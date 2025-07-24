Diablo 4 Season 9 Arcana Spells guide: Drop rate, how to farm, and more

Arcana is one of the new items introduced in Diablo 4 Season 9: Sins of the Horadrim, which ties directly into the new Horadric Spellcrafting system. The Arcana, which allow you to augment and customize your Horadric Spell, are classified into three rarity levels: Legendary (can completely alter the functions of the spell), Rare (boosts the spell by adding better passive stats), and Magic (adds simple enhancements to your spell).

Ad

In this guide, we will shed more light on Arcana and how to get them in season 9 of Diablo 4.

Also Read: Diablo 4 Harbinger of Hatred boss guide: Location, mechanics, and drops

How to farm Arcana in Diablo 4 Season 9

Hoardric Strongrooms are the only way to acquire the Seasonal Arcana drop in Diablo 4 Season 9 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Arcana drops ran into a massive hitch in Diablo 4 at the beginning of Season 9 due to some bugs. While Horadric Phials’ drop rate got fixed with the July 2, 2025, Hotfix 2.3.0, nothing has been done to increase the drop rate of Arcana in the Horadric Strongrooms. However, Blizzard has promised they will fix these issues. So, how do you acquire Arcana?

Ad

Trending

You can game the system by resetting dungeons again and again by logging in and out. While adopting this strategy, there is a chance that you might get banned by Blizzard — something we have seen in recent weeks.

Alternatively, you can just run Horadric Dungeons as intended and hope that the drop rate gets fixed soon.

Use the Horadric Strongroom affix to guarantee Strongroom spawn within Nightmare Dungeons. Hunt through waves of monsters, and once you are done, you might have a chance to acquire Arcana. The best way to go through the Strongrooms is by using an AoE-heavy build.

Ad

Also Read: Diablo 4 Season 9: Complete Strongroom farming guide

What are all the available Arcana in Diablo 4?

The Arcana is highly rare in Diablo 4 but offers significant advantages for your builds. Here are all the available Arcana, from Legendary to Magic. You can equip only 4 of them at a time. This allows you to vastly alter the behavior of your Horadric Spell in Diablo 4 Season 9.

Ad

Legendary Arcana

Floaty Bobble: Your Catalyst gains a specialized blink effect that grants Unhindered for 2.4 seconds. (+0.4 seconds with each rank).

Your Catalyst gains a specialized blink effect that grants Unhindered for 2.4 seconds. (+0.4 seconds with each rank). Nightmare Orb: Your Catalyst gains a specialized Fear effect that lasts 4.4 seconds. (+0.4 seconds with each rank).

Your Catalyst gains a specialized Fear effect that lasts 4.4 seconds. (+0.4 seconds with each rank). Frigid Heart: Your Catalyst gains a specialized Freeze effect that lasts 3.4 seconds. (+0.4 seconds with each rank).

Your Catalyst gains a specialized Freeze effect that lasts 3.4 seconds. (+0.4 seconds with each rank). Pressurized Steam: Your Catalyst gains a specialized Stun effect that lasts 1.4 seconds (+0.4 seconds with each rank).

Your Catalyst gains a specialized Stun effect that lasts 1.4 seconds (+0.4 seconds with each rank). Bloody Charm: Your Catalyst gains a specialized Execute effect for non-Boss enemies with 12% or less Life. (+2% execute threshold with each rank).

Ad

Rare Arcana

Gleaming Conduit: The effect size of your Catalyst is increased by 18% (+8% each rank).

The effect size of your Catalyst is increased by 18% (+8% each rank). Fractured Core: Your Catalyst deactivates monster Damage Resistance Aura effects for 6 seconds, but you take 15% more stacking damage for the same time (+0.5 seconds with each rank).

Your Catalyst deactivates monster Damage Resistance Aura effects for 6 seconds, but you take 15% more stacking damage for the same time (+0.5 seconds with each rank). Sapping Crux: Your Catalyst applies Vulnerable for 4 seconds (+1 second with each rank).

Your Catalyst applies Vulnerable for 4 seconds (+1 second with each rank). Potent Alloy: Your Catalyst destroys enemy Barriers and Knocks them Down for 1.8 seconds after the removal (+0.8 seconds with each rank).

Your Catalyst destroys enemy Barriers and Knocks them Down for 1.8 seconds after the removal (+0.8 seconds with each rank). Sharpening Gizmo: Lucky Hit: Damage from your Catalyst has up to a 50% chance to deal 200% [x] Physical Damage. Your Catalyetst’s Lucky Hit Chance is doubled (up to 340% damage at Level 5).

Ad

Magic Arcana

Tendrilous Bundle: (Lucky Hit) Damage from your Catalyst has up to a 40% chance to Immobilize for 5 seconds (+5% increase with each rank).

(Lucky Hit) Damage from your Catalyst has up to a 40% chance to Immobilize for 5 seconds (+5% increase with each rank). Tranquil Stone: Invoking your Catalyst grants Unstoppable for 3.4 seconds (+0.4 seconds with each rank).

Invoking your Catalyst grants Unstoppable for 3.4 seconds (+0.4 seconds with each rank). Shifting Powder: Your Catalyst increases your Movement Speed by 38%[+] during its effect and for 5 more seconds after it ends (+8% movement speed with each rank).

Your Catalyst increases your Movement Speed by 38%[+] during its effect and for 5 more seconds after it ends (+8% movement speed with each rank). Luminous Gem: Your Catalyst will Daze enemies it damages for 2 seconds (+0.5 seconds with each rank).

Your Catalyst will Daze enemies it damages for 2 seconds (+0.5 seconds with each rank). Murky Essence: Invoking your Catalyst grants Stealth for 2.4 seconds (+0.4 seconds with each rank).

Invoking your Catalyst grants Stealth for 2.4 seconds (+0.4 seconds with each rank). Invigorating Helix: Once per enemy every 5 seconds, damage from your Catalyst will Fortify and Heal you for 6% of your Maximum Life (+1% heal and Fortify with each rank).

Once per enemy every 5 seconds, damage from your Catalyst will Fortify and Heal you for 6% of your Maximum Life (+1% heal and Fortify with each rank). Bottled Wind: Invoking your Catalyst grants a Barrier equal to 34% of your Maximum Life for 4 seconds. After it dissipates, its essence is bottled back up (+4% barrier with each rank).

Invoking your Catalyst grants a Barrier equal to 34% of your Maximum Life for 4 seconds. After it dissipates, its essence is bottled back up (+4% barrier with each rank). Jagged Bramble: Lucky Hit: Damage from your Catalyst has up to a 50% chance to deal 180% of your Thorns damage (+30% increased Thorns damage with each rank).

Lucky Hit: Damage from your Catalyst has up to a 50% chance to deal 180% of your Thorns damage (+30% increased Thorns damage with each rank). Reactive Ooze: Invoking your Catalyst grants 8% Maximum Resource Generation per second for the next 10 seconds (+3% Resource generation with each rank).

Invoking your Catalyst grants 8% Maximum Resource Generation per second for the next 10 seconds (+3% Resource generation with each rank). Volatile Crystal: Invoking your Catalyst grants 12% Resistance and Maximum Resistance to Element of your Infusion for 10 seconds (+2% increase with each rank).

Ad

When can we get a fix for the Arcana drop rate?

As of this writing, there has been no update regarding a fix for the Arcana drop rate. But knowing Blizzard, who have been updating the game with various hotfixes for all bugs in Diablo 4 Season 9, we can expect the Arcana drop rate to get fixed soon as well.

Check out our other guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More