Hellhammer in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique Effects, Affixes, and more

Blizzard Entertainment has been pretty successful in balancing all the various classes of Diablo 4. Each and every class in the game is endowed with its own set of perks and Unique items. However, if you are playing as a Barbarian, you cannot miss out on acquiring the extremely powerful Hellhammer in the higher difficulties of the game

This article will go through all the information you need to acquire and use the Hellhammer with your Barbarian in Diablo 4.

How to easily get the Hellhammer in Diablo 4

The Hellhammer in Diablo 4 is one of the most powerful Two-Handed weapons for the Barbarians in the game. Hence, if you are playing as one, you should always aim to acquire this weapon whenever possible, as its benefits can be really helpful during gameplay.

However, to acquire this weapon, you have to play in either the World Tier 3 Nightmare or the World Tier 4 Torment difficulties, as it only appears as a rare drop during combat. Since it is a Unique item, this item won't drop in World Tier 1 or 2.

To unlock the World Tier 3 Nightmare difficulty, you have to complete the campaign story in World Tier 2 Veteran mode and beat the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon in the Fractured Peaks. After being successful in that challenge, you can unlock World Tier 3 Nightmare rewards and loot.

Moreover, if you want some even better loot and a greater chance of acquiring the Hellhammer, you can unlock the World Tier 4 Torment difficulty by completing the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in the Dry Steppes in Diablo 4.

Once you have unlocked the aforementioned World Tier difficulties, you can change them through the World Tier statue in Kyovashad. As mentioned earlier, the Hellhammer is a pretty rare Unique item, and it will likely take a fair amount of grinding before you come across this weapon.

Hellhammer effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

Hellhammer is a capable choice for end-game Barbarian builds as it utilizes one of the best Fury skills, Upheaval. It has a useful Unique Effect that makes Upheaval ignite the ground, Burning enemies for an additional XX damage over three seconds. Moreover, it also deals an additional XX% Overpower damage.

You can make an entire build based on this Fury skill and the Hellhammer, and you'll be able to get past enemy lines with ease in the action RPG.

Apart from the Unique Effect, it is endowed with some pretty good Affixes:

XX% Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons XX% Damage to Crowd-Controlled Enemies XX% Damage to Burning Enemies X% Damage Reduction from Enemies that are Burning

This is everything you need to know about acquiring and using the Hellhammer in Diablo 4.

