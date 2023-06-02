Is Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition worth the purchase?

As it is with most big releases these days, Diablo 4 comes in various editions for fans to choose from. Currently, the title is available in three variants: Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. That first one offers the base game and has everything necessary to complete it. However, the other two variants grant additional benefits and content.

Hence, many fans wonder if the Ultimate Edition is worth purchasing, as Diablo 4 is not really the cheapest game out there. Such individuals should know that this version has been priced steeply and doesn't have a lot to offer. More information regarding all of this title's variants will make it clear why gamers shouldn't purchase it.

Exploring the various editions of Diablo 4

Standard Edition

Price: $69.99 / £69.99

Diablo 4's Standard Edition is the most basic and cost-effective variant of this game, as its name already suggests. Purchasing it will get you the entire base game and the Caparison of Faith Mount Armor. Moreover, you will get the Light-Bearer Mount as a bonus item upon pre-purchasing any edition, including this one.

This variant will also receive some useful items from the previous Blizzard Entertainment games, such as:

Inarius Wings and Inarius Murloc Pet (Diablo 3)

Amalgam of Rage Mount (World of Warcraft)

Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set (Diablo Immortal)

Deluxe Edition

Price: $89.99 / £89.99

As expected, the Deluxe Edition will provide a few more added benefits compared to this game's Standard Edition. Hence, you will receive everything the latter has to offer. Additionally, you will get the Temptation Mount and Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor. Moreover, when you purchase this Deluxe Edition, you automatically get the Premium Seasonal Battle Pass.

That said, the biggest benefit of this variant is the four-day early access to Diablo 4. Hence, if you get it, you can start playing the game from June 2, 2023.

Ultimate Edition

Price: $99.99 / £99.99

As with the Deluxe Edition, this Ultimate Edition will also have everything from the previous two versions. However, you will get the added benefit of the Wings of the Creator Emote and 20 Tier Skips.

Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition is not worth buying

At the end of the day, it is always a factor of personal deduction if one wants to purchase the Ultimate Edition or not. Considering the content and benefits of all variants, it can be said that this title's Standard Edition is actually not a bad deal at all. You get all the content you need to fully complete the game.

Moreover, it should be noted that Blizzard has not actually made this game the cheapest title out there.

That said, if you want some added perks — such as the battle pass or the early access — you can easily get that with the Deluxe Edition.

The hefty price tag of Ultimate Edition is not justified by the meager added content compared to its slightly less premium counterpart. Hence, the best overall option to go for is the Deluxe Edition, if not Diablo 4's Standard variant.

