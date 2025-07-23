  • home icon
Twitterati suspect Diablo Immortal x Hearthstone teaser art might be AI-generated

By Jason Parker
Published Jul 23, 2025 09:51 GMT
Diablo Immortal Hearthstone AI
Twitter users have taken shots at the upcoming Diablo Immortal x Hearthstone collab for allegedly using AI (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo Immortal’s Hearthstone event is coming soon, but the teaser art leaves people immediately suspecting that it’s AI-generated. Usually, I ignore these kinds of claims, but after looking at the art myself, there are so many red flags that immediately pop up. They aren’t very hard to find if you look at them. Redditor Ipyreable broke the image down with ten points that looked incredibly suspect, as you can see in the post below.

Quite a few users on X also accused it of being AI, when, as one Twitter user, LenaYeen pointed out, Blizzard has access to some of the best artists in the world. It was pretty clear that fans on social media, both X and Reddit were not pleased by what they saw. Some would point out that the animation looked smooth, and real; it’s just the main image at the end that looks fake.

It's clear that fans immediately felt this was AI, and were disappointed at best, furious at worst (Image via X.com)
One thing's for sure, it's a good thing Twitter doesn't have a Dislike button (Image via X.com)

Others would point out that it’s a good thing that Twitter doesn’t have a Dislike button, because it would no doubt be lit up as the number of fans of the Diablo franchise grow frustrated with the AI being used for the Diablo Immortal x Hearthstone teaser art.

What makes social media think the Diablo Immortal x Hearthstone teaser art might be AI

As it was pointed out in the Reddit post, there are quite a few issues that lead Diablo Immortal fans to believe the Hearthstone event teaser art is AI-generated. The first thing that looked peculiar to me was how the Night Elf is holding her hands and cards. It just looks unnatural.

Unfortunately, the case is pretty strong for this being AI art (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Unfortunately, the case is pretty strong for this being AI art (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There’s the food that isn’t on a plate, a Hearthstone card that just has a Hearthstone board on the art, and the cards don’t have the same swirl on them. The candle on the right side appears to have a flame made of glass, and the skin on the human player’s hand looks to be fading into the wall and matching the color.

At least one of the cards is mirrored weirdly, and that’s only some of the issues. No doubt, eagle-eyed fans have seen other issues in this art. Blizzard Entertainment is known for having some of the best key art, teasers, and wallpapers around. Using AI-generation for just the teaser at the end is such a strange move. Diablo Immortal is also a game that is consistently accused of being pay-to-win, and this just adds more to the ire fans feel.

