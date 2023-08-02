Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Unique weapons tier list (2023)

Unique weapons in Diablo 4 have been some of the most sought-after items in the entire MMO. The game flaunts an extensive catalog of weapons for the players to use. However, the Uniques, and especially the Uber Uniques, are the rarest and strongest weapons available in the game. Hence, it is natural that there would be some form of comparison among them.

As the Season of the Malignant is going on at its full potential in Diablo 4, fans have been wanting to farm and try out the various Unique weapons in the game. Hence, we have formulated a tier list involving all the Unique weapons that the game has to offer currently.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal opinions on the matter.

Tier list for all the Unique weapons in Diablo 4 (2023)

S-Tier

Builds using the Bloodless Scream (Image via Sportskeeda, Blizzard Entertainment)

The S-Tier involves the best among the best, the strongest weapons in the game. You will find a few Uber Uniques among them, which are excruciatingly difficult to find. However, if you actually get hold of any of these weapons below, you can enhance your build immensely around it.

Uniques belonging to the S-Tier are:

The Grandfather (Uber Unique) Ahavarion Spear of Lycander (Uber Unique) Doombringer (Uber Unique) Bloodless Scream (Necromancer)

A-Tier

Black River is one of the best weapons to use for your Necromancer (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Coming to the A-Tier, these Unique weapons are a bit easier to find than the previous entries and are also specifically made for their class. Hence, these might not be as strong as the previous entries in the S-Tier, but they are a superb choice to move forward with in Diablo 4, as Uber Uniques can be immensely rare to be found.

Uniques belonging to the A-Tier are:

Black River (Necromancer) The Butcher's Cleaver (All classes) Fields of Crimson (Barbarian) The Oculus (Sorcerer) Windforce (Rogue) Eaglehorn (Rogue)

B-Tier

As with every tier ranking, the B-Tier is home to the average joes out there. These weapons in Diablo 4 are pretty decent, especially in the mid to late-game stage where you are grinding too much. That said, you will start finding comparable Legendaries that may or may not be better than these weapons in terms of usefulness.

Unique weapons belonging to the B-Tier are:

Flamescar (Sorcerer) Staff of Endless Rage (Sorcerer) Condemnation (Rogue) Skyhunter (Rogue) Greatstaff of the Crone (Druid) Waxing Gibbous (Druid) Hellhammer (Barbarian) Overkill (Barbarian) Ancients' Oath (Barbarian)

C-Tier

The C-Tier comprises the most below-average Unique Weapons in Diablo 4. You will find Legendaries, even Rare weapons, that are a bit better than these additions to the list. It is advised that you should either sell or salvage these weapons instead of using them. You can use the materials or the money to either upgrade or reroll a better weapon in the game.

Uniques belonging to the C-Tier are:

Staff of Lam Esen (Sorcerer) Asheara's Khanjar (Rogue) Fleshrender (Druid) Ramaladni's Magnum Opus (Barbarian) Azurewrath (Barbarian)

That was everything you had to know about the Unique Weapons tier list in Diablo 4. It is important to mention, yet again, that this list was based purely on personal preference and did not mean to harm any other list or preference.