Can you die in domes in Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4?

Nightmare Dungeons are some of the most difficult activities in Diablo 4. Although different tiers are available, every tier offers players a stiff challenge, especially around levels 50-60. To turn a regular dungeon into a Nightmare Dungeon, players will have to use Nightmare Sigils. What's interesting about these activities is that players can die fairly easily if they're not careful.

Regarding Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4, players have only a handful of revives. Once they complete the dungeon, they are rewarded with XP, which they can use to upgrade Paragon Glyphs.

The upgrade portal for the same is located inside a dome at the end of the dungeon, which looks like a shield that characters usually generate through skills and perks. This has led many players to wonder if it's possible to die inside this dome at the end of a Nightmare Dungeon in Diablo 4.

What do the domes at the end of a Nightmare Dungeon do in Diablo 4?

Now, assuming you've successfully completed a Nightmare Dungeon in Diablo 4, you will notice a huge dome similar to the one Viego kept putting up during the fight against the Echo of Lilith in the campaign. Inside this dome, a panel will allow you to allocate free XP to your Paragon Glyphs.

While it's commonly believed that this dome is immune, you can still die even if standing inside it. So it's always recommended that you kill all foes because these domes are usually in very constricted spaces, so there's always a chance that they'll easily overwhelm you.

What's more interesting about this bit is that it's slightly unclear if that is how it was intended to be. Because whenever someone sees a bubble or a dome in Diablo 4, it's assumed that it is a protective barrier. However, domes that are protective in nature have an icon hovering over them.

Currently, no such icon has been seen on the top of the dome at the end of a Nightmare Dungeon. So if enemies surround you, or if you've got enemies that throw AoE attacks like Mortars or spew Poison, you will take damage from them if they attack you while you're inside the dome.

Moreover, if they've spewed Poison on the ground or there's an incoming Mortar attack, you will take damage from those as well. So be extra careful when participating in Nightmare Dungeons, especially on Hardcore characters, because you will lose all progress if your character dies.

With the game's first season almost here, it will be interesting to see if Blizzard changes these mechanics or if they let it be as it is. But yes, for now, you can die inside the domes at the end of a Nightmare Dungeon in Diablo 4.

