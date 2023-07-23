All Diablo 4 Seasonal Blessings in Season of the Malignant, explained

Diablo 4's Season of the Malignant offers new gameplay mechanics as well as fresh content and challenges. It has introduced the seasonal Battle Pass, along with Smoldering Ashes, a new currency in this game. Players will be able to utilize the Blessing system by collecting Smoldering Ashes. For those unaware, Seasonal Blessings is a term used to describe permanent buffs for your character in the title.

This article will give you all the information that you need to know about them in Diablo 4's Season of the Malignant.

What are Seasonal Blessings in Diablo 4, and how to unlock them?

Smoldering Ashes in Battle Pass (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Seasonal Blessings — or permanent buffs — come in various options, offering boosts to attributes such as XP, Gold, elixir, and more. You will have to progress through the game and increase your Battle Pass level to at least 40 to use these. So, just buying the BP will not give you access to these Blessings.

Progressing through this game and completing the seasonal Journey will grant you a currency called Favor. You can use this to claim rewards in your Battle Pass. Some of the bonuses will be Smoldering Ashes, which can be used to unlock Seasonal Blessings.

How many kinds of Seasonal Blessings are there in

Diablo 4?

The five Seasonal Blessings in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can access the Season Blessings in your Season Journal. There are five different kinds of these to choose from for your character. They include:

Urn of Aggression: Gives you bonus experience for killing the monsters.

Urn of Bargaining: Gives you bonus Gold that you can earn from vendor sales.

Urn of Reclamation: Increases your chances of finding rare materials from Salvage.

Urn of Prolonging: Prolongs the duration of all sorts of elixirs

Urn of Malignance: Grants you a better chance of finding powerful Malignant Hearts

You can unlock the first Smoldering Ashes on your Battle Pass at level 40 and then on 53, 56, 62, and so on. You can use these to increase the level of the Blessings.

If you feel like you want to change or go for a different boost, you have the option of reallocating Smoldering Ashes to level up other Blessing types. Each time you do this, you will have to pay more Gold. The first payment starts with 100 of that currency.

If you see that Smoldering Ashes are not showing up on your screen, you can log out and log in again. Players may face this kind of bug sometimes, as the Season of the Malignant has some issues that will hopefully get fixed shortly.