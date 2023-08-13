Best Diablo 4 Chain Lightning Sorcerer endgame build guide

As you cross level 75 in Diablo 4, you might face stronger enemies and compete in battles that require you to have powerful weapons and gear. The endgame builds such as the Chain Lightning, Firewall, Flurry, and many more are the most suitable for such battles.

Although the Sorcerer class has suffered from several nerfs and debuffs after the release of Season of the Malignant, this build may be very useful in tackling powerful enemies.

In this article, we will explore all the skills, paragon glyphs, aspects, and malignant hearts that you must equip in order to bring out the true power of the Chain Lightning Sorcerer build in the game.

Best Diablo 4 Chain Lightning Sorcerer endgame Skills and Passives

Chain Lightning Skills of the Sorcerer in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This build will be focusing on the lightning skills and passives of this class. The Chain Lightning and the Arc Lash skills are the prime ones that need to be unlocked early in the game. The former deals 50% damage and chains up to five enemies at a time, and the latter deals 59% damage to enemies, stunning them for two seconds.

Here are the set of skills you can rely on for this build:

Skills Points to Invest Firebolt 1 Arc Lash / Enhanced / Glinting 5 / 1 / 1 Chain Lightning / Enhanced / Greater 5 / 1 / 1 Devastation 1 Elemental Dominance 3 Flame Shield / Enhanced / Shimmering 1 / 1 / 1 Teleport / Enhanced / Shimmering 1 / 1 / 1 Glass Cannon 3 Frost Nova / Enhanced / Mystical 1 / 1 / 1 Mana Shield 3 Align the Elements 1 Protection 3 Icy Veil 2 Inner Flames 1 Devouring Blaze 3 Fiery Surge 1 Endless Pyre 1 Warmth 3 Unstable Currents / Prime 1 / 1 Coursing Currents 3 Electrocution 3 Vyr's Mastery 1

Territorial Glyph in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The paragon boards are an essential part of the game that are unlocked once you have crossed level 50 with your character. For the Chain Lightning build, start with the Territorial glyph on your first board. Make sure to focus on Intelligence and Dexterity while you unlock the rest of the adjacent nodes to move further.

Paragon Boards Glyph Starting Board Territorial Burning Instinct Flamefeeder Enchantment Master Imbiber

Best Diablo 4 Chain Lightning Sorcerer Legendary Aspects

The Edgemaster's Aspect in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Legendary Aspects are one of the rarest items in the game, along with the Uber Uniques. To obtain them, you might have to clear out a Nightmare Dungeon, or progress through the sub-regions in the Sanctuary, collect the Legendary item drops, and extract them from an Occultist. The most important aspect of this build is the Edgemaster's Aspect which allows you to deal 10-20% increased damage based on your available primary resource.

Legendary Aspects

Edgemaster's Aspect (Main Weapon): Oldstones, Scosglen

Oldstones, Scosglen Conceited Aspect (Amulet): Legendary item drop

Legendary item drop Accelerating Aspect (Gloves): Legendary item drop

Legendary item drop Aspect of the Unbroken Tether (Offhand Weapon): Legendary item drop

Legendary item drop Aspect of Disobedience (Helm): Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan

Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan Aspect of the Protector (Chest Armor): Lost Archives, Fractured Peaks

Lost Archives, Fractured Peaks Aspect of Might (Pants): Dark Ravine, Dry Steppes

Dark Ravine, Dry Steppes Ghostwalker Aspect (Boots): Broken Bulwark, Scosglen

Broken Bulwark, Scosglen Recharging Aspect (Ring 1): Zenith, Fractured Peaks

Zenith, Fractured Peaks Prodigy's Aspect (Ring 2): Witchwater, Hawezar

You may embed the Emerald gem in your weapon, and it will give you a 12% increased critical strike damage to all the vulnerable enemies. Ruby gem can be embodied into the armor piece to gain 4% additional maximum life. The Malignant hearts that can be used to unleash the true potential of this build are given as follows:

Amulet: Revenge (Brutal Heart): 10-20% of the incoming damage is suppressed inside your body and erupts out on the surrounding enemies causing x250% damage when you use Defensive, Subterfuge, or a Macabre skill.

10-20% of the incoming damage is suppressed inside your body and erupts out on the surrounding enemies causing x250% damage when you use Defensive, Subterfuge, or a Macabre skill. Ring 1: Tal'Rasha (Vicious Heart): If you deal damage with a unique element, you will get 7-12% increased damage for 6-12 seconds.

If you deal damage with a unique element, you will get 7-12% increased damage for 6-12 seconds. Ring 2: The Barber (Wrathful Heart): All critical strikes and other subsequent damage you receive will be absorbed and erupt after some time causing 15% additional damage to nearby enemies.

This was all about the Chain Lightning Sorcerer build that can prove really beneficial in the endgame grind. While collecting materials for this set, you may check out other endgame builds, such as the Firewall Sorcerer build in Diablo 4.