All Diablo 4 Acts, ranked

The campaign of Diablo 4 is divided into a total of six acts. Among other titles of the same genre, Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo has the most fleshed-out characters, be they the protagonists, side characters, or antagonists. The world of Sanctuary has never failed to tell a heart-wrenching story. But with all that in mind, there are still ups and downs in every storyline, and this isn't any different.

Additionally, this article contains some major spoilers for the campaign of Diablo 4.

Ranking all Diablo 4 Acts in terms of story, depth, and playability

Although the story of Diablo 4 has some issues with pacing, it's not in any way boring. Here is our list of the acts in Diablo 4, ranked according to playability and depth of story.

6) Act 4: A Gathering Storm

Lilith knows that you are watching (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Other than a pretty good boss fight with Andariel, this act barely offers anything else. It also has the lowest number of main quests, only six.

Although this act gives us one of the coolest-looking bosses, it still falls short on the story aspect of the game as well as the amount of content it gives the player. With the addition of a few more quests, this could have been a far better arc, especially for players looking to immerse themselves in the story of Diablo 4.

5) Act 3: The Making of Monsters

Lilith asks if Elias has grown doubtful (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It's common for action RPGs like Diablo 4 to have quests that take them from one point to another just to make it longer; Act 3 of Diablo 4 feels that way. Unlike Act 4, this act is longer than it should be, so much so it feels like it’s dragging.

There are characters like Mephisto, Lilith, and Eilias to be explored; rather than exploring deeper into the motives of these characters, we get to travel between different cities and locations. It’s a good idea to use this opportunity to farm experience.

4) Act 2: The Knife Twists Again

Donan confronts Astaroth and Lilith (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Like the predecessors of this game, tragedy is at the heart of the story of Diablo. In D4, tragedy catches up with Donan, the Horadrim who helped banish Astaroth and his son, Yorin.

As Donan helps the protagonist in his search for knowledge against Lilith, her influence over Yorin grows. She brought back Astaroth using the body of Yorin, making the conflict more personal for the old Horadrim. It's up to the protagonist to stop Astaroth before it's too late.

With 17 main quests to follow through, it is a hefty arc that increases the stakes in the story.

3) Act 5: Secrets Bartered, Fates Sold

Elias meets his judgement at the hands of Taissa (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Act 5 increases the pace of the story with the pursuit of Elias and the knowledge of his immortality. It's a long act, with 22 main quests to finish. The players meet the “Tree of Whispers,” which helps figure out the weakness of Elias and helps defeat the Fallen Horadrim.

The "Beneath the Wine-Dark Sea" quest is the highlight of this arc, transporting the player to Epiphysis in a coffin. It is a great example of the fun fantasy elements in the world of Diablo, which is often grim and morbid.

2) Act 6: Dance of the Makers

Inarius persues Lilith in hell( Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

With Act 5 getting the ball rolling, Act 6 rolls it forth even faster. All the time spent in D4 leads to one place, Hell, and the confrontation of Inarius and Lilith with that classic Blizzard Cinematics.

Where the previous acts may have slacked in giving enough lore and story, act 6 delivers more than enough lore to make up for it.

Lilith gets the much-needed characterization she deserves; the boss fight with Lilith is extremely fun, with her destroying parts of the arena until there's nowhere to go.

It’s a good ending for the journey taken by the protagonist and friends throughout the campaign of Diablo 4.

1) Act 1: A Cold and Iron Faith

Lilith looking down at a dead Rathma (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The primary entertainment in Diablo has always been Act 1 and how it throws the player right into the thick of it. Act 1 introduces the player as a wanderer walking into the woods in winter, followed by a mysterious, bloodied wolf.

The game introduces the main antagonist right off the bat, as well as the stakes of this conflict. It also introduces fantastic characters like Horadrim Lorath (an amazing voice acting by Ralph Ineson), Nyrelle, and those beautiful cutscenes by Blizzard Entertainment.

Conclusion:

Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo has always been about the story experience as well as the gameplay. Diablo 4 never falls short on either part; with a gripping and emotional plot, it will easily keep you on the edge of your seat.

