Diablo 4 Season 9 to make Ancestrals and Greater Affixes easier to attain

According to the recent Diablo 4 Season 9 Campfire Chat, there’s going to be a serious increase of Ancestral item drops — both Legendary and Unique — from all sources. However, there’s a bit of a catch to that. This doesn’t mean you’re going to start seeing Ancestral item drops in pre-Torment, not at all.
The answer from the developers was still pretty vague, leading to skepticism from the community. There’s hope though, that the deeper you go, the better odds you have of finding Ancestrals and Greater Affixes on your gear in Diablo 4 Season 9. Here’s what we know about it.
Upcoming Diablo 4 Season 9 buff will make Ancestrals and Greater Affixes a bit more common
Diablo 4 Season 9 is reportedly going to see a major buff to Ancestral drops and Greater Affixes the deeper you go into Torment. The way they worded it, it really didn’t sound like it would affect Torment I; only Torment levels II through IV.
(Content begins at 1:43:55)
Overall, there will be an increased quality of items per difficulty Tier, and this also applies to Lair Boss Unique drops. I do appreciate this change, because I’ve only seen a handful of Ancestral drops this season so far. My character only has three equipped, between Torment I and II.
No matter what content you’re doing — grinding enemies, fighting bosses, or diving into The Pit — you’ll have a better chance of Ancestrals and gear with Greater Affixes in Diablo 4 Season 9, the higher your Torment level. The developers did state that it’s “not so intense it feels required” to go to higher difficulty levels to get gear.
We’ll just have to see how this all shakes out, once the season’s officially live, but I’m hopeful. Though there are a lot of nerfs coming in Season 9, such as to Overpower, I think this could have a positive impact on gameplay. It’s frustrating enough to find Greater Affix gear, much less decent drops.
This could make it easier to find and keep powerful gear without having to constantly throw away your incredibly rare Ancestral drops, because they don’t fit your build. Unfortunately, it’s very much a “wait and see” thing, for now. It does sound like good news, though.
