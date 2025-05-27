Diablo 4 Season 9's nerf galore means PTR has a lot of self-reflection to do

Diablo 4 Season 9 is on the way, and the PTR was hit with a ton of nerfs, according to datamining. Basically, every build, whether it’s an S-tier god build or an F-tier worthless build, has been nerfed. I can understand why players immediately held up red flags and started to panic, but I think it’s perhaps too early to try and abandon ship. Yes, it looks bad for pretty much every class, but there are also quite a few buffs, too.

Several Core Skills got buffed for a few classes, which I think is a good thing. For such a long time, most Core Skills haven’t felt like they mattered at all. Conversely, simply buffing the damage of those skills doesn’t address the whole issue. I’m hopeful for Diablo 4 Season 9 beyond the nerfs, but let's talk about it.

Diablo 4 Season 9’s PTR nerfs could spell disaster for the game, but it’s too early to tell

Whether it’s Uniques, Affixes, or Overpower, Diablo 4 Season 9 is seeing a mountain of nerfs across the currently running PTR. The immediate, knee-jerk reaction for many players is to be worried, and to talk about playing other games instead. I certainly understand, though. Loot Reborn feels like the last truly great season.

There are so many multipliers in this game for damage, it's no wonder it gets out of control (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It allowed players to go with a variety of incredibly powerful builds, there was great gear everywhere, and it was just fun. It feels like there are two philosophies clashing right now, in the world of Sanctuary:

We want the game to be fun for everyone.

We don’t want players dealing quintillions of damage.

I’m fine with some of the damage coming down in Diablo 4 Season 9, because billions and quintillions of damage is probably unnecessary. However, that comes with a qualifier: Enemy HP needs to come down, too. If Blizzard is nerfing everything, all in a hope of making Torment IV “matter more”, this is not the way.

On the other hand, I do think the community is getting up in arms a bit prematurely. It’s not uncommon for Blizzard to over-nerf on the PTR. That way, they get plenty of feedback, which is actually what the PTR is for — and they can make proper adjustments ahead of time. After all, Season 9 doesn’t start until July.

Simply buffing the damage of Basic/Core Skills isn’t going to do enough. They need to make Flat Damage/Additive Damage feel like it matters. Right now, Diablo 4 is built entirely around Multiplicative Damage. For those unaware, when you see a skill that has an [x] in it, that’s Multiplicative.

I can understand why players are upset, though. Blizzard has an unfortunate track record when it comes to Diablo 4’s changes. When a stat squish was promised, all we got instead was somehow more damage, bigger numbers than ever before. Putting damage caps on things is probably not the answer.

I'm not even that overpowered. There are so many better builds than Minion Necro - but I can dish it out too (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

I hope that the feedback will be good for Season 9, and Diablo 4 will allow a variety of builds to flourish, instead of just one or two. That’s the thing that bothers me about the game — if you aren’t running a specific build or builds for each class, then you don’t matter, and can’t clear content at higher difficulties.

However, if I may offer a suggestion, look back at Diablo 3! The balance adjustments there made more sense. Sure, most top-tier builds did silly damage, but it was fun. And, underperforming builds had a greater chance of being buffed, instead of nerfing what’s fun.

That’s what players want in Diablo 4 Season 9: For the game to be fun. Nerfing something because it’s top tier just makes people feel frustrated, disappointed. When that’s what people see on PTR, of course, they’re going to feel a bit worried, but let’s let it play out instead.

The point of a PTR isn’t for players to get a head start and find out what’s overpowered for the next season. It’s so the developers can get feedback on what feels good, what doesn’t, and what’s broken. I’m hopeful that these PTR nerfs, which admittedly were datamined, wind up leading to a fun Season 9.

