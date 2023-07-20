All Diablo 4 PvP mount armors and how to get them

Diablo 4 is liable to immerse lore enthusiasts and admirers with its in-depth gameplay mechanics. The game features a robust narrative that unfolds in the harsh and unforgiving world of Sanctuary. You can engage with the main story quest or stray from the beaten path to explore the world at your own pace. At a certain point in the game, you will gain access to horses.

You can use these mounts to traverse long distances faster. Apart from various mounts, this game offers a variety of armor that can be equipped on them. Players must note that these armors are for vanity and possess no stats or buffs. There are a bunch of visually appealing PvP mount armors in this game.

How to obtain all Diablo 4 PvP mount armors?

Diablo 4 comprises a plethora of mount armors to choose from. Most of these armors can be acquired as random loot drops from slaying enemies. However, there are five mount armors that will require you to dabble in the game’s PvP activities.

You can head to Denshar in the Kehjistan region or navigate to Alzuuda in Dry Steppes to partake in an activity called Fields of Hatred. You must try to team with other players or delve into it with your friends to have better chances of survival. Your task is to accumulate Seeds of Hatred.

You must note that you cannot take the seeds from Fields of Hatred. Once you accumulate enough seeds, you must initiate a ritual or a process at the Altar of Extraction. This will yield you a currency called Red Dust. You must then use it to buy the five PvP mount armors from vendors in Denshar and Alzuuda.

Brutal Wizard’s Barding

This PvP mount armor costs around 40,000 Red Dust (Image via Diablo 4)

You can purchase this mount armor from any of the two vendors for 40,000 Red Dust. It is an elegant red armor with a gold studded plate on the mount’s face.

Cruel Assassin’s Barding

This armor costs 40,000 Red Dust (Image via Diablo 4)

You must spend around 40,000 Red Dust to obtain Cruel Assassin’s Barding. This mount armor looks minimalistic, with the horse helmet being the most intricately detailed aspect.

Demonic Warlord’s Barding

This armor costs 85,000 Red Dust (Image via Diablo 4)

As the name implies, this mount armor possesses a menacing look. It is studded with spikes on the majority of its area. You can own this at a higher cost of 85,000 Red Dust.

Bloody Warlord’s Barding

This mount armor costs 85,000 Red Dust (Image via Diablo 4)

It is another expensive purchase that will set you back by 85,000 Red Dust. It is quite similar to Brutal Wizard’s Barding in color palette.

Dark Knight’s Barding

This mount armor requires 40,000 Red Dust (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Dark Knight’s Barding is a bit economical since it costs 40,000 Red Dust. It has a royal purple color palette along with spikes on it. The wooden brown saddle complements the color scheme perfectly.

Diablo 4 is all set to start the Season of Malignant today, which brings along new story content combined with some new Aspects and Legendary Items. You can peruse this guide on five things you can do to prepare for this new season.