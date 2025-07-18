Diablo 4 Season 9: Complete Strongroom farming guide

Strongrooms can now be completely and infinitely reset in Diablo 4 Season 9, allowing players to stack up massive amounts of legendary loot and make heavy progression in the new seasonal content. Additionally, this reset mechanic lets you farm thousands of Obducite and Forgotten Souls, which are extremely important for mastercrafting your gear in Diablo 4.

In Season 9, Blizzard introduced the Horadric Strongrooms. These are time-restrained, unique mini-dungeons, exclusive to the Escalating Nightmares and regular Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4 Season 9. These dungeons can only be accessed if you possess a Nightmare Sigil. Even so, most dungeons will not have these unique strongholds, but you can get a guaranteed spawn by utilizing the Horadric Strongroom Affix. However, be careful of these dungeons, as they spawn many elite enemies; so, come prepared.

In this guide, we will break down how to farm Horadric Strongrooms and what rewards you get from them.

Strongroom farming rewards in Diablo 4 Season 9

If you are planning on running Horadric Strongrooms, make sure you have a fast and AoE damage-dealing build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Strongrooms are a high-risk, high-reward event where you can get a ton of gear and crafting materials, making it important for your level progression in Diablo 4. Here are the rewards you can expect in the Strongrooms in Season 9:

2000-3000 Obducites per run

Legendary Items

Forgotten Souls

Gear with Greater Affixes

While you can easily stack up tons of items over a few hours farming the Strongrooms, it also helps with your progression in the Season Reputation.

Diablo 4 Season 9 Strongroom farming strategies

Keep an eye out on the Attunement Bar; once it fills up, you will be ambushed by a Boss (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

1) Bring the best build you have

The Strongrooms, specifically the Horadric Strongrooms, offer significant challenges. Builds with high AoE damage-dealing capability will thrive in these Strongrooms. So builds like Quill Volley Spiritborn, Bloodwave Necromancer, and the Hydra Sorcerer easily dominated the strongroom runs.

2) Stack Ritual pillar attunements

These attunements can add massive amounts of character progression. Add extra mobs and ambushes to buff up your attunement bonuses. While it’s easy to stack multiple bonuses, it can be extremely dangerous and spawn bigger monsters to overwhelm you.

Some buffs, like no dodge or no health potions, can raise the buff up to 25% attunement. These can be useful with certain builds, but if you are playing a Rogue and can't dodge away from incoming attacks, you will die. So be smart about what you can use to your advantage and what will render you useless.

3) Lower the time between events

Keep the time between events as low as possible, masking it with a clean rotation while the used pillars reset. This allows for a smoother rotation between Attunement Pillars.

4) Want better rewards? Use the Escalation Sigils

Escalation Sigils are risky but highly rewarding. Using them will re-roll the affixes and loot in a Strongroom but will increase the damage significantly by pitting you against Asteroth. This boss should not be taken casually, so ensure you are prepared for a tough fight.

6) Smart runs are key

Keep an eye on your Attunement bar; once it fills up, the boss appears. So if you feel like you are underleveled and missing some gear, don’t wait to fight the boss. Instead, leave with the rewards you have and run again at a later time.

