of rewards along with Seeds of Hatred, which can be converted into Red Dust.

Which are the five Diablo 4 PvP mistakes you must avoid?

1) Solely focusing on crowd control

While it is tempting to slay as many enemies as you can with impressive area-of-effect skills and tactics, you must not ignore other strategies. Crowd control is potent for dealing with weaker enemies in the Fields of Hatred but not effective against elite bosses.

You are bound to come across formidable foes that will deal significant damage if you are not cautious. This makes it imperative to consider other avenues like inflicting bleed or poison damage.

It is highly encouraged to possess skills that enable you to deal some amount of damage over time to constantly deplete the opponent’s health. This will aid you in defeating elite bosses faster and dealing with other skilled players in battle.

2) Ignoring the survivability factor

Fields of Hatred can get overwhelming for you owing to its fast-paced nature and the presence of enemies in large numbers. It is a good idea to opt for an aggressive stance throughout this PvP activity.

However, you cannot ignore the survivability of your character. It is necessary to have a robust defense when tackling Fields of Hatred as it will improve your chances of staying alive in the battle despite relentless enemy attacks.

If you are facing hurdles in PvP, you can try to opt for a Barbarian build that relies on generating Fury. The added advantage of using this class is its enhanced survivability. This will enable you to leverage the Barbarian’s myriad aggressive skills along with possessing robust defense.

3) Playing solo

While it is possible to participate in Fields of Hatred solo, it is best to avoid doing so. You will most probably come across a skilled team in these areas. Despite having a good build, it can be difficult to survive against multiple players.

Furthermore, the opponent team can even possess top-tier coordination along with a great set of diverse characters, thereby unleashing their unique skills and abilities. You will thus benefit from having friends on your side in this PvP activity.

Additionally, you will be at risk while interacting with Altars of Extraction solo since it will not only attract foes but also other players. If possible, it is better to have a group of known individuals on the team since playing with a random set of players can affect your chances of survival.

4) Not having a robust build

You can easily complete the main story campaign with any character build. This is especially true if playing on World Tier 1. However, you cannot ignore the importance of possessing a well-thought-out build for PvP.

You can refer to this extensive guide that covers the best builds for all classes pertaining to both PvP and PvE activities. A robust build will not only aid you in survival but also enable you to effortlessly defeat other players.

It is worth noting that the Fields of Hatred can negatively impact the effectiveness of potions, which makes it crucial to rely on your class build. It is beneficial to partake in this PvP mode to be able to buy some of the best mount armor from vendors.

5) Ignoring damage debuffs

Fields of Hatred can inflict some debuffs like Enmity of the Fallen that can hinder your chances of victory. It is necessary to take these debuffs into consideration before partaking in battles.

While Enmity of the Fallen can increase damage over time and strengthen the chances of enemies dropping potions, it also reduces healing received from potions. Additionally, it drastically decreases the health of your companions/minions.

Therefore, if you plan to leverage your minions for dealing damage then you will face some difficulties in defeating enemies. The same is the case for Druids and their companions. Feel free to refer to this Diablo 4 guide for the best Necromancer build for PvP.

Diablo 4 consists of many other quest types you can engage with if PvP is not your favorite activity. There are several Cellars, Dungeons, and side quests to experience in this title that offer loot and XP.