5 best looking mount armors in Diablo 4

Diablo 4’s mount armor may not provide stats to your character, but many simply look cooler than others. Some players may not care about their horse's appearance, but not everyone is the same way. Whether you want to match it to your character’s aesthetic or simply want some awesome armor for your loyal steed, there are plenty of options. At least 20 armor sets drop randomly, a few from challenges and some that cost real money.

Since all of the cash shop mount armor in Diablo 4 look better than the in-game drops, I chose to only include a pair of those. I wanted one representation of the real-money items alongside the others. Any known method of acquiring the item will also be covered.

Best looking free mount armors in Diablo 4

1) Barding of Mount Arreat

Drop Location: Random

Clad in iron and leather, this Barbarian armor is exceptional (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Barding of Mount Arreat is one of my favorite mount armors in Diablo 4. This one has actually dropped for me in-game. My drop came from a Loot Goblin, though your mileage may vary.

This mount armor has a fantastic iron, horn, and leather look. The best part for me was the curved horns that come down off of the mask portion of the armor. As it is based on Mount Arreat, it resembles the Barbarians known to live in that part of Diablo 4.

2) Barding of Elemental Fury

Drop Location: Random

Elemental Fury is another fantastic option if you can find it (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Another fantastic design for Diablo 4’s mount armor is described as “Imposing black barding, charged with elemental might.” It’s not known where it drops, but it has a gorgeous style. The dark metallic look, with the blue banners and horns, is a sharp design.

The only problem is that there’s no real known location for it. You can farm cellars and loot goblins and hope for the best, but there’s no guarantee that it will ever drop.

3) Ashava Barding

Drop Location: Defeat Ashava World Boss

From sinister steel to cool skulls and horns, Ashava's barding is easily one of the best in the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Ashava Barding is one of the few mount armors in Diablo 4 with a clear-cut way to farm it. First, you have to beat the main story and unlock World Bosses. Simply defeat Ashava the Pestilient and hope that it drops from it.

With a gorgeous steel armor style, it looks like a metallic version of Ashava itself. It even features bone protrusions. This is also one of the cosmetics for your mount that looks like genuine armor. If you want your horse to look as ready for combat as you are, this is one of the best options.

Best looking paid mount armors in Diablo 4

1) Hellborn Carapace

Drop Location: Deluxe/Ultimate Editions of D4

A simple option, it turns your horse into a grim unicorn (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This is one of the favorites in my collection of mount armors in Diablo 4. A simple, dark-colored saddle with black and red trim; the best part is the head piece. The Hellborn Carapace gives your horse a curved horn, not unlike a unicorn. However, it curves upward, giving it a more sinister look.

Unfortunately, you can only get it in the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions of Diablo 4. It may be available later through promotions or other events, but that is not something confirmed by Blizzard Entertainment.

2) Keras Bullion

Drop Location: Purchase “The Weight of Gold Prestige Bundle” for 16 USD (1,600 Platinum)

Opulent and sinister, Keras Bullion is easily the coolest armor in the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There’s no question about the coolest option when going through the real-money options. The Keras Bullion, in The Weight of Gold Prestige Bundle, is the unparalleled best choice. The spiky steel armor, trimmed with amazing gold work, is just perfection.

There are so many things about this particular Diablo 4 mount armor that I love. It has eyes covered with gold that has vertical slits cut out of it. The massive horn and head spikes are a smart choice, and then there’s the teeth. It looks like a series of jagged, sharp, gold fangs. It’s a beautiful cosmetic choice, perfectly fitting this franchise's grim darkness.

Many of the mount armor choices in Diablo 4 look great, so seek out the ones that fit your aesthetic the most. Whichever you pick, that’s the best choice. However, if you want to know which simply look the coolest from one writer’s perspective, these are the picks. You can also read our review of D4 here.

