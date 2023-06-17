Black River in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

The Necromancer in Diablo 4 is the most played class in the game since its release on June 6, 2023. Hence, many have wanted to get the best gear for their character during their playthrough in Sanctuary. However, among all, the Black River stands atop the charts as the best unique weapon for Necromancers in the game.

However, as it is a unique and rare item, it might be difficult to acquire during your playthrough. Hence, this article will cover all the essential details regarding the Black River scythe in Diablo 4.

How to easily get the Black River in Diablo 4

Like every unique item in the game, the Black River will be awarded to players as a drop in the World Tier 3 Nightmare and World Tier 4 Torment difficulties. This is one of the best unique items for Necromancers in the game, as you should aim to acquire this scythe if you are paying as one.

As mentioned earlier, to acquire this weapon, you must unlock the World Tier 3 Nightmare difficulty or, better, the World Tier 4 Torment.

To unlock the World Tier 3 Nightmare difficulty, you have to complete the main quest campaign in World Tier 2 Veteran mode and beat the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon in the Fractured Peaks. Once you do that, you can unlock World Tier 3 Nightmare mode and access its rewards and loot.

Moreover, if you want even better loot and a better chance of acquiring the Black River, you can access the World Tier 4 Torment difficulty by beating the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in the Dry Steppes in Diablo 4.

After you have unlocked these World Tier difficulties, you can interchange between them through the World Tier statue in Kyovashad. As mentioned earlier, the Black River is a rare Unique item, and it will likely take a fair amount of grinding before you come across this weapon.

Black River Effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

Black River enhances one of the strongest and the most famous Necromancer skills, Corpse Explosion. Its unique effect significantly boosts the power of the skill by adding the number of corpses being explored by four.

It increases the damage of this skill by XX% and increases the radius of the explosion by YY%. Hence, it can be claimed that Black River has one of the most overpowered abilities for Necromancers employing the Corpse Explosion skill.

Amidst this unique effect, it also ended with some great Affixes in Diablo 4:

+X Intelligence +X% Damage to Healthy Enemies +X Ranks to Fueled by Death +X Ranks to Corpse Explosion

This was everything you had to know about acquiring and using the Black River in Diablo 4.

