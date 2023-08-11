Best Diablo 4 Firewall Sorcerer endgame build guide

Diablo 4 has captured everyone's hearts with its intense gameplay and intricate character builds. Since the release of Season of the Malignant, the Sorcerer class has received several Nerfs resulting in a state of being the most underpowered character in the game. However, some build, such as the Ice Shards and the Firewall build of the Sorcerer, still holds a position as one of the best endgame builds in the game.

In this article, we will provide you with an overview of the Firewall Sorcerer build. We will also explore the skills, passives, paragon boards, Legendary aspects, and the latest addition in the game, the malignant hearts, all of which are required for this specific build.

Best Diablo 4 Firewall Sorcerer endgame skills and passives

Firewall skill in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Firewall Sorcerer build will naturally focus on the fire skills of the Sorcerer. This requires you to unlock some primary skills first, including the Firewall, Frost Nova, the Firebolt, and the Fireball.

The Firewall skill will create a wall that burns enemies for 224% damage over eight seconds. Given below is a quick reference for all the skills that you need to unlock in the game:

Skills Points to Invest Firebolt 2 Fireball / Enhanced / Greater 2 / 1 / 1 Flame Shield / Enhanced / Shimmering 1 / 1 / 1 Teleport / Enhanced / Shimmering 1 / 1 / 1 Glass Cannon 3 Ice Armor / Enhanced 1 / 1 Frost Nova / Enhanced / Mystical 5 / 1 / 1 Precision Magic 3 Align the Elements 1 Mana Shield 3 Protection 3 Inner Flames 3 Crippling Flames 3 Firewall / Enhanced / Mage's Firewall 5 / 1 / 1 Inferno / Prime / Supreme 1 / 1 / 1 Fiery Surge 1 Endless Pyre 3 Warmth 3 Vyr's Mastery 1

Control Paragon Glyph in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The paragon boards come into play when you have crossed level 50 with your character in Diablo 4. Now you will have to use the paragon points to unlock the specific nodes required for this build along with all the important glyph nodes. The starting board should have Exploit that allows you to deal increased damage to all the vulnerable enemies.

Make sure to increase your character's Intelligence as you move ahead, unlocking the adjacent nodes. The following is the list of all paragon glyphs that you must unlock for this build:

Paragon Board Glyph Starting Board Exploit Burning Instinct Territorial Enchantment Master Torch Searing Heat Control Frigid Fate Adept

Best Diablo 4 Firewall Sorcerer Legendary Aspects

Legendary Aspects for the Firewall Sorcerer Build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The rarest items in the game consist of the Legendary Aspects that can either be obtained by clearing out Nightmare dungeons, or you may find them from various Legendary item drops and extract them from an Occultist. For this specific build of the Sorcerer, you will require the following legendary aspects.

The Aspect of Disobedience will allow you to gain increased armor for four seconds and deal greater damage, while the Edgemaster's Aspect will make your skills deal up to 10-20% increased damage based on the available Primary resource you have.

Legendary Aspects

Edgemaster's Aspect (Offhand Weapon): Oldstones, Scosglen

Oldstones, Scosglen Conceited Aspect (Main Weapon): Legendary item drop

Legendary item drop Aspect of Control (Amulet): Sunken Library, Kehjistan

Sunken Library, Kehjistan Storm Swell Aspect (Gloves): Onyx Hold, Dry Steppes

Onyx Hold, Dry Steppes Aspect of Disobedience (Helm): Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan

Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan Everliving Aspect (Pants): Legendary item drop

Legendary item drop Aspect of Shared Misery (Boots): Oblivion, Hawezar

Oblivion, Hawezar Incendiary Aspect (Ring 1): Tomb of the Saints, Kehjistan

Tomb of the Saints, Kehjistan Prodigy's Aspect (Ring 2): Witchwater, Hawezar

You may equip the Amethyst gem in your weapon that causes 8% increased damage over time and use Ruby in your armor to gain 4% maximum life. The Raiment of the Infinite chest armor goes best with the Firewall Sorcerer build. The following Malignant hearts must be obtained and equipped to unleash the full potential of this build.

Amulet: The Dark Dance (Vicious Heart): For every five seconds, Core skills will cost [x] life when it is above 60%. These skills will have 20-30% increased damage.

For every five seconds, Core skills will cost [x] life when it is above 60%. These skills will have 20-30% increased damage. Ring 1: Creeping Death (Wrathful Heart): For each crowd control effect you use, the damage will increase by 20-30%, and unstoppable monsters and staggered bosses will receive 130-150% increased damage.

For each crowd control effect you use, the damage will increase by 20-30%, and unstoppable monsters and staggered bosses will receive 130-150% increased damage. Ring 2: Revenge (Brutal Heart): When you use subterfuge skills, 10-20% of the incoming damage will get suppressed and erupts after some time dealing x250% increased damage to nearby enemies.

You may also equip the Firewall and Fireball enchantments to increase your character's damage output.

This was all about the Firewall Sorcerer build in Diablo 4. You may also check out other builds that are crucial for the endgame grinding, such as the Ice Shards build for the Sorcerer class.