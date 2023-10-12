Diablo 4 Season 2 The Beast in the Ice loot table

Blizzard will introduce five new endgame bosses in Diablo 4 Season 2. Although Uber Lilith is still an endgame boss, she isn't a part of the new set of bosses that are being added to the game with the Season of Blood. Although the reason behind these additions is to provide players with some more endgame content, offering a way to target farm uniques was also part of the plan.

Based on everything that Blizzard talked about in the previous dev streams, Diablo 4 Season 2 feels like an entirely new game. With that said, here's a list of all the unique weapons and armor pieces that The Beast in Ice will drop in the Season of Blood.

Diablo 4 Season 2 The Beast in the Ice unique drops

The Beast in The Ice is a brand-new boss that players will encounter in Diablo 4. Unlike some of the other bosses, this one will be made available to players in World Tier 4 only.

Before discussing how to summon and defeat The Beast in The Ice in Diablo 4 Season 2, here's a list of all the unique weapons and armor pieces that you can get by defeating this monster.

Uniques

General Barbarian Druid Necromancer Rogue Sorcerer Frostburn Fields of Crimson Insatiable Fury Bloodless Scream Condemnation Staff of Lam Esen Mother's Embrace 100,000 Steps Hunter's Zenith Howl from Below Word of Hakan Esu's Heirloom Fists of Fate Ancient's Oath Waxing Gibbous Deathspeaker's Pendant Windforce Gloves of the Illuminator Tassets of the Dawning Sky Battle Trance Storm's Companion Ring of Mendeln Eaglehorn The Oculus Hellhammer

How to summon and defeat The Beast in the Ice in Diablo 4 Season 2

Unlike most of the other bosses added in the Season of Blood, The Beast in the Ice is located inside a Nightmare Dungeon. To get to him, you will have to first complete Level 30 Nightmare Dungeons. Whenever you finish one, you will get an item known as Distilled Fear.

Once you've collected enough, you will need to make your way to an Occultist, located at each major city in the game, and craft a special Nightmare Dungeon sigil. After you've crafted this sigil, you will have to activate it. You will be teleported inside a Nightmare Dungeon, where the final boss is The Beast in the Ice.

As the name suggests, the boss will deal a lot of cold damage throughout the fight. Make sure you have enough elixirs to counter all the cold attacks that it will be throwing at you. Alternatively, you can ensure that you have a good number of points invested in cold resistance when it comes to picking your gear pieces.

The Beast in the Ice will also deal a lot of shatter damage, so be careful of your surroundings. Given that shatter damage can stun your character, make sure you've got skills that grant you Unstoppable so that you can get out of this stunned state quickly.