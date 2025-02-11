How to get Rakanoth's Wake in Diablo 4 and its unique effects

Rakanoth's Wake was introduced in Diablo 4's Vessel of Hatred expansion, along with multiple other unique items and the newest playable class, the Spiritborn. This pair of boots has attracted a lot of player attention due to its remarkable stats and unique effect.

This article discusses Rakanoth's Wake, including its stats, unique effect, and how to acquire it in Diablo 4.

Rakanoth's Wake in Diablo 4: Stats and unique effect

Rakanoth's Wake stats in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Rakanoth's Wake can be equipped by any class in Diablo 4. It boasts impressive stats that go well with various character builds:

Reduces evade cooldown by 1.5 seconds

Boosts movement speed up to 23.5%

Increases non-physical damage up to 75%

Provides up to 35% resistance to all elements

Up to 8% cooldown reduction

These stats make Rakanoth's Wake an impressive choice for characters built around elemental damage, like Fire, Ice, or Lightning.

Additionally, the unique effect of Rakanoth's Wake triggers a Fire Explosion upon using a cooldown skill, dealing up to 12,030 fire damage. This can be further scaled with other Fire-related modifiers, making it an extremely valuable asset for fire-based builds.

How to obtain Rakanoth's Wake

Getting Rakanoth's Wake requires you to meet specific requirements and do a lot of targeted farming.

Farm Rakanoth's Wake from Infernal Horde

Access the Infernal Horde (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To access the Infernal Horde in Diablo 4, you must finish the questline, The Eyes of the Enemy, at World Tier 3: Nightmare difficulty. Upon completing the questline, you will receive an Infernal Compass, which opens the portal to the Infernal Horde. Collect Aether throughout different levels of the Infernal Horde and open chests with them to have a chance at obtaining Rakanoth’s Wake.

The best way to farm the unique boots is by running Infernal Hordes. To increase the drop rate, focus on opening Spoils of Hell and Spoils of Greater Equipment.

Activate Seething Opal of Equipment

Seething Opal (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When you have the Seething Opal of Equipment active, the probability of finding legendary and unique loot drops upon defeating enemies increases significantly.

Take down enemies with Seething Opal active, and you are guaranteed to receive Rakanoth’s Wake sooner or later.

Gamble with Purveyor of Curiosities

Purveyor of Curiosity (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can find the Purveyor of Curiosity vendor and gamble for Rakanoth’s Wake. However, you must Spend Obols (Murmuring Obols) to do so.

Complete Helltides

Helltides are timed events where players can face stronger versions of demons to get better loot drops, including Rakanoth’s Wake. They take place in just one of the areas of Sanctuary at a time and last only for an hour.

You can unlock Helltide events in Diablo 4 by accessing World Tier 3 after completing the campaign and the Capstone dungeon in World Tier 2.

Builds that utilize Rakanoth's Wake

Here are some popular builds that can utilize Rakanoth's Wake:

The Evade Eagle build: This build focuses on evasion and mobility, making Rakanoth's Wake's evade cooldown reduction and movement speed boost very valuable to the Spiritborn Class Players.

This build focuses on evasion and mobility, making Rakanoth's Wake's evade cooldown reduction and movement speed boost very valuable to the Spiritborn Class Players. The Quill Volley Eagle build: This build emphasizes ranged damage and utilizes Rakanoth's Wake's non-physical damage increase and cooldown reduction to be more versatile in combat and deal extra damage to enemies.

This build emphasizes ranged damage and utilizes Rakanoth's Wake's non-physical damage increase and cooldown reduction to be more versatile in combat and deal extra damage to enemies. The Soar Gorilla build: This build focuses on melee damage and benefits from Rakanoth's Wake's resistance to all elements and cooldown reduction.

This build focuses on melee damage and benefits from Rakanoth's Wake's resistance to all elements and cooldown reduction. The Stinger Centipede build: This build emphasizes poison damage and utilizes Rakanoth's Wake's non-physical damage increase and cooldown reduction to get more attacks at shorter instances.

This build emphasizes poison damage and utilizes Rakanoth's Wake's non-physical damage increase and cooldown reduction to get more attacks at shorter instances. The Touch of Death Centipede build: This build focuses on dealing massive damage with a single hit and benefits from Rakanoth's Wake's cooldown reduction and resistance to all elements.

These builds show the versatility of Rakanoth's Wake and its potential to enhance multiple playstyles in Diablo 4.

