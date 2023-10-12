MMO
Diablo 4 Season 2 The Beast in the Ice loot table

The Beast in the Ice Diablo 4 Season 2 boss fight loot table
Here's how you can defeat the Beast in the Ice in Diablo 4 Season 2 (Image via Blizzard)

Blizzard will introduce five new endgame bosses in Diablo 4 Season 2. Although Uber Lilith is still an endgame boss, she isn't a part of the new set of bosses that are being added to the game with the Season of Blood. Although the reason behind these additions is to provide players with some more endgame content, offering a way to target farm uniques was also part of the plan.

Based on everything that Blizzard talked about in the previous dev streams, Diablo 4 Season 2 feels like an entirely new game. With that said, here's a list of all the unique weapons and armor pieces that The Beast in Ice will drop in the Season of Blood.

Diablo 4 Season 2 The Beast in the Ice unique drops

The Beast in The Ice is a brand-new boss that players will encounter in Diablo 4. Unlike some of the other bosses, this one will be made available to players in World Tier 4 only.

Before discussing how to summon and defeat The Beast in The Ice in Diablo 4 Season 2, here's a list of all the unique weapons and armor pieces that you can get by defeating this monster.

Uniques

GeneralBarbarianDruidNecromancerRogueSorcerer
FrostburnFields of CrimsonInsatiable FuryBloodless ScreamCondemnationStaff of Lam Esen
Mother's Embrace100,000 StepsHunter's ZenithHowl from BelowWord of HakanEsu's Heirloom
Fists of FateAncient's OathWaxing GibbousDeathspeaker's Pendant WindforceGloves of the Illuminator
Tassets of the Dawning SkyBattle TranceStorm's CompanionRing of MendelnEaglehornThe Oculus
Hellhammer

How to summon and defeat The Beast in the Ice in Diablo 4 Season 2

Unlike most of the other bosses added in the Season of Blood, The Beast in the Ice is located inside a Nightmare Dungeon. To get to him, you will have to first complete Level 30 Nightmare Dungeons. Whenever you finish one, you will get an item known as Distilled Fear.

Once you've collected enough, you will need to make your way to an Occultist, located at each major city in the game, and craft a special Nightmare Dungeon sigil. After you've crafted this sigil, you will have to activate it. You will be teleported inside a Nightmare Dungeon, where the final boss is The Beast in the Ice.

As the name suggests, the boss will deal a lot of cold damage throughout the fight. Make sure you have enough elixirs to counter all the cold attacks that it will be throwing at you. Alternatively, you can ensure that you have a good number of points invested in cold resistance when it comes to picking your gear pieces.

The Beast in the Ice will also deal a lot of shatter damage, so be careful of your surroundings. Given that shatter damage can stun your character, make sure you've got skills that grant you Unstoppable so that you can get out of this stunned state quickly.

