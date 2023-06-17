Overkill in Diablo 4: How to get Unique Effects, Affixes, and more

Diablo 4 features five distinct classes to choose from. Barbarian should be your first choice if you wish to decimate enemies at close range. This class contains many great skills that can help you deal with multiple enemies and aid you in beating elite foes. You must also try to acquire powerful loot, which are items belonging to Unique rarity like the Overkill weapon.

Overkill is a great two-handed weapon to possess for your Barbarian since it has a robust set of Affixes that strengthen Death Blow skill, which is ideal for overwhelming your foes. Acquiring a powerful item like this is a challenging endeavor because it involves engaging in activities on excruciating difficulty levels.

How to easily get Overkill in Diablo 4

You will encounter more challenging enemies as you progress through Diablo 4, which makes it imperative to constantly try out new gear to stay one step ahead in all battles. However, the best loot, like Overkill, is randomly dropped by defeating enemies or pursuing activities on higher difficulty levels.

You should first focus on the Diablo 4 main campaign and finish it at your own pace. Your next priority will be to clear out the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon, enabling you to switch to World Tier 3 Nightmare difficulty (interact with World Tier Statue in Kyovashad).

You will notice a spike in difficulty while facing enemies on World Tier 3. However, it is necessary to engage in activities on this level to have a chance for Unique items like Overkill to drop. Fortunately, there are varied activities in Diablo 4 that you can pursue, like Nightmare Dungeons, which are an advanced version of normal dungeons.

Alternatively, you can proactively partake in Helltide events across the world of Sanctuary and defeat enemies or open mystery chests to obtain high-level loot. You can fight with any of the World Bosses to try your luck as well. Don't worry if you cannot obtain Overkill on this difficulty, as you always have the option to play Diablo 4 on World Tier 4 Torment.

You must gear up to tackle the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon first, and only then can you play on World Tier 4. Furthermore, it is a grueling difficulty that will test your fluency with your character build and the game’s mechanics.

Overkill’s Unique Effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

Overkill offers this robust set of Affixes and a Unique Effect:

Unique Effect

Death Blow triggers a shockwave that deals a certain percentage of its base damage to the foes. Death Blow’s cooldown is reset in case any adversary dies due to this effect.

Affixes

More damage to injured opponents.

Better critical strike chance against foes that are injured.

Increased damage in case of an elite kill.

Grants additional ranks to Death Blow.

Higher overpower damage.

It is evident from the aforementioned Affixes that Death Blow is the skill in focus. If you are crafting a Barbarian build, utilizing it and then Overkill Unique mace will greatly benefit you.

Death Blow can inflict significant damage by itself and perhaps even injure a foe in the process. This works well with the damage increase to injured foes Affix associated with Overkill.

If you are facing a lot of issues in defeating enemies on higher World Tiers using your build, then feel free to check out our team’s recommended Barbarian build for Diablo 4 end-game content.

