5 best Diablo 4 Barbarian Legendary Aspects in the Season of the Malignant

Diablo 4 offers tons of gameplay mechanics that one can engage with to tweak their character build in myriad ways. The varied types of loot and their stat boosts add another layer of control for players to wreak havoc in battles. The five distinct classes possess many unique skills that aid fans in tackling the plethora of enemies, with the Barbarian class being ideal for close-range battles.

In Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant, players can rely on some Legendary Aspects to avail of robust stat boosts and bonuses. Fortunately, the Barbarian class comprises great Legendary Aspects, some of which are set to receive buffs in the upcoming patch 1.1.1.

Which are the five best Diablo 4 Barbarian Legendary Aspects in Season of the Malignant?

1) Aspect of Unrelenting Fury

This Aspect refunds some Fury cost (Image via Diablo 4)

Diablo 4 fans must be aware that Fury is the foundation of using many great Barbarian skills like the popular Whirlwind. Those interested in gaining some Fury and opting for an aggressive approach in combat can depend on the Aspect of Unrelenting Fury.

It enables one to avail of a Fury refund in instances wherein a foe is slain by a core skill (like Rend, Upheaval, and others). The amount refunded is equivalent to 10-20% of the base Fury spent using the skill.

Fans can rejoice as this refund percentage range will be increased to 20-30%in the next patch. Additionally, this refund will be offered even when players impact bosses with their core skills.

2) Aspect of Ancestral Charge

This Aspect summons four Ancients (Image via Diablo 4)

Players who rely on Charge skill must consider opting for Aspect of Ancestral Charge. It enables the Charge skill to summon four Ancients who also rush toward an enemy along with the player.

This attack deals around 50-100% of the base/normal damage to foes. Those who ignored this Aspect before Season of the Malignant must reconsider it since the upcoming patch 1.1.1 will buff this damage range to 75-125%.

While many prefer other Barbarian skills like Leap or myriad Shout abilities, one can try out Charge skill, especially if they wish to leverage Aspect of the Ancestral Charge. Fans inquisitive for more can check out this guide covering all new Legendary Aspects in Season of the Malignant.

3) Aspect of Bul-Kathos

It enables Leap skill to unleash an earthquake (Image via Diablo 4)

Barbarians are often exposed to relentless attacks from foes in close range, making it imperative to have a robust defense. Aspect of Bul-Kathos is a great choice for players looking for a defensive Aspect.

It enables the Leap skill to unleash an earthquake for a few seconds. This deals a small amount of damage to foes. Players who stand under the influence of this earthquake gain around 5-15% of damage reduction.

Fans can avail of an increased percentage of reduction in the next patch, which will enhance it to 15-25%. Players can refer to this guide highlighting the best Barbarian build for Season of Malignant.

4) Aspect of Encroaching Wrath

Weapon mastery skills deal increased damage (Image via Diablo 4)

Players must not ignore the importance of the weapon mastery skills of the Barbarian, like Steel Grasp, Rupture, and Deathblow. Upon consuming around 100 points of Fury, the use of the next mastery skill deals massive damage.

This incentivizes players to be aggressive and frequently use Fury. Fans who possess the aforementioned skills in their build must leverage this Aspect. Players can refer to this tier list of the best Unique weapons that are ideal for use in Season of the Malignant.

The added advantage of using weapon mastery skills is that it does not consume Fury, which serves as an excellent tactic to conserve it. Significant alterations in the upcoming patch must be kept in mind while crafting a build. Fans can peruse this article outlining all the major changes in patch 1.1.1.

5) Earthquake Aspect

This Aspect triggers an earthquake when one uses Ground Stomp (Image via Diablo 4)

Players who have opted for the Ground Stomp skill must try out Earthquake Aspect. It unleashes an earthquake when fans use Ground Stomp. This attack deals a significant amount of damage for a short duration.

Furthermore, one can deal 5-15% of extra damage to foes if one attacks them while standing in an earthquake. This range will be enhanced to 15-25% in the next patch. Thus, it is necessary to have this Aspect as part of the Barbarian build in Season of the Malignant.

Players can use this Aspect to craft the most overpowered Leap Quake build. The Aspect of Perpetual Stomping, Aspect of Bul-Kathos, and Aspect of Giant Strides are also great alternatives for this build.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant will last until October 17, 2023, and fans have sufficient time to obtain all battle pass rewards along with experiencing the new story content.