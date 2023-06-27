5 best two-handed maces in Diablo 4

Barbarians are capable of wielding the most weapon types out of all classes in Diablo 4. At any given moment, they can equip up to four different weapons at once (two one-handed weapons and the same number of two-handed weapons). Among the two-handed options that these warriors can equip are two-handed maces.

Two-handed maces are powerful but somewhat slow-bludgeoning weapons that pack a punch. Most of them are similar to each other statistically. However, there are a few that set themselves apart.

Listed below are the best two-handed maces that you can find in Diablo 4. These picks are the best ones that you can equip your Barbarian with.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best two-handed maces in Diablo 4?

1) Dread Mace

The Dread Mace is a Legendary two-handed mace in Diablo 4 that both the Barbarian and Druid can equip. This weapon not only has a great look, but it also boasts a high damage output. Additionally, it significantly increases your chances of dealing Overpower Damage.

The Dread Mace is a great weapon to have in the earlier stages of Diablo 4. However, it will need to be replaced by something more powerful later in the game.

2) Doom Hammer

The Doom Hammer is another Legendary two-handed mace that you can randomly stumble upon as you adventure through Sanctuary. It provides the standard Overpower Damage that every single Legendary two-handed mace offers. Aside from the Barbarian, the Druid can also use this weapon.

This massive boost is complemented by the huge damage that the Doom Hammer does to enemies that are unfortunate to get hit by it. However, these strengths are offset by its slow attack speed.

3) Bonebreaker

The Bonebreaker is a Legendary item that requires a little bit of luck to find since it is randomly generated loot. This two-handed mace offers large damage output and a huge boost to Overpower Damage.

The Bonebreaker does have a slow attack speed, but the massive damage that it deals is worth the trade-off.

4) Hellhammer

The Hellhammer is a Unique two-handed mace that is better than the Legendary options in the earlier stages of the game. Only Barbarians can use it. Unique items like the Hellhammer are randomly generated, but you can only find them once you've reached World Tier 3 in Diablo 4.

The Hellhammer has a unique effect that causes the Upheaval skill to ignite the ground and burn enemies for extra damage over several seconds. The weapon also has several Affixes that improve its damage to crowd-controlled and burning enemies. Additionally, it boosts the damage done by two-handed bludgeoning weapons and also has bonus Overpower Damage.

5) Overkill

Overkill is a two-handed mace that is also classified as a Unique weapon in Diablo 4. Its Unique effect causes the skill, Death Blow, to create a shockwave that deals a huge percentage of its base damage to enemies. If enemies die from this effect, the cooldown of Death Blow is reset.

Aside from this unique effect, Overkill also boosts your Overpower Damage, along with the damage that you deal and the chances of landing a critical strike on injured enemies. Furthermore, it gives you extra damage upon killing elite enemies and adds ranks to your Death Blow skill.

If you are having a hard time finding Unique weapons in World Tier 3, you can advance the difficulty to World Tier 4 to further increase the odds of Unique Item drops in Diablo 4.

Poll : 0 votes