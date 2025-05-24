Diablo 4 Season 9 to make Ancestrals and Greater Affixes easier to attain

According to the recent Diablo 4 Season 9 Campfire Chat, there’s going to be a serious increase of Ancestral item drops — both Legendary and Unique — from all sources. However, there’s a bit of a catch to that. This doesn’t mean you’re going to start seeing Ancestral item drops in pre-Torment, not at all.

Ad

The answer from the developers was still pretty vague, leading to skepticism from the community. There’s hope though, that the deeper you go, the better odds you have of finding Ancestrals and Greater Affixes on your gear in Diablo 4 Season 9. Here’s what we know about it.

Upcoming Diablo 4 Season 9 buff will make Ancestrals and Greater Affixes a bit more common

Diablo 4 Season 9 is reportedly going to see a major buff to Ancestral drops and Greater Affixes the deeper you go into Torment. The way they worded it, it really didn’t sound like it would affect Torment I; only Torment levels II through IV.

Ad

Trending

Ad

(Content begins at 1:43:55)

Overall, there will be an increased quality of items per difficulty Tier, and this also applies to Lair Boss Unique drops. I do appreciate this change, because I’ve only seen a handful of Ancestral drops this season so far. My character only has three equipped, between Torment I and II.

No matter what content you’re doing — grinding enemies, fighting bosses, or diving into The Pit — you’ll have a better chance of Ancestrals and gear with Greater Affixes in Diablo 4 Season 9, the higher your Torment level. The developers did state that it’s “not so intense it feels required” to go to higher difficulty levels to get gear.

Ad

We’ll just have to see how this all shakes out, once the season’s officially live, but I’m hopeful. Though there are a lot of nerfs coming in Season 9, such as to Overpower, I think this could have a positive impact on gameplay. It’s frustrating enough to find Greater Affix gear, much less decent drops.

I won't lie, I miss having a full set of Ancestrals. Loot Reborn, I miss you (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This could make it easier to find and keep powerful gear without having to constantly throw away your incredibly rare Ancestral drops, because they don’t fit your build. Unfortunately, it’s very much a “wait and see” thing, for now. It does sound like good news, though.

Ad

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More