How to defeat Astaroth easily in Diablo 4

Astaroth in Diablo 4 is one of the few bosses that players will encounter as they progress through this title's campaign. Gamers will come across this boss quite early on in the game. Unfortunately, this encounter will be a difficult one if players approach it without a proper build. To successfully beat Astaroth, players need to plan their strategy and stay wary of their position during the fight.

According to lore, this foe is one of Mephisto's associates. Although he was captured by the Horadrim, Lilith freed him and used him to wreak havoc on Sanctuary. Here's a quick guide on how to defeat this demon.

Tips on how to defeat Astaroth quickly in Diablo 4

You will come across Astaroth during the final mission in Act 2. He was trapped in a soul stone by Donan and Lorath before being released by Lilith. However, things would get worse. Lilith stabbed Donan's son Yorin with the soul stone, letting the demon take control of the boy.

During the Astaroth encounter in Diablo 4, you will notice that the demon rides a Cerebus-like creature. This boss uses three basic attacks, apart from summoning multiple entities over the course of the entire fight. These attacks are as follows:

Astaroth swings a giant staff, and if you're caught in its range, the hit can deplete your health in one shot.

The creature that the demon is on breathes streams of fire, which deals tick damage.

The demon can also call upon a meteor shower, which deals a considerable amount of Area of Effect (AoE) damage.

During the Astaroth encounter in Diablo 4, the demon launches those attacks at random. So here's what you need to do:

Keep an eye on the ground. You will notice red circles if there's an incoming meteor shower or a red triangle if the hound is about to spew flames.

Whenever you see red, you need to dodge and get out of the way of the incoming attack.

Unfortunately, there's no way to predict where he'll swing the staff, so you will have to be careful about that.

During the entire encounter, it's best to stand under this boss or close to his hind legs. The demon won't be able to attack you if you're under or behind him because you're not in his line of sight.

Alternatively, if you're standing under him, you'll be spared from the flame breath and falling meteors. You'll know that you're standing under him when you see a green silhouette of your character.

In case you cannot position yourself properly and continuously take fire damage, make sure to consume an Elixir of Fire Resistance to help you get through this fight quickly.

Moreover, Astaroth in Diablo 4 summons Hell hounds and Wargs throughout this entire fight. So don't forget to keep your eyes out for these menaces while you try to kill Mephisto's associate.