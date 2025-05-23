Diablo 4 Season 9: Horadric Strongrooms, explained

Horadric Strongrooms are a new feature for Diablo 4 Season 9, that offer players new challenges as they delve into endgame content. These are essentially micro-dungeons, where you slaughter your way through the forces of Hell to satiate the Horadrim Pillars. There are great rewards for those who succeed in these chaotic, timed events. They aren’t going to be as easy to find as other micro-dungeons, though.
It appears that the Horadric Strongholds will appear at random, though there are ways to influence how frequently they show up in Diablo 4 Season 9. The concept of the Horadric Stronghold was introduced in the most recent Campfire Chat. Here’s how it all works.
What are Horadric Strongholds, and where can you find them in Diablo 4 Season 9?
In Diablo 4 Season 9, players will use their Wayfinder to search for these Horadric Strongrooms, within Nightmare Dungeons. That appears to be the only place they spawn, once again, giving players reasons to delve into these dungeon types repeatedly. While there’s not usually a guarantee, you have a few options to stack the odds in your favor.
The first method is to just increase the difficulty. The higher your difficulty, the better your odds. You can also upgrade your Wayfinder using Horadric Phials. There will be an upgrade to increase the chances of a Horadric Strongroom.
Finally, you can get lucky, and craft a Nightmare Dungeon Sigil with an affix that guarantees a Horadric Strongroom will appear in Diablo 4 Season 9. Since the tomes necessary to craft Horadric Jewels drop in these areas, it’s important to grind out Nightmare Dungeons in Season 9. What do you do though, once you hear the sound, and spot the Horadric Gateway?
What do you need to do inside of a Horadric Stronghold?
When you find one of the Horadric Gateways in Diablo 4 Season 9, just defeat the demons that spawn, so you can enter the portal, and go to the Horadric Strongroom. The first step is to choose some Horadric Pillar. Each has its own challenge to complete, and you can select as many as you’d like. The greater your difficulty level, the more Pillars you will have to choose from.
Once you actually spawn into the Horadric Strongroom, you will have a limited time to demolish the forces of Hell, and complete the objectives. Your goal is to acquire as much Horadric Attunement as possible. Completing a Pillar Ritual will make all enemies drop +2 Horadric Attunement for 10 seconds, so it will be key to time this when there are plenty of enemies to destroy.
There are also Sacrifice Shrines that will spawn ambushes, giving you more enemies to kill. There will also be a boss to defeat, before you leave. When you do succeed, and leave the Horadric Strongroom, you’ll have the option of some Horadric Caches, which will scale rewards based off of the amount of Attunement you acquired. The rewards are promised to be great if you succeed, making it a very interesting prospect, if you’re lucky enough to find them.
