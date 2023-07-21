Best Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Barbarian leveling, endgame, and PvP build

The Barbarian is a master of weapons in Diablo 4. No other class in the game can wield as many weapons as the Barbarian. While it isn't the best of classes in the title, it has a decent damage output and can absorb a decent amount of damage. This class is safe for players of all levels and doesn't really take much effort to master.

It's important for players to get their skill selections right with respect to the best Diablo 4 Barbarian build. Without the appropriate skills, it's difficult to get a proper damage output. With that said, here are the skills and abilities that players should take into account while making this build.

Best Diablo 4 Barbarian leveling build

Leveling builds are those that help you move from level 1 to level 50 pretty quickly. Now, these builds aren't that skill intensive, and you can throw on random skills and abilities to get past most of the monsters in the initial parts of the game.

However, once you start going up against bosses, you will take longer to defeat them, and you will often find yourself running out of Fury. So to start off, you should consider getting the Lunging Strike skill. The next skill you need to focus on is the Whirlwind Strike. You should've unlocked all upgrades for both of these skills by the time you make it to level 7.

From level 8 to level 20, you will need to focus on your shouts and movement skills. This is one build that will use a lot of shouts. Although they don't seem like much, your shouts will help you with those sweet little buffs that aid you in Fury management.

From level 21 onwards, you will need to focus on Passive skills that will help boost your currently selected skills and abilities. Finally, once you hit level 35, you will have to focus on fine-tuning your build until you hit level 50 and get your first paragon point.

The table below should give you a fair idea of which skill to select at which level:

Level Skills 1 - 2 Lunging Strike 3 Enhanced Lunging Strike 4 Whirlwind 5 Enhanced Whirlwind 6 Furious Whirlwind 7 Battle Lunging Strike 8 Rallying Cry 9 Enhanced Rallying Cry 10 Tactical Rallying Cry 11 Whirlwind 12 Whirlwind 13 Whirlwind 14 whirlwind 15 War Cry 16 Enhanced War Cry 17 Power War Cry 18 Leap 19 Enhanced Leap 20 Power Leap 21 Hamstring 22 Booming Voice 23 Booming Voice 24 Raid Leader 25 Call of the Ancients 26 Prime Call of the Ancients 27 Supreme Call of the Ancients 28 Aggressive Resistance 29 Prolific Fury 30 Prolific Fury 31 Prolific Fury 32 Pit Fighter 33 Pit Fighter 34 Pit Fighter 35 Unbridled Rage 36 Rallying Cry 37 Rallying Cry 38 Rallying Cry 39 Rallying Cry 40 Raid Leader 41 Raid Leader 42 Booming Voice 43 No Mercy 44 No Mercy 45 No Mercy 46 Heavy Handed 47 Heavy Handed 48 Heavy Handed 49 Pressure Point 50 First Paragon Board Point Renown 1 Pressure Point Renown 2 Pressure Point Renown 3 Guttural Yell Renown 4 Guttural Yell Renown 5 Guttural Yell Renown 6 Thick Skin Renown 7 Thick Skin Renown 8 Counter Offensive Renown 9 Counter Offensive Renown 10 Counter Offensive

Since the Diablo 4 Barbarian is a master of weapons, you will be able to unlock Specialization once you hit Level 15. Make sure you place two-handed swords (2H Swords) in your Technique slot to get this build to work properly.

Diablo 4 Barbarian Aspects

Since this is a leveling build, you needn't focus on Legendary Aspects too much. However, if you really want to use them, the following should give you a fair bonus, especially with this particular build.

Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind - Garan Hold, Scosglen

Aspect of the Expectant - Underroot, Scosglen

Edgemaster's Aspect - Oldstones, Scosglen

Bold Chieftain's Aspect - Random world drop

Best Diablo 4 Barbarian endgame build

When you make it to the endgame segment of the game, a lot of other options will open up for you. While a major chunk of your powers and ability bonuses will come from the Paragon Boards that you're using, some of them will also come from the skills you select.

For the endgame stages, it's wise for you to swap out some of the skills that you already have with some new ones. For example, you will have to swap out Call of the Ancients with Iron Skin for added defense. Furthermore, you need to swap out Leap with Kick because you will need that additional damage boost more than movement.

As for your Paragon Boards and Glyphs, you need to pick the following:

Paragon Boards Glyphs Starter Might Warbringer Exploit Flawless Technique Undaunted Bone Breaker Wrath Decimator Marshal

Best Diablo 4 Barbarian Caged Hearts for Season of the Malignant

At any given point, you will be able to use three Caged Hearts with your build in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant. For the Barbarian, the best-in-slot hearts are as follows:

Wrathful Heart: Caged Heart of the Barber

Vicious Heart: Caged Heart of Focused Rage

Brutal Heart: Caged Heart of Revenge.

Best Diablo 4 Barbarian PvP build

Out of all the classes in the game, it's most fun to participate in PvP activities as a Barbarian. However, do not try to engage the enemy without hitting level 80 first. By the time you're at this level, you will more or less be at your peak potential with the build, and you can head into the Fields of Hatred swinging your weapons like no one's business.

If you're looking at a PvP build, keep the skills the same, but focus on gear pieces that give you the Thorns buff. This is absolutely nasty in PvP and will help you get the upper hand on your opponents.

Stats that you should be focusing on

Since this is a build that depends heavily upon the usage of your skills, you will need to have a limitless supply of Fury. To keep a steady flow of Fury coming in, you must focus on the Willpower Stat.

Secondly, you will also need to focus on the Strength because it deals with the amount of armor points you have. So, don't forget to add some points to this as well. Additionally, collecting all Altars of Lilith in the game should give you a decent boost to all your abilities.

Best Diablo 4 Aspects for Barbarians

The Barbarian uses the most number of Aspects when compared to every other class in Diablo 4. Here are all the important ones:

Aspect of Numbing Wrath - Heathen's Keep, Hawezar

Relentless Berserker's Aspect - Hakan's Refuge, Kehjistan

Aspect of Grasping Whirlwind - Random World Drop

Aspect of Disobedience - Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan

Ghostwalker's Aspect - Make it to Scosglen during the Campaign to unlock

Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind - Garan Hold, Scosglen

Aspect of the Expectant - Underroot, Scosglen

Edgemaster's Aspect - Oldstones, Scosglen

Bold Chieftain's Aspect - Random world drop

Aspect of Echoing Fury - Sirocco Caverns, Kehjistan

Aspect of Limitless Rage - Random world drop

Aspect of Retribution - Abandoned Mineworks, Kehjistan

At this point, this is the best Barbarian build that you can use in Diablo 4 right now. This character does have a lot of other skills at its disposal, so feel free to try them out and see which ones work best for you and suit your playstyle.