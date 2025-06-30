Diablo 4 Season 9 patch notes (build 2.3.0)

The patch notes for Diablo 4 update 2.3.0 have already gone live ahead of the accompanying Season 9. With the all-new Horadic Spells and Jewels to top off your endgame builds and a whole Escalating Nightmare Dungeon system to stress-test this new power ceiling, there was already a lot for build-crafters to think about.

However, even keeping aside the flavor-of-the-season powercreep addendums, there have been some significant changes. The patch surgery in Season 9 has gone past the usual meta reshuffle. One of the most common and reliable foundations for many builds is now giga-nerfed, for instance — yes, we're talking about Overpower.

If you've played the PTR that took place from May 27 to June 3, there are some big changes in the live Season 9, so you can read the compacted changes since 2.3.0 PTR here instead. Without further ado, here are the full patch notes (sans bugfixes) for Diablo 4 Season 9.

Diablo 4 update 2.3.0: All new items in Season 9

Here's your seasonal dose of new uniques (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Barbarian

Hooves of the Mountain God - Unique Boots

Affixes

Inherent - Attacks Reduce Evades Cooldown by 2.5 Seconds.

+17.5-23% Movement Speed

+16-25% Basic Attack Speed

+7-10 Fury Per Second

+2-3 Ranks to Belligerence

Power

When reaching Maximum Fury, your Fury will rapidly drain until you run out and all your Basic skills now cleave and deal 70-100%[x] increased damage.

Druid

Rotting Lightbringer – Unique Two-Handed Weapon

Affixes

Inherent: 110% Damage to Poisoned enemies.

18-22% Willpower

406-550% Poison Damage

26-35% Chance for Pulverize to Hit Twice

26-35% Resource Cost Reduction

Power

Previous: Every 10 seconds, Pulverize forms a puddle that deals 200-400% of its damage as Poisoning damage over 6 seconds. Pulverizing the puddle splashes an additional 20-40% of the puddle's total damage within the area and around it. The size of the puddle increases with Pulverize size increases.

Now: If no puddle is around you, Pulverize forms a puddle that guarantees its own Overpowers and deals 200-600% of its normal damage as Poisoning over 7 seconds. Pulverize causes all close puddles to splash 20-60% of their total damage within their areas and around them.

Necromancer

The Hand of Naz - Unique Gloves

Affixes

77.5-100% Skeletal Mage Damage

10.5-15% Attack Speed

+424-457 Maximum Life

+2-4 Skeletal Mage Mastery

Power

Sacrificing both Skeletal Warriors and Golems grants an additional Skeletal Mage for each Minion sacrificed.

When a Skeletal Mage attacks enemies 25 times without dying it upgrades to a Skeletal Arch-Mage.

Skeletal Arch-Mages teleport to safety when attacked and their attacks occasionally shatter on impact dealing 50-100% increased damage to the target and up to 3 additional targets.

Rogue

Deathmask of Nirmitruq - Unique Helm

Affixes

+424-457 Maximum Life

+2-3 Skillranks to Flurry

+16-25 Movement Speed

+224-296 Armor

Power

You can now overexert yourself while Casting Flurry, spending 8% life when you don't have enough Energy. Spending life to Cast Flurry increases its damage by 50-70% and your Attack Speed by 50% for 5 seconds.

Developer's Note: Flurry will fail to cast when the player has neither enough energy or health available.

Sorcerer

Ophidian Iris - Unique Amulet

Affixes

Inherent: +30% Resistance to all Elements

Inherent: Casted Hydras Have +2 Heads.

+11.5-15.7% Intelligence

+10.5-15 Attack Speed

+77.5-100% Pyromancy Damage

+1-2 to Primordial Binding

Power

Hydra is now a Core Skill and always summons a 3-headed Hydra whose attacks explode on impact.

For each head above 3 that it would have had, the Hydra instead grows larger and deals 50-100%[x] increased damage.

Diablo 4 update 2.3.0 patch notes: Balance Updates in Season 9

Time to put Overpower back into the dusty planner (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

General

Shard of Verathiel

Damage bonus reduced from 50-200%[x] to 50-150%[x].

Paingorger's Gauntlets

Damage bonus reduced from 100-200%[x] to 75-125%[x].

The echoed damage will now Critically Strike and/or Overpower if the triggering damage was also a Critical Strike or Overpower.

Yen's Blessing

Resistance to All Elements Affix reduced from 26-35% to 15.5-20%.

Rakanoth's Wake

Resistance to All Elements Affix reduced from 26-35% to 15.5-20%.

Arreat's Bearing

Resistance to All Elements Affix reduced from 26-35% to 15.5-20%.

Dust Devil damage reduced by 50%.

Aspect of the Moonrise

Damage bonus reduced from 40-100%[x] to 40-60%[x].

Legendary Ranks increased from 16 to 21.

Aspect of Adaptability

Previous: When used below 50% Maximum Resource, Basic Skills generate 3 of your Primary Resource, once per Skill. When used at or above 50% Maximum Resource, Basic Skills deal 20 – 100[x]% increased damage.

Now: Basic Skills generate 5 additional Primary Resource, once per Skill. Basic Skills deal 0.4-0.6%[x] increased damage for each point of Primary Resource you have.

Barbarian

Skills

Frenzy

Damage increased from 30% to 70%.

Lunging Strike

Damage increased from 33% to 90%.

Battle Lunging Strike

Bleed damage increased from 20% to 40%.

Bash

Damage increased from 33% to 90%.

Flay

Damage Over Time increased from 48% to 115%.

Hammer of the Ancients

Damage increased from 98% to 110%.

Leap

Previous: Leap forward and slam down, dealing damage to and knocking back surrounding enemies.

Now: Leap forward and slam down, dealing damage and slowing surrounding enemies by 70%.

Mighty Leap

Previous: Enemies Damaged by Leap are slowed by 70%.

Now: Leap deals 40%[x] increased damage. Enemies damaged by Leap are knocked back.

Whirlwind

Movement Speed penalty while using Whirlwind is now additive instead of multiplicative.

Passives

Outburst

Barbarian's Outburst passive now grants at least 1 Thorns per bonus Maximum Health threshold regardless of player level.

Developer’s Note:

It's intended that the bonus Maximum Health threshold dynamically updates as the player levels, and that is unchanged.

Unique Items

Ugly Bastard Helm

Damage bonus decreased from 80-100%[x] to 40-60[x].

The Fire buff will now require Wrath of the Berserker to be active.

Twin Strikes

Updated the tooltip to make it more obvious that Double Swing is doing 2 additional applications of damage per hit, per power instance, over the course of that 3 second window.

Tempering

Furious Augments

Chance for Bash to Cleave changed to Chance for Bash to Hit Twice.

Paragon

Hemorrage

Previous: Your Bleeding damage is increased by 15%[x] of your Vulnerable Damage Bonus, up to a maximum of 45[%].

Now: Applying a Bleed to a Vulnerable target deals 45%[x] increased damage.

Blood Rage

Previous: Killing a Bleeding enemy has 10% chance to grant Berserking for 5 seconds. Your damage is increased by 10%[x] of your Damage while Berserking bonus, up to a maximum of 45%[x].

Now: Killing a Bleeding enemy has 10% chance to grant Berserking for 5 seconds. You gain 45%[x] increased damage while Berserking.

Carnage

Previous: While Berserking, Critical Strikes increase your Attack Speed by 2%[+], up to 16%[+], for 6 seconds.

Now: Berserking now additionally grants 15%[+] Attack Speed.

Decimator

Previous: Each time you make an enemy Vulnerable, your damage is increased by 20%[x] for 5 seconds. Overpowering a Vulnerable enemy grants an additional 20%[x] bonus for 5 seconds.

Now: You deal 20%[x] increased damage to Vulnerable enemies. Your Overpower deals 20%[x] increased damage.

Flawless Technique

Previous: Damaging enemies with One-Handed Weapons increases your Critical Strike chance by 1% for 4 seconds, up to 8%. This can only happen once per Skill cast, or twice per second while channeling Whirlwind.

Now: Consecutive attacking with the same weapon increases your Critical Strike chance by 15%[+] for 4 seconds.

Force of Nature

Previous: Your Earthquakes have a 75% chance to spawn a Dust Devil every second that deals 180% Weapon damage. Earthquake damage is increased by 40% of your Damage vs Close bonus, up to a maximum of 200%.

Now: Your Earthquake deals 45%[x] increased damage and have a 75% chance to spawn a Dust Devil every second that deals 180% Weapon damage.

Druid

Skills

Earth Spike

Damage increased from 19% to 90%.

Wind Shear

Damage increased from 20% to 60%.

Storm Strike

Damage increased from 20% to 60%.

Maul

Damage increased from 26% to 80%.

Claw

Damage increased from 28% to 80%.

Fierce Claw

Poison Damage increased from 20% to 40%.

Pulverize

Damage increased from 92% to 150%.

Enhanced Pulverize

Previous: Your next Pulverize will Overpower every 12 seconds while you remain Healthy.

Now: Pulverize deals 30% increased damage to Crowd Controlled enemies and Bosses.

Enhanced Debilitating Roar

Fortify amount increased from 22% to 30%.

Innate Debilitating Roar

Damage bonus increased from 15% to 25%.

Grizzly Rage

Damage bonus per second while in Grizzly Rage increased from 3% to 4%.

Companion Skills are now always usable during Grizzly Rage.

Rank 5 Bonus:

Previous: Companion Skills can be Cast during Grizzly Rage.

Now: You gain 30% increased Armor while Grizzly Rage is active.

Prime Grizzly Rage

Previous: Grizzly Rage makes you Unstoppable for 6 seconds.

Now: You are Unstoppable while Grizzly Rage is active.

Passives

Toxic Claws

Previous: Shred and Lacerate deals an additional 24/48/ 72% of their Base damage as Poisoning damage over 4 seconds.

Now: You deal 5/10/15% increased Poison damage. This is doubled while in Werewolf form and for 8 seconds after leaving it.

Vigilance

Damage Reduction reduced from 7/14/21% to 5/10/15%.

Abundance

Basic Skill Spirit generation bonus increased from 10/20/30% to 15/30/45%.

Nature's Fury

Previous: Casting or Channeling an Earth Skill has a 40% chance to trigger a free Storm Skill of the same category, and vice versa. In addition, these free Skills count as both Earth and Storm Skills.

Now: Casting or Channeling an Earth Skill has a 40% chance to trigger a free Storm Skill of the same category, and vice versa. In addition, you deal 40% more Earth and Storm damage and these free Skills count as both.

Ursine Strength

Previous: Gain 30% additional Maximum Life while in Werebear form and for 3 seconds after leaving Werebear form. While Healthy, deal 15% increased damage, and 70% increased Overpower damage.

Now: Gain 30% Maximum Life, 20% more damage, and a 100% Overpower bonus while in Werebear form and for 8 seconds after leaving it.

Legendary Aspects

Of The Ursine Horror

Category changed from Offensive to Utility.

Previous: Pulverize is now also an Earth Skill. After Casting Pulverize tectonic spikes continue to deal damage over 2 seconds.

Now: Pulverize is now an Earth Skill. After it Overpowers, your Earth Skill Cooldowns are reduced by 0.5-1.25 seconds.

Mangled

Previous: While in Werebear form, you gain 10-25 Spirit every 8 seconds.

Now: While in Werebear form, you gain 5-10% Maximum Spirit Generation per second.

Of the Rabid Bear

Previous: While Grizzy Rage is active, Skills that Critically Strike apply Rabies and your Poison damage is increased by 60-105%.

Now: While Grizzy Rage is active, your direct damage is converted into Poison damage, you deal 20-40% more Poison damage, and you passively spread Rabies.

Runeworker's Conduit

The secondary effect has been changed.

Previous: Your Lightning Bolt damage is increased by 15%[x] for every 100 Willpower you have.

Now: Your Lightning Bolts deal 25-40% increased damage.

Unique Items

Mjölnic Ryng

Damage bonus reduced from 40-100% to 20-40%.

Necromancer

Skills

Reap

Damage increased from 20% to 50%.

Hemorrhage

Damage increased from 40% to 80%.

Decompose

Damage increased from 60% to 150%.

Enhanced Decompose

Damage increased from 40% to 100%.

Bone Splinters

Damage increased from 15% to 30%.

Soul Rift

Soul Rift no longer grants a Barrier.

Damage bonus on Prime Soul Rift reduced from 75% to 15%.

Passives

Affliction

Damage enemies take from you increased from 15% to 45%.

Scaling percent increased from 30% to 120%.

Base damage increased from 100% to 180%.

Damage capped at 900%.

Ossified Essence

Previous: Your Bone Skills deal 0.5% increased damage for each point of Essence you have above 50 upon cast. Current Bonus: X%

Now: Your Essence Generation is increased by 50% and your Bone Skills deal 0.7% increased damage for each point of Essence you have when Cast, up to 140%[x]. Current Bonus: X%

Shadowblight

Base damage increased from 60% to 200%.

Damage scaling reduced from 100% to 70%.

Damage bonus capped at 450%.

Now also scales with Shadow damage.

Rathma's Vigor

Overpower bonus reduced from 120% to 100%.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Swelling Curse - Renamed to Aspect of Decaying Humerus

Previous: Bone Spirit's Critical Strike Chance is increased by 10-30%. Each enemy hit by Bone Spirit increases your Essence by 2 for 15 seconds, up to 50.

Now: Your Bone Skills now deal Shadow damage instead of Physical. Enemies take 15-25% increased Shadow damage after being hit with a Bone Skill.

Of Plunging Darkness

Previous: Bone Prison is now a Darkness Skill and spawns a pool of Blight that deals 80-140% bonus damage over 6 seconds.

Now: Bone Prison is now a Darkness Skill and spawns a pool of Blight for 6 seconds. Your Blights deal 40-60% increased damage while Bone Prison is active.

Blighted

Previous: You deal 35-55%[x] increased damage for 6 seconds after the Shadowblight Key Passive damages enemies 10 times.

Now: Consecutive hits with the Shadowblight Key Passive deal 15-35%[x] increased damage for each hit, resetting 6 seconds after the first.

Blood Soaked

Previous: Blood Mist leaves a trail of Desecrated Ground that lasts for 4 seconds and deals 45-65% Corrupting damage per second. Gain +20% Movement Speed while Blood Mist is active.

Now: Blood Mist leaves a trail of Desecrated Ground that lasts for 8 seconds and dealing 35-55% Corrupting damage per second. Gain +30% Movement Speed while Blood Mist is active and while standing on Desecrated Ground.

Now a Mobility legendary rather than offensive.

Of Creeping Mist - Renamed to Creeping Cadaver

Previous: Gain 20-40% Evade Cooldown Reduction. You can now Evade during Blood Mist, traveling twice as far. Entering or exiting Blood Mist resets your Evade Cooldown.

Now: Consuming a Corpse increases your Movement Speed by 20-40% for 8 seconds.

Coldbringer's

Time between Blizzard casts reduced from 6 to 4 seconds.

Unique Items

Deathless Visage

Echo damage reduced from 40-80% to 20-40%.

Indira's Memory

Damage bonus reduced from 40-80% to 20-40%.

Bloodless Scream

Affixes

Intelligence bonus normalized with other weapons values.

Freeze Duration affix replaced with Lucky Hit: Chance to restore resource.

Lucky Hit Chance affix replaced with Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% chance to deal 8500-13500 Shadow damage.

Ranks to Darkness Skills increased from 1-2 to 2-4.

Powers

Previous: Your Darkness Skills Chill enemies for up to 100% and deal 100-200% increased damage to Frozen enemies. Lucky Hit: Your Darkness Skills have up to a 100% chance to generate 15-25 additional Essence against Frozen targets.

Now:Your Darkness Skills Chill enemies for up to 100% and deal 100-200% increased damage to Frozen enemies, and Bosses. Every 800 times you damage enemies with Darkness Skills, all Nearby enemies are Feared for 0.25 seconds before Freezing for 3 more seconds.

Paragon

Bloodbath

Overpower damage bonus reduced from 100%[x] to 40%[x].

Rogue

Skills

Puncture

Damage increased from 21% to 45%.

Heartseeker

Damage increased from 24% to 50%.

Forceful Arrow

Damage increased from 33% to 50%.

Invigorating Strike

Damage increased from 45% to 65%.

Blade Shift

Damage increased from 30% to 45%.

Enhanced Dance of Knives

Meters required to gain charges increased from 30 to 34.

Developer’s Note:

This will slightly increase the movement speed requirement needed to make Dance of Knives infinite.

Supreme Death Trap

Damage to enemies who resist the pull reduced from 180% to 60%.

Now properly damages Unstoppable enemies.

Improved Flurry

Previous: Casting Flurry dashes you to the target and Heals for 10% of your Maximum life.

Now: Casting Flurry dashes you to the target and Heals for 10% of your Maximum life over 1.5 seconds.

Subverting Concealment

Previous: The Skill that breaks Concealment will always be a guaranteed Critical Strike and makes enemies Vulnerable for 6 seconds.

Now: Breaking Concealment causes all Skills for 4 seconds to be guaranteed Critical Strikes and make enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Passives

Close Quarter's Combat

The % of Damage to Close increased from 25% to 50%.

Damage bonus is capped at 90%.

Precision

Percentage of Critical Strike Damage bonus for scaling increased from 20% to 100%.

Damage bonus is capped at 360%.

Alchemical Admixture

Previous: Dealing 2 different types of Non-Physical damage increases the Potency of your Imbuement Skills by 40%[x] for 5 seconds. This Potency is further increased by 40% of the total amount of your Bonus damage to Poison, Shadow, and Cold. Current bonus is a multiplicative percentage based off your current stats.

Now: Dealing 2 different types of Non-Physical damage increases the Potency of your Imbuement Skills by 100% and Non-Physical Damage by 50%[x] for 8 seconds.

Victimize

Previous: Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 50% chance to cause an explosion, dealing 60% damage of the same type to them and surrounding enemies. Victimize's damage is increased by 150%[x] of your Vulnerable Damage Bonus.

Now: Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 50% chance to cause an explosion, dealing 200% damage of the same type to them and surrounding enemies.

Enemies hit by Victimize's explosion take 75%[x] increased damage from you for 3 seconds.

Legendary Aspects

Energizing Aspect

Previous: Damaging an Elite enemy with a Basic Skill generates 4 Energy. Gain 10-45 Energy after killing an Elite enemy with a Basic Skill.

Now: Damaging an enemy with a Basic Skill generates 6 Energy. Gain 10-30 Energy after killing an Elite enemy.

Infiltrator's

Previous: Poison Trap no longer breaks Stealth and triggers no Cooldown or arm time while you are in Stealth. All Poison Traps activate when you exit Stealth and Poison Trap's Cooldown will be 8-4 seconds per trap placed.

Now: Poison Trap no longer breaks Stealth and triggers no Cooldown or arm time while you are in Stealth. All Poison Traps activate when you exit Stealth and begin Poison Trap's Cooldown. Poison Trap's Cooldown is reduced by 10-50%.

Now a Utility Legendary Aspect rather than Offensive.

Cheat's

Previous: You take 10-30% less damage from Crowd Controlled enemies. Whenever a Crowd Controlled enemy deals direct damage to you, gain 15% Movement Speed for 2 seconds.

Now: You have 5-15% increased Damage Reduction and 10% increased Movement Speed, doubled while below 50% Maximum Life.

Of Volatile Shadows

Previous: When a Dark Shroud shadow is removed you trigger an explosion that deals x Shadow damage and applies Shadow Imbuement to each enemy it hits.

Now: Shadow Imbuement deals 10%[x] increased damage per Skill Rank of the Imbued Skill. Every 10 seconds, when your imbued Skill hits an enemy you trigger a large explosion dealing x Shadow damage and applying Shadow Imbuement to each enemy it hits.

Aspect of Bursting Venoms

Previous: Lucky Hit: Poison Imbued Skills have up to a 15% chance to create a toxic pool that deals [280-364]% Poisoning damage over 3 seconds to enemies within. While standing in the pool, your Poison Imbuement Skill has no Cooldown and no Charge limit.

Now: Lucky Hit: Poison Imbued Skills have up to a [15-35]% chance to deploy a Poison Trap while you have Poison Trap equipped.

Of The Dark Dance

Damage bonus is now multiplicative instead of additive.

Unique Items

Eaglehorn

Previous: Penetrating Shot makes enemies vulnerable for 2 seconds. Every 4th Penetrating Shot bounces off walls and deals 50-150%[x] increased damage.

Now: Penetrating Shot bounces off walls and deals 40-80%[x] increased damage.

Eyes in the Dark

Previous: Death Trap deals 50-150% increased damage and will rearm itself once after activating.

Now: Death Trap deals 40-60%[x] damage and will rearm itself after activating, once every 10 seconds.

Paragon

Danse Macabre

Previous: Casting a Mobility or Subterfuge Skill increases the damage of your next Skill by 75%[x].

Now: Casting a Mobility or Subterfuge Skill increases your damage by 30%[x] for 10 seconds.

Developer’s Note:

We've updated this to improve the gameplay feel around this legendary node.

Tricks of the Trade

Previous: Your Marksman Skills grant your Cutthroat Skills 25%[x] increased damage for 8 seconds. Your Cutthroat Skills grant your Marksman Skills 25%[x] increased damage for 8 seconds.

Now: Enemies damaged by your Marksman Skills take 30% increased damage from your Cutthroat Skills, and vice versa.

Eldritch Bounty

Previous: When you attack with an Imbued Skill you gain 3% Maximum Resistance and 30% increased damage for that Imbuement's Element for 9 seconds.

Now: Poison, Shadow, and Cold gain 3% Maximum Resistance and 30%[x] increased damage.

Sorcerer

Skills

Frost Bolt

Damage increased from 38% to 90%.

Arc Lash

Damage increased from 42% to 80%.

Fire Bolt

Damage Over Time increased from 44% to 90%.

Spark

Damage increased from 12% to 25%.

Enhanced Spark

Damage increased from 9% to 20%.

Lightning Spear

Damage increased from 16% to 80%.

Invoked Lightning Spear

Stun Duration reduced from 2 seconds to 0.5 seconds.

Hydra

No longer has a Mana cost.

Damage increased from 23% to 35%.

Lucky Hit Chance increased from 2.5% to 5%.

Firewall

Base damage increased from 230% to 300%.

Incinerate

Starting damage increased from 120% to 150%.

Maximum ramp up damage increased from 162% to 203%.

Inferno

Damage increased from 354% to 425%.

Passives

Combustion

Previous: Your Burning effects deal 60%[x] increased damage, and an additional 25%[x] of your Burning Damage and Damage to Burning target bonuses.

Now: Your Burning effects deal 50%[x] increased damage, and an additional 20%[x] of your Burning Damage and Damage to Burning target bonuses, up to 100%[x].

Vyr's Mastery

Previous: While Charged: Critical Strikes have a 15% chance to arc as Lightning damage to another nearby enemy, or if there are no other targets you hit the target again for 500% of the damage.

Now: While Charged: Critical Strikes have a 25% chance to arc as Lightning damage to up to 3 other surrounding enemies or if there are no other targets you hit the target again for 300% of the damage.

Enlightenment

Previous: While Enlightened your Damage Bonuses with Fire, Lightning, and Cold are equal to them combined and you gain:

25%[x] Damage

45%[+] Mana Regeneration

20%[+] Attack Speed

Now: While Enlightened your Damage Bonuses with Fire, Lightning, and Cold are equal to the highest bonus among them and you gain:

70%[x] Damage

45%[+] Mana Regeneration

30%[+] Attack Speed

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Three Curses - Renamed to Flash Fire Aspect.

Previous: Increases the Critical Strike Damage of Fireball and Meteor by 25-45%[x]. Double this bonus against Healthy targets.

Now: Increases the Critical Strike Damage of Pyromancy Skills by 25-45%[x]. Double this bonus against Healthy targets.

Battle Caster's Aspect

Maximum stacks increased from 5 to 10.

Shivering Aspect

Updated Tooltip to reference how much Chill or Staggering enemies have built up instead of how enemies are Chilled or Staggering.

Aspect of Splintering Energy

Previous: Critical Hits with Lightning Spear cause the spear to arc to the target and up to 5 other enemies. This damage is increased by 60-100%[x] of your Critical Strike Damage Bonus.

Now: Critical Hits with Lightning Spear cause the spear to arc to the target and up to 5 other enemies, dealing 60%[x] of normal damage. Lightning Spear deals 20-40%[x] increased damage.

Tempering

Conjuration Fortune

Magic Rarity

Conjuration Lucky Hit Chance increased from 2.5-4.0% to 6.0-8.0%.

Rare Rarity

Conjuration Lucky Hit Chance increased from 3.0-5.0% to 8.0-10.0%.

Legendary Rarity

Conjuration Lucky Hit Chance increased from 4.0-6.0% to 8.0-12.5%.

User Interface and User Experience

The Wardrobe now shows unowned or unearned Cosmetics for you to try on with your currently owned threads. Feel free to mix and match to see what new illustrious combinations you can don.

The Wardrobe will only show Cosmetics that can currently be earned or purchased in-game at any time.

Each unowned Cosmetic will note where it’s available from.

Descriptions for Aspects in the Codex of Power now include the detail that Aspects get increased power when imprinted on Amulets, Two-Handed Weapons, and Ancestral items.

A new setting has been added to disable the floating text for gaining seasonal reputation.

Item Affix Updates

Developer’s Note:

Values of many Tempering Affixes in the Offensive category have been updated. Most of these affixes were conditional, required a certain type of damage, or only improved a portion of your overall damage. These new values better reflect how restrictive the condition associated with the affix is, and affixes with similarly restrictive conditions now have identical affix values.

General

Resistance to All Elements base affix reduced from 10-12% to 8-10%.

Maximum Base Elemental Resistance is increased from 70% to 75%. It is still capped at 85% from additional sources of increased Maximum Resistance.

When Overpowering, additive bonus damage based on your Maximum Life and Fortify amounts reduced by 80%.

Base Affixes

Damage affix maximum increased from 35% to 40%.

Basic Damage affix maximum decreased from 70% to 50%.

Damage Over Time affix maximum decreased from 70% to 50%.

Overpower Damage affix maximum decreased from 70% to 65%.

Inherent Affixes

Vulnerable Damage inherent affix maximum reduced from 57.4% to 50%.

Critical Strike Damage inherent affix maximum reduced from 57.4% to 50%.

Damage Over Time inherent affix maximum increased from 20% to 50%.

Damage to Close Enemies inherent affix maximum increased from 20% to 50%.

Summoning Damage inherent affix maximum increased from 20% to 50%.

Overpower Damage inherent affix maximum reduced from 196.3% to 65%.

Loot Updates

Whispers

General

Various changes made to improve the overall consistency of Whisper Cache rewards.

Collection of Gold

Now rewards substantially more Gold.

Collection of Crafting Materials

Reduced the chance of this cache appearing.

Now awards substantially more crafting materials.

Collection of Gems

Now drops more Gems.

In Torment III and greater, this cache awards a random Royal Gem or higher.

Helltide

Kixxarth now drops significantly more Cinders.

Nightmare Dungeons

Nightmare Dungeon completion rewards no longer drop Magic and Rare items in Torment Tiers.

Infernal Hordes

The Materials Chest now awards more Gems.

World Bosses

World Bosses are now guaranteed to drop an Infernal Compass.

Crafted Caches

Ring and Amulet Caches at the Jeweler have been combined into a single Jeweler Cache.

The Jeweler Cache provides 2 Legendary Amulets and 3 Legendary Rings. Previously, each Ring and Amulet Cache offered a single item.

The cost of this Cache was reduced from 100k fragments (Ring) and 150k fragments (Amulet) to a combined cost of 30k Fragments.

Blacksmith Caches now grants 5 item drops, up from 1. Proportionately, the resource cost has been increased by 5 times.

Developer’s Note:

These changes were done to create harmony between the two Cache types, and to reduce the number of clicks you have to go through to receive your Blacksmith Cache items. Finally, it was made to make the Blacksmith Cache lootsplosion feel a little more IMPACTFUL.

General

Ancestral chance now scales with Difficulty Tier.

Nightmare Dungeons

New Affixes

Horadric Reserves

Spawns in loot chests with specialized rewards.

Rewards include Gem Fragments, Gold, Obols, Seasonal Currency, and Resources.

Equipment Delve

Spawns in collectible artifacts which upgrade a Cache of Eequipment rewards when found.

Rewards Weapons, Jewelry, Armor.

Power Shrines

Replaces all existing shrines and spawns in additional shrines of the specified type.

Spawns in the following Shrines: Artillery, Blast Wave, Channeling, Lethal, Protection.

Forgotten Wisdom

Experience motes will have a chance to spawn on kill, and an experience well will spawn somewhere in the dungeon.

Treasure Breach

A number of treasure goblins will invade the dungeon...

Seasonal Rotation

Black Asylum

Caldera Gate

Dead Man's Dredge

Derelict Lodge

Forbidden City

Forsaken Quarry

Hallowed Ossuary

Hoarfrost Demise

Kor Dragan Barracks

Light's Watch

Maulwood

Mercy's Reach

Nostrava Deepwood

Zenith

Calibel's Mine

Domhainne Tunnels

Garan Hold

Hive

Howling Warren

Luban's Rest

Maddux Watch

Mariners Refuge

Oldstones

Sarat's Lair

Sunken Ruins

Whispering Pines

Ancient's Lament

Betrayer's Row

Bloodsoaked Crag

Buried Halls

Carrion Fields

Champion's Demise

Charnel House

Grinning Labyrinth

Komdor Temple

Mournfield

Path of the Blind

Sealed Archives

Seaside Descent

Akkhan's Grasp

Ancient Reservoir

Bastion Of Faith

Belfry Zakara

Blind Burrows

Earthen Wound

Endless Gates

Faceless Shrine

Haunted Refuge

Heathens Keep

Iron Hold

Leviathans Maw

Lost Keep

Maugan's Works

Oblivion

Witchwater

Abandoned Mineworks

Collapsed Vault

Conclave

Corrupted Grotto

Deserted Underpass

Forgotten Ruins

Hakan's Refuge

Halls of the Damned

Heretic's Asylum

Inferno

Putrid Aquifer

Shivta Ruins

Sirocco Caverns

Sunken Library

Tomb of the Saints

Uldur's Cave

Miscellaneous

Keyboard and Mouse play is now supported on consoles.

Summons, such as Druid Companions and Necromancer Minions, now properly inherit Lucky Hit and Overpower bonuses.

Any unintentional instances of the Met rune, which was removed prior to Season of Hatred Rising, have been converted to a Yom rune.

Adjusted multiple tooltips across the game to clarify the difference between Drain and Consume. Added two loading screen tips to help players understand the difference.

Spending, Consuming, and Draining Resource:

Spending Resource is the act of casting skills and your resource being reduced by an amount. Some mechanics in the game interact with spending and the amount spent can be reduced with the Resource Cost Reduction stat.

Consuming Resource counts as spending resource for the purposes of interacting with ability mechanics. The amount Consumed is fixed and cannot be lowered by Resource Cost Reduction.

Draining Resource does not count as spending for the purposes of interacting with ability mechanics. The amount Drained is fixed and cannot be lowered by Resource Cost Reduction.

Resplendent Chests in the Temple of Rot have been replaced with regular chests.

Developer’s Note: We observed that some players were constantly re-logging to reset Resplendent chests in Strongholds infinitely. This change is to prevent that behavior.

All Vessel of Hatred changes in Diablo 4 Season 9

Spiritborn

New Items

Balazan's Maxtlatl - Unique Pants

Affixes

+107-121 Dexterity

+424-457 Maximum Life

+268-373 Thorns

+2-3 Ranks to Bastion

Power

Each attack damages Close enemies for 200-300% of your Thorns also deals 100% of this damage as Poisoning over 3 seconds.

Each time you've retaliated with Thorns, for 5 seconds the Poisoning damage is increased by 100%, up to 300%.

Skills

Thrash

Damage increased from 18% to 40%.

Third hit damage increased from 27% to 70%.

Withering Fist

Damage Over Time increased from 36% to 65%.

Thunderspike

Damage increased from 15% to 45%.

Third hit damage increased from 32% to 65%.

Rock Splitter

Damage increased from 20% to 50%.

Third hit damage increased from 28% to 80%.

Passives

Noxious Resonance

Previous: Your Critical Strikes cause your Poisoning on an enemy to burst, dealing 100% of the total Poisoning instantly to them and 20% of it to surrounding enemies before removing the Poisoning effect from the primary target. This damage is increased by 30% of your Critical Strike Damage bonus.

Now: Your Critical Strikes cause your Poisoning on an enemy to burst, dealing 180% of the total Poisoning instantly to them and 20% of the burst to surrounding enemies before removing the Poisoning effect from the primary target.

Nourishment

Damage bonus now applies to all Poison damage instead of just Poisoning Damage.

Acceleration

Previous: Gain 1 additional Evade Charge. After you Evade, your Eagle Skills deal 8%[x] increased damage for 2 seconds.

Now: Gain 1 additional Evade Charge. After you Evade or use a Mobility Skill, your Eagle Skills deal 8%[x] increased damage for 3 seconds.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Deflection

Previous: While active, Counterattack reflects incoming Razor Wings back out again. Other Small Missiles are also deflected back at enemies and deal 26-54% of Counterattack's Base damage on impact.

Now: While active, Counterattack reflects incoming Razor Wings back out again with 30-50%[x] increased damage. Other Small Missiles are also deflected back at enemies and deal 30-50% of Counterattack's Base damage on impact.

Unique Items

Sepazontec

Damage bonus reduced from 80-130%[x] to 50-100%[x].

Paragon

In-Fighter

Previous: When you Dodge or Block an attack you gain 2.0%[+] increased Attack Speed and 1.0%[x] increased Damage for 5 seconds, stacking up to 9 times.

Now: When you Dodge or Block an attack, gain 20%[+] increased Attack Speed and 15%[x] increased Damage for 5 seconds.

Drive

Each Stack no longer has an individual timer.

Convergence

Previous: You deal bonus damage equal to 20%[x] of your 2 highest bonuses to Damage with Physical, Fire, Lightning, Cold, Poison, and Shadow combined, up to 30% total.

Now: You deal bonus damage equal to 3.5%[x] of all your bonuses to Damage with Physical, Fire, Lightning, Cold, Poison, and Shadow combined, up to 30% total.

Loot Updates

Runes

The drop chance of Legendary Runes has been increased slightly.

Lair Bosses have an additional small chance of dropping a Legendary Rune.

All Undercity Runs drop at least one Rune.

Undercity of Kurast

The Butcher now awards an Undercity Tribute on death.

Runes Tribute

Drop rate slightly reduced across the board.

Developer’s Note: We made this change because we observed that this Tribute was stockpiling heavily in player inventories.

Rewards more Runes per attunement, scaling with Torment Level.

Tribute of Titans

Drop rate significantly reduced from Lair Bosses.

Drop rate heavily increased from all randomized tribute sources. Now when a player gets a random tribute in Torment Tiers, there is an equal chance to reward either a Tribute of Harmony or a Tribute of Titans.

Tribute of Harmony

This Tribute can now infrequently drop from all random tribute sources.

Drop rate in Nightmare Dungeons has been slightly reduced.

Seasonal Nightmare Dungeon Rotation

Beast Graveyard

Farai Cliffs

Feeding Grounds

Forge of Malice

Forgotten Remains

Hallowed Stones

Hierophant Pyre

Iron Cenotaph

Murmuring Spiral

Putrescent Larder

Razak's Descent

Remnants of Rage

Ruined Wild

Seething Underpass

Sleepless Hollow

Ularian Sepulcher

Vile Hive

