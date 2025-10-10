How to share/import character creation codes in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Blue Protocol Star Resonance features a detailed character creator, allowing players to create any anime character they desire in this latest MMORPG experience. That said, those who do not want to tinker with the feature and instead rely on something pre-made worry not, as the game allows importing user-created avatars.
Similarly, any characters created by players can be shared online with others. Here's how to import as well as share character creation codes in Blue Protocol Star Resonance.
How to import character creation codes in Blue Protocol Star Resonance
Player avatars in Blue Protocol Star Resonance are a great indicator of personal taste and creativity, thanks to the editor. While on the character customization screen, the game presents an Import button on the left side. Clicking it brings up a text field where players can enter a character code, which will then be imported to the game.
Here are the steps:
- Copy the desired character creation code
- Click Import
- Paste the code
- Confirm to get the new character template imported into the game
This way, players can enjoy a variety of community-crafted creations easily without spending time on character creation and dive into the game right away. On the flipside, many users may want to share their creations with others, which is quite easy to do as well.
How to share character creation codes in Blue Protocol Star Resonance
Under the Import option on the same character creation screen is a Share option. Clicking it will allow players to copy the code that pops up and share it with friends and randoms online. Others only need to follow the same steps for importing to use the character creation codes in-game:
- Click on Share
- Copy the character creation code
- Send it to others so they can copy it to use in their own game
Thus far, fans have created a variety of intriguing character skins for use, including those from pop culture and other forms of media, including anime and even other video games. That covers everything about importing and sharing custom characters in Blue Protocol Star Resonance.
