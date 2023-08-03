5 best Diablo 4 Sorcerer Legendary Aspects in Season of the Malignant

Diablo 4 contains a wealth of content in the form of varied quests that pit players against several enemy types. Slaying foes and clearing out content is a rewarding experience that yields loot of varying rarities. Apart from gear and unique skills pertaining to each class, Legendary Aspects play an important role in fostering build variety.

Sorcerer is one of the five classes in Diablo 4 players can choose to unleash spells. While avid fans of the game realize that this class has weaker survivability, there are some Legendary Aspects that can aid in crafting a sustainable build. Additionally, patch 1.1.1 will overhaul many of the Sorcerer’s skills and their effectiveness.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Five finest Diablo 4 Sorcerer Legendary Aspects in Season of the Malignant

1) Aspect of the Unbroken Tether

This Aspect makes the Chain Lightning bounce additional times (Image via Diablo 4)

Diablo 4 players can opt for Aspect of the Unbroken Tether if they wish to leverage Chain Lightning effectively. It grants a significant chance to Chain Lightning to bounce two times more.

Fans must note that patch 1.1.1 will increase this to four. This will enable them to hit more enemies in the process, thereby making this Aspect worth having as part of their Sorcerer build.

Players opting for Chain Lightning as the foundation for their build must definitely use Aspect of the Unbroken Tether. Fans looking for a strong alternative can peruse this guide for the best Sorcerer build in Season of the Malignant.

2) Aspect of Concentration

One can avail of Mana regeneration (Image via Diablo 4)

Mana is crucial to the survival of any Sorcerer as it is the resource that gets consumed upon every spell cast. Thus, it is necessary to have a robust backup plan to conserve it or regenerate it faster.

Aspect of Concentration is instrumental in doing so since it aids players to regenerate 20-30% Mana under the condition that players haven’t taken any damage for the last three seconds.

Sorcerer fans can rejoice as the percentage range of increased Mana regeneration will be boosted to 40-50% in the next patch. Furthermore, players will also need to avoid damage for only two seconds instead of three to avail of this bonus.

3) Aspect of Searing Wards

This Aspect triggers a free Firewall (Image via Diablo 4)

Sorcerers possess a unique skill named Firewall that unleashes a wall of fire that deals significant fire damage to foes in the process. Aspect of Searing Wards enables one to trigger a Firewall free of cost (for every 200 Mana used).

This Aspect belongs to the defensive category and is essential if players wish to bolster the survivability of their Sorcerer in higher World Tiers. Additionally, this extra Firewall is potent in decimating any incoming projectiles from adversaries.

Sorcerer and Barbarian are the major focus of the upcoming patch, and players can expect some decent buffs. One can refer to this extensive article outlining all the class balances in patch 1.1.1.

4) Gravitational Aspect

This makes the Ball Lightning orbit around the player (Image via Diablo 4)

If players don’t mind a reduction in damage in their Ball Lightning skill, then they can opt for Gravitational Aspect. It makes the lightning revolve around the in-game character, albeit with reduced damage (around 10-20% reduction).

Those worried about this can rest easy since patch 1.1.1 will tweak it. Gravitational Aspect will deal an increased amount of damage which will be within a range of 15-25%. This makes it an essential Aspect to possess that belongs to the offensive category.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant introduced some new Aspects that one can try out for their Sorcerer. Fans can peruse this article highlighting all the new Legendary Aspects they can expect to encounter in this new season.

5) Charged Aspect

This is the location of Charged Aspect (Image via Diablo 4)

Sorcerer fans can increase their survivability by being more agile in battles. One potent way to do so is by enhancing movement speed. Charged Aspect offers the chance to increase movement speed for a span of four seconds.

This bonus can be availed of only when fans collect crackling energy. Players who are not convinced by the duration of this bonus can rejoice as the next patch will boost it up to eight seconds.

Those looking to boost their movement can peruse this list of the five best mobility Aspects. Players can leverage them to traverse dungeons and other areas faster, along with avoiding enemies without worrying about getting defeated.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant introduces some new gameplay mechanics like Malignant Hearts and also offers some story quests to build upon the existing lore. Players can refer to this article to know more about Seasonal Blessings.