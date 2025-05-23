Diablo 4 Season 9 Horadric Spells: All Catalysts, Infusions, and Arcana

During Diablo 4 Season 9’s Campfire Chat, we got a sneak peek at Horadric Spells. These are powerful new customizable spells available as our Borrowed Power feature in the coming content. By combining a Catalyst, Infusion, and Arcana, you can create some pretty fantastic effects, offering something interesting for all classes.

While it is a Borrowed Power feature, it does seem to be very customizable. Only time will tell if particular spells become dominant, leaving the other effects to rot. Thankfully, Blizzard has revealed everything in terms of Diablo 4 Season 9’s Horadric Spells, though it could change before the Season 9 launch.

Diablo 4 Season 9’s Horardric Spells each contain a Catalyst, Infusion, and Arcana

During Season 9 of Diablo 4, Sins of the Horadrim, players will be able to take part in Spellcrafting, creating unique Horadric Spells. You use three types of magical conduits to put these spells together, forming whatever you need for your character. Below, we’ll go over everything available, so you’re ready to start creating in July.

Catalyst: The Base of the Spell

The Base of the Spell Infusion: Modifiers the Elemental Damage

Modifiers the Elemental Damage Arcana: Modifies the baseline power of the Spell

1) All Catalysts in Diablo 4 Season 9’s Horadric Spells list

All Horadric Spells in Diablo 4 Season 9 begin with a good baseline (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Catalysts are the base of your Horadric Spell in Diablo 4 Season 9; everything is built around this. Each of these 5 Catalysts have a variety of effects, and all have their own cooldowns, and Lucky Hit Chance.

Catalysts trigger off of a specific Action Bar Skill, based on where you place them, and that skill will glow purple when it’s available to activate. Here's your options for Diablo 4 Season 9's Catalysts:

Celestial Surge (Astral Magic)

Awaken an Oracular Rune that Pulls In all surrounding enemies. A torrent of stars follow that randomly strike the area 20 times for damage each.

Cooldown: 15 seconds (11.2 seconds at Rank 20)

15 seconds (11.2 seconds at Rank 20) Lucky Hit Chance: 30%

30% Rank 10: Stars periodically fall around you and are guaranteed to crash around a Nearby enemy for the same damage.

Disintegrate (Arcane Magic)

Form an Arcane Conductor that emits a persistent beam between itself and you, dealing a steady blitz of damage over 8 seconds.

Cooldown: 10 seconds (5.3 at Rank 20)

10 seconds (5.3 at Rank 20) Lucky Hit Chance: 9%

9% Rank 10: Enemies within the beam are Slowed by 50%.

Propulsion (Arcane Magic)

Generate a Mana Blast that delivers damage and Knocks Back all foes. Enemies that collide take another damage.

Cooldown: 9 seconds (4.3 at Rank 20)

9 seconds (4.3 at Rank 20) Lucky Hit Chance: 15%

15% Rank 10: The Knock Back is gargantuan and enemies slammed into terrain by it form a Lesser Mana Blast the first time it happens to them.

Cosmic Anomaly (Astral Magic)

Passive: Manifest up to 5 Anomalies that emit particles which deal damage over 4 seconds.

Active: Command your Anomalies to converge and implode, dealing damage per detonation.

Spawn Rate: Every 5 seconds

Every 5 seconds Lucky Hit Chance: 20%

20% Rank 10: While at 5 Anomalies, you are Unstoppable and the next implosion will deal double damage.

Astral Pillar (Astral Magic)

Shape an Ethereal Column that Taunts for 3.0 seconds. Piercing waves flow from it and deal damage, until you create another one or move too far away.

Cooldown: 7 seconds

7 seconds Lucky Hit Chance: 12%

12% Rank 10: The Taunted enemies become Vulnerable and move faster.

Simply having a Catalyst is enough, if you want to start dealing damage with Horadric Spells in Diablo 4 Season 9, but why not spice it up a little bit?

2) All Infusions in Diablo 4 Season 9’s Horadric Spells list

Infusions adjust the damage type and offer other interesting bonuses in Diablo 4 Season 9 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Infusions are the next part of Diablo 4 Season 9’s Horadric Spells. These alter the type of damage your spell will do. There’s another neat feature that I appreciate, too. At rank 5, your Infusion will also disable a certain type of Monster affix, so you can temporarily stop enemies from doing things you hate, like summoning other allies, or special elemental effects. Naturally, my favorite type is Poison, but Nebulous Extract might be fun in a variety of Necromancer builds.

Smoldering Ember

Your Spell Catalyst now deals Fire and or Burning damage.

Bonus: It destroys enemy structures and has a 10% chance to ignite the ground beneath enemies, dealing 150% Burning damage over 5 seconds. While equipped, your Fire Damage Bonus is equal to that of your highest Damage Type Bonus.

It destroys enemy structures and has a 10% chance to ignite the ground beneath enemies, dealing 150% Burning damage over 5 seconds. While equipped, your Fire Damage Bonus is equal to that of your highest Damage Type Bonus. Rank 5: Deactivates monster Chilling Winds effects for 5 seconds.

Nebulous Extract

Your Spell Catalyst now deals Shadow and or Corrupting damage.

Bonus: Enemies hit by it deal 5-10% reduced damage for 7 seconds. While equipped, your Shadow Damage Bonus is equal to that of your highest Damage Type Bonus.

Enemies hit by it deal 5-10% reduced damage for 7 seconds. While equipped, your Shadow Damage Bonus is equal to that of your highest Damage Type Bonus. Rank 5: Deactivates monster Summoner effects for 5 seconds.

Glacial Nimbus

Your Spell Catalyst now deals Cold and or Frostbiting damage.

Bonus: Enemies damaged by it are Chilled for 15-25%. This effect happens once per enemy every 1 second. While equipped, your Cold Damage Bonus is equal to that of your highest Damage Type Bonus.

Enemies damaged by it are Chilled for 15-25%. This effect happens once per enemy every 1 second. While equipped, your Cold Damage Bonus is equal to that of your highest Damage Type Bonus. Rank 5: Deactivates monster Explosive effects for 5 seconds.

Corrosive Vapor

Your Spell Catalyst now deals Poison and or Poisoning damage.

Bonus: Enemies damaged by it take 150% Poisoning damage over 4 seconds. This effect can only happen on each enemy every 3 seconds. While equipped, your Poison Damage Bonus is equal to that of your highest Damage Type Bonus.

Enemies damaged by it take 150% Poisoning damage over 4 seconds. This effect can only happen on each enemy every 3 seconds. While equipped, your Poison Damage Bonus is equal to that of your highest Damage Type Bonus. Rank 5: Deactivates monster Vampiric effects for 5 seconds.

Thunderous Particle

Your Spell Catalyst now deals Lightning and or Sparking damage.

Bonus: Bonus: Enemies damaged by it arc 150% Lightning damage to a surrounding enemy. This effect can only happen on each enemy every 3 seconds. While equipped, your Lightning Damage Bonus is equal to that of your highest Damage Type Bonus.

Bonus: Enemies damaged by it arc 150% Lightning damage to a surrounding enemy. This effect can only happen on each enemy every 3 seconds. While equipped, your Lightning Damage Bonus is equal to that of your highest Damage Type Bonus. Rank 5: Deactivates monster Suppressor effects for 5 seconds.

3) All Arcana in Diablo 4 Season 9’s Horadric Spells list

Arcana allow you to do a little fine tuning to your Diablo 4 Season 9 Horadric Spells (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Arcana are the final piece of the Horadric Spell puzzle in Diablo 4 Season 9. They come in several rarities, and add quite a few interesting effects to your spells. In addition, you can have three of these equipped to one spell. Their effect is also adjusted based on what Catalyst you have slotted in.

Magic Rarity

Tendrilous Bundle

Lucky Hit: Damage from your Catalyst has up to a 35% chance to Immobilize for 5 seconds (+5% each rank).

Tranquil Stone

Invoking your Catalyst grants Unstoppable for 3 seconds whenever it activates (+0.4 each rank).

Shifting Powder

Your Catalyst increases your Movement Speed by 30% during its effect and for 5 more seconds after it ends (+8% each rank).

Luminous Gem

Your Catalyst will Daze enemies it damages for 2 seconds (+1 each rank).

Murky Essence

Invoking your Catalyst grants Stealth for 2 seconds whenever it activates (+0.4 each rank).

Invigorating Helix

Once per enemy every 5 seconds, damage from your Catalyst will Fortify and Heal you for 5% of your Maximum Life (+1% each rank).

Bottled Wind

Invoking your Catalyst grants a Barrier equal to 30% of your Maximum Life for 4 seconds. After it dissipates, its essence is bottled back up (+4% each rank).

Jagged Bramble

Lucky Hit: Damage from your Catalyst has up to a 50% chance to deal 130% of your Thorns damage (+20% each rank).

Reactive Ooze

After your Catalyst activates, you gain 5% Maximum Resource Generation per second for the next 10 seconds (+3% each rank).

Volatile Crystal

After your Catalyst activates, it grants 10% Resistance and Maximum Resistance to the Element of your Infusion for 10 seconds (+2% each rank).

Rare Rarity

Gleaming Conduit

The effect size of your Catalyst is increased by 10% (+8% each rank).

Fractured Core

Your Catalyst deactivates monster Damage Resistance Aura effects for 2.5 seconds, but you take 10% more stacking damage for the same time (+0.5 each rank).

Sapping Crux

Your Catalyst applies Vulnerable for 3 seconds (+1 each rank).

Potent Alloy

Your Catalyst destroys enemy Barriers and Knocks them Down for 1.0 seconds after the removal (+0.8 each rank).

Siphoning Gizmo

Lucky Hit: Damage from your Catalyst has up to a 40% chance to consume damage-over-time effects and deal 100% of their damage instantly (+8% each rank).

Legendary Rarity

Floaty Bubble

Your Catalyst gains a specialized blink effect that grants Unhindered for 2.0 seconds. (+0.4 each rank).

Floaty Bobble creates the following effects for each Catalyst:

Celestial Surge: Blinks you to the center of its Oracular Rune when it forms and grants Unhindered.

Disintegrate: Blinks you to your target but leaves its Arcane Conductor behind. You are Unhindered while the beam is active and for 2.0 seconds afterwards.

Propulsion: Blinks you to the center of the blast and makes you Unhindered for 2.0 seconds. The melee variant blinks you to the Knocked Back enemies.

Astral Pillar: Blinks you to your focused destination and grants Unhindered for 2.0 seconds while dropping the flare at your previous spot for ranged variants.

Cosmic Anomaly: Blinks you to its implosion, grants Unhindered, and cleanses all your negative effects.

Nightmare Orb

Your Catalyst gains a specialized Fear effect that lasts 4.0 seconds. (+0.4 each rank).

Nightmare Orb creates the following effects for each Catalyst:

Celestial Surge: Stars Fear unaffected enemies for 4.0 seconds. After the Fear ends, there is a 25% chance for another star to fall.

Disintegrate: Fears unaffected enemies for 4.0 seconds. Killing affected enemies restores 5% Maximum Life and Primary Resource.

Propulsion: Removes enemy Vulnerable effects to Fear unaffected enemies for 4.0 seconds. After the Fear ends, a Lesser Mana Blast is formed.

Astral Pillar: Every 9th wave Fears for 4.0 seconds. Solar Flare automatically Taunts and lures enemies that are Feared.

Cosmic Anomaly: Anomalies Fear and apply an 80% Slow to unaffected enemies they come into contact with.

Frigid Heart

Your Catalyst gains a specialized Freeze effect that lasts 3.0 seconds. (+0.4 each rank).

Frigid Heart creates the following effects for each Catalyst:

Celestial Surge: The Oracular Rune from Celestial Surge explodes and Freezes enemies. A second one forms after the star strikes end.

Disintegrate: Your Disintegrate beams Freeze all affected enemies for 3.0 seconds after you Evade and also grant 15% Dodge Chance for double that duration.

Propulsion: Enemies that collide twice are Frozen for 3.0 seconds.

Astral Pillar: The flare Freezes surrounding enemies for 3.0 seconds when removed. Each Freeze increases your Lucky Hit Chance by 10% for 5 seconds, up to 25%.

Cosmic Anomaly: Anomalies have a 20% chance to preserve themselves instead of imploding and Freeze surrounding enemies.

Pressurized Storm

Your Catalyst gains a specialized Stun effect that lasts 1.0 seconds (+0.4 each rank).

Pressurized Steam creates the following effects for each Catalyst:

Celestial Surge: The stars have a 25% chance to Stun and are guaranteed to Critically Strike Stunned enemies.

Disintegrate: After being invoked, Disintegrate Stuns each enemy it damages one time. This Stun applies 100% more Stagger to Bosses.

Propulsion: Enemies slammed into terrain by Propulsion are Stunned and have a chance to miss their next 2 attacks.

Astral Pillar: Waves have a 30% chance to Stun for 1.0 seconds and are guaranteed to Overpower Stunned enemies.

Cosmic Anomaly: The particles from your Anomalies deal their damage instantly and have a 25% chance to Stun.

Bloody Charm

Your Catalyst gains a specialized Execute effect for non-Boss enemies with 10% or less Life. (+2% each rank).

Bloody Charm creates the following effects for each Catalyst:

Celestial Surge: The moon's impact Executes non-Boss enemies with 10% or less Life. Successful Executions reduce your Cooldowns by 2 seconds.

Disintegrate: Non-Boss enemies with 10% or less Life are immediately Executed. This threshold is doubled for non-Elite enemies.

Propulsion: The Mana Blast from Propulsion will Execute non-Boss enemies with 10% or less Life. Successful Executions reset it.

Astral Pillar: Will launch additional waves towards Executable non-Boss enemies to Execute them.

Cosmic Anomaly: Executes non-Boss enemies with its implosion. Successful Executions increase your Attack Speed by 20% for 8 seconds.

