5 best Diablo 4 Necromancer builds that use the Bloodless Scream

In Diablo 4, the rarest and the strongest items in a specific tier are known are Uniques. One of the best examples of such Uniques for Necromancers is the Bloodless Scream. Essence is one of the most important resources for this class in this game and this specific Two-Handed Scythe helps acquire it quite easily and conveniently.

However, getting your hands on this piece of weapon is not that easy as you will have to unlock World Tier 3 and above to even have a slim chance. Blizzard has made sure to make these drops quite rare.

However, once you get your hands on the Bloodless Scream in Diablo 4, you can use it on a variety of builds.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal deduction on the subject.

Blight, Shadow Summoner, and 3 more are the best Necromancer builds that use Bloodless Scream in Diablo 4

1) Blight build

Bloodless Scream as a Sacred Unique item (Image via Sportskeeda, Blizzard Entertainment)

The Bloodless Scream is basically a Darkness weapon as its Legendary Aspect grants you Essence upon the usage of such skills. Hence, you should pair it with the Blight build, as the resource is a key necessity here. You will be able to cast Blight much more often, as each casting grants you Essence.

The Blight build for Necromancers is one of the best Darkness builds that can be upgraded to cause enormous damage across Sanctuary. You can also pair it alongside Sever, which will just be a constant boost to your Essence. Moreover, base skills like Reap or Decompose will stack on the Essence Regeneration of Bloodless Scream in Diablo 4.

2) Shadow Summoner build

Pair Blight with the Coldbringer's Aspect (Image via D4builds.gg, d4planner.io)

The Shadow Summoner build is essentially the previous build on this list but with Cold Mages and Corpse Explosion. Pairing your Cold Mages with the Coldbringer's Aspect will cast a Blizzard around your enemies that will practically do a ton of damage.

Alongside your Mages, the Two-Handed Scythe will also keep inflicting frost damage on the enemies, making them freeze faster when you cast Darkness Skills like Blight. Hence, you will pretty much one-shot enemies keeping in mind all of its affizxes and the Shadow Summoner build in Diablo 4 with the Bloodless Scream.

3) Bone Spear build

Blighted Corpse Explosion for the Bone Spear build with Bloodless Scream (Image via d4builds.gg)

Quite the oddball on this list, the Bone Spear build can also utilize the Bloodless Scream in Diablo 4 quite nicely. Two of the most useful skills here are Bone Storm and Corpse Explosion. Once you make them Darkness skills by using Blighted Corpse Explosion and the Aspect of Ultimate Shadow, you can pretty much treat them like fuel for your Bloodless Scream weapon.

Aside from the fact that you can use it like this, this weapon will also grant you Enough Essence to cast Bone Spear over and over again, making it one of the best choices for this build in Diablo 4.

4) Blood Wave build

Just like Bone Storm, Blood Wave also becomes a Darkness Skill and deals enormous damage as it desecrates the ground with the Aspect of Ultimate Shadow.

Hence, you should utilize this aspect of the skill and capitalize on it. Alongside this, you should keep your Cold Mages activated too, with the Coldbringer's Aspect constantly chipping in the additional damage.

5) Sever build

Finally, we are back to the roots with another Darkness skill, Sever. However, you must pair this build with yet another Unique item, Greaves of the Empty Tomb. The Legendary Aspect on this piece of gear will amplify Sever enormously making it one of the strongest skills in the game.

To conclude, the Bloodless Scream will capitalize on all the Darkness Damage done and will aid you to finish off enemies as quickly as possible. Moreover, it will grant you enough essence to keep using Sever repeatedly in Diablo 4.