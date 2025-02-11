How to get Harmony of Ebewaka in Diablo 4 and its unique effects

Harmony of Ebewaka, introduced in Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion, is exclusively available to the Spiritborn class. It is a level 60 item, requiring a character level of at least 60 to equip. The unique helm has received significant attention from players due to its impressive stats, damage reduction, and critical strike chance.

However, what makes Harmony of Ebewaka great is its unique effect, which grants all abilities an additional spirit-type tag depending on the player's second Spirit Hall bonus.

This article discusses Harmony of Ebewaka, including its stats, unique effect, and how to acquire it.

Stats and unique effects of Harmony of Ebewaka in Diablo 4

Harmony of Ebewaka stats in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Harmony of Ebewaka's stats include:

[+26] to all stats

[+50.7%] Damage

[19.5%] Damage Reduction

[17.6%] Critical Strike Chance

Here is its unique effect:

According to your Secondary Spirit Hall choice, your skills are all additionally of the Jaguar, Gorilla, Centipede, or Eagle type. All of your skills deal [+30%] damage per Spirit Type.

Harmony of Ebewaka's unique effect allows players to increase the complexity of their builds. A Spirit-type skill can lead to increased damage output and a character's improved survivability in the higher difficulty levels of the end game.

How to get Harmony of Ebewaka in Diablo 4

Dropped by world bosses

The Beast in the Ice boss fight (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Harmony of Ebewaka can drop from The Beast in the Ice encounter on the Torment difficulty of Diablo 4. This boss can be found in the Glacial Fissure nightmare dungeon, located in the Desolate Highlands.

Enemy and chest drops

The Harmony of Ebewaka can also drop from random enemies or be found in chests around the game world. However, the chances of getting the unique helm in this manner are significantly lower than from boss drops.

Helltide events

Helltide events (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Harmony of Ebewaka can drop from chests in Diablo 4's Helltide events, which are endgame content offering exclusive rewards but difficult challenges.

Gamble from The Purveyor of Curiosity

Purveyor of Curiosity (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Players can also get Harmony of Ebewaka by gambling. The Purveyor of Curiosity, a vendor located in Kyovashad, gives players a chance to get rare and unique items in exchange for Murmuring Obols.

Using Seething Opal

Seething Opal (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When you have the Seething Opal of Equipment active, the probability of finding legendary and unique loot drops after defeating enemies increases significantly. Take down foes with Seething Opal active to increase the drop chance of Harmony of Ebewaka.

Note: The most efficient way to farm Harmony of Ebewaka is by continuously fighting The Beast in the Ice boss on Torment difficulty. This method is recommended for players looking to acquire the unique helm quickly.

Builds that utilize Harmony of Ebewaka in Diablo 4

Harmony of Ebewaka is a fantastic and versatile item that can be used in many Spiritborn builds. Here are some examples:

Centipede Touch of Death Spiritborn - This is a high-damage dealing build that utilizes the Centipede spirit to deal massive damage to enemies. It is designed for Spiritborn players who want to deal massive damage while maintaining a high level of survivability.

- This is a high-damage dealing build that utilizes the Centipede spirit to deal massive damage to enemies. It is designed for Spiritborn players who want to deal massive damage while maintaining a high level of survivability. Quill Volley Eagle Spiritborn - This is an endgame build that relies on Eagle Skills and represents a ranged attack powerhouse.

- This is an endgame build that relies on Eagle Skills and represents a ranged attack powerhouse. Crushing Hand Gorilla Spiritborn - This build uses Harmony of Ebewaka and Rod of Kepeleke in combination, which increases the damage output and uses the combined benefit of Jaguar, Eagle, Gorilla, or Centipede Spirits at the same time.

Any Spiritborn build that uses Spirit Hall Bonuses instead of their core abilities should prioritize utilizing Harmony of Ebewaka.

