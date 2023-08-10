Best Diablo 4 Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian endgame build guide

Diablo 4 offers a plethora of content to experience in the form of quests, dungeons, and other activities scattered across Sanctuary. As you progress through the game, you are bound to face off against more challenging adversaries that will test your combat skills and proficiency with the chosen class. Barbarians are ideal for close-range battles, and thus it is ideal to leverage their skills with a well-crafted build.

Hammer of the Ancients is one of the best builds for dealing with endgame content. While this setup may take some time to shine, it is a robust build in the long run. This extensive build guide will walk you through the best abilities, Legendary Aspects, and more.

Best Diablo 4 Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian endgame abilities and passives

As the name suggests, the prime focus of this Diablo 4 Barbarian build is the Hammer of the Ancients ability. You can start by investing in Lunging Strike to compensate for the slower movement speed of this build.

It is crucial to keep in mind the plethora of changes that have been implemented in the recent patch 1.1.1 to craft a potent build. Feel free to peruse this extensive article highlighting all the class balances that are part of this patch.

You must acquire all Hammer of the Ancients upgrades (Image via Diablo 4)

You can resort to the following skills as part of this Barbarian build:

Skills Points to Invest Lunging Strike / Battle Lunging Strike 1 / 1 Hammer of the Ancients / Enhanced / Furious 5 / 1 / 1 Rallying Cry/ Enhanced / Tactical 5 / 1 / 1 Challenging Shout / Enhanced / Tactical 1 / 1 / 1 Leap/ Enhanced / Power 1 / 1 / 1 Call of the Ancients / Supreme 1 / 1 Endless Fury 3 Raid Leader 3 Booming Voice 3 Swiftness 3 No Mercy 3 Pitfighter 3 Unbridled Rage 1 Furious Impulse 3 Tempered Fury 3 Wallop 3 Hamstring 1

Another advantage of opting for Lunging Strike is the boost to Fury gained from the previous ten units to 12. You can also generate more resources using Endless Fury using basic skills with two-handed weapons.

After attaining level 50, you can leverage Paragon Boards. It is crucial to assess the best Glyphs that can jive well with this particular Barbarian build. Glyphs impart robust passive boosts that enable you to easily tackle harder enemies and clear out endgame content.

You can try out Exploit Glyph (Image via Diablo 4)

You must consider the following Paragon Boards and Glyphs for this Barbarian build:

Paragon Board Glyph Starting Board Exploit Warbringer Wrath Decimator Disembowel Blood Rage Marshal

Best Diablo 4 Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian Legendary Aspects

Having the best Legendary Aspects for your build is important, along with skills and abilities. These impart necessary stat boosts and bonuses that give you an edge in combating varied enemy mobs in Diablo 4.

You can opt for the following Legendary Aspects:

Edgemaster’s Aspect: Oldstone Dungeon, Scosglen

Oldstone Dungeon, Scosglen Aspect of Ancestral Force: Sunken Ruins Dungeon, Scosglen.

Sunken Ruins Dungeon, Scosglen. Aspect of Echoing Fury: Sirocco Caverns Dungeon, Kehjistan.

Sirocco Caverns Dungeon, Kehjistan. Bold Chieftain’s Aspect: Can be obtained by extracting it from Legendary loot.

Can be obtained by extracting it from Legendary loot. Aspect of the Expectant: Underroot Dungeon, Scosglen.

Underroot Dungeon, Scosglen. Aspect of Inner Calm: Raethwinds WIlds Dungeon, Scosglen.

This is the location of Aspect of Ancestral Force (Image via Diablo 4)

It is ideal to opt for Emerald gems for the weapons to deal increased critical strike damage to vulnerable foes. Additionally, you can consider slotting in Sapphire on armor to enhance damage reduction in instances you are fortified.

You can resort to the following Malignant Hearts:

Caged Heart of Focused Rage: Upon consumption of around 100-60 Fury, you gain an increased chance of critical strikes related to non-basic skills.

Upon consumption of around 100-60 Fury, you gain an increased chance of critical strikes related to non-basic skills. Caged Heart of the Barber: Critical strike and other damage is absorbed by your opponent, which impacts other enemies.

Critical strike and other damage is absorbed by your opponent, which impacts other enemies. Caged Heart of Revenge: A small percentage of damage is suppressed. This leads to an explosion which in turn deals some fire damage.

Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1 has introduced many positive changes in abilities and Legendary items for all classes. If you are looking for other great builds, then you will benefit from reading this guide on the best Poison Shred Druid build.