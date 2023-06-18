Greaves of the Empty Tomb in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

As Necromancers rule the Diablo 4 player base, it is natural that rare items dedicated to this class will always be sought after. One of these is the Greaves of the Empty Tomb, which has some of the best perks for Necromancers in the game. However, acquiring this item is not easy as you will need to grind for some time to obtain it.

Being a classified Unique item, it is rare and significantly more powerful than other Legendaries in Diablo 4. This article details everything you need to know about the Greaves of the Empty Tomb.

How to easily get the Greaves of the Empty Tomb in Diablo 4

As mentioned earlier, unique items are among the strongest and rarest items in the action RPG. However, there is a drawback— you must unlock World Tier 3 Nightmare or World Tier 4 Torment for a chance to acquire these items. The Greaves of the Empty Tomb is no different.

Only in World Tier 3 Nightmare and World Tier 4 Torment will you find the Greaves of the Empty Tomb as a drop from clearing out dungeons or during combat in Sanctuary. It can even drop as a reward after a boss fight in those difficulties.

To access the World Tier 3 Nightmare difficulty, complete the main quest campaign in World Tier 2 Veteran mode and beat the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon in the Fractured Peaks. Doing so will allow you to unlock World Tier 3 Nightmare mode and access its rewards and loot.

Incidentally, if you want even better loot and an increased chance of acquiring the Greaves of the Empty Tomb, you can unlock the World Tier 4 Torment difficulty by beating the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in the Dry Steppes in Diablo 4.

After you have unlocked these World Tier difficulties, you can interchange between them through the World Tier statue in Kyovashad. As mentioned earlier, the Greaves of the Empty Tomb is a rare, Unique item, and it will likely take a fair amount of grinding before you come across this footwear.

Greaves of the Empty Tomb Effects and affixes in Diablo 4

This gear is perfect if you are running a Darkness Necromancer build in Diablo 4. Greaves of the Empty Tomb enhances the Darkness Skill Sever and makes it deal even more damage to enemies.

The Unique effect on this item lets you create desecrated ground beneath your Sever specters as they travel, damaging enemies for XX Shadow damage over 2 seconds. It also grants you +2 Max Evade Charges, which is extremely helpful during boss fights and crowd control.

Moreover, Greaves of the Empty Tomb is equipped with certain highly useful aspects such as:

+XX Intelligence +X% Essence Cost Reduction +X% Lucky Hit chance of causing X% Shadow Damage +XX% Damage Reduction from enemies that are affected by X% Shadow Damage Over Time

That is all there is to know about acquiring and using the Greaves of the Empty Tomb in Diablo 4.

