How to change Class in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

In Blue Protocol: Star Resonance, your character’s Class determines their role and playstyle. For instance, a Marksman can inflict damage to targets from a range, while a Heavy Guardian is capable of close combat. You can pick one at the beginning of the journey and later switch to a different Spec after a specific point in the game if things don't work out as intended.
That said, changing Class in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance comes at a cost. It requires farming resources from scratch and spending Hero’s Radiance, which is an expensive item. Additionally, there’s a miniquest you need to complete to gain access to the new class.
How to switch Class in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Interact with Milia
To change Class in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance, you must talk to Milia from the Pioneer Bureau, located at the center of Asterliese City. You gain access to the feature after reaching Adventurer Level 9. The main quest provides sufficient experience points to help meet the requirement.
Interacting with the NPC will get you access to a couple of dialogues. Pick the Life Skills Exchange option to initiate the conversation. She will briefly explain the details of unlocking Class Certification and give you a Hero’s Radiance free of charge. It is a valuable item that otherwise costs 680 Bound Rose Orbs when purchasing from the in-game store.
Changing Class in BPSR
Once you have the , head to your character's profile through the menu or press C on the keyboard. Click on your active Class in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance to open a menu containing all available titles.
Select the Spec you want to switch into and hit the Unlock button at the bottom right corner of the screen to receive a miniquest. Interact with Milia again and hand over the Hero’s Radiance. Complete the subsequent challenge to successfully unlock the new Class for your character.
The corresponding miniquest requires you to slay a certain number of monsters. For instance, if you are trying to become a Stormblade, you will be asked to defeat 20 Goblin Daggers in a particular area.
Each Class maintains a separate progression, so you cannot simply transfer the levels and skill board to the next. However, they share the Echo Resonance bonuses. Therefore, you can access the additional buffs and perks irrespective of whatever Spec you choose.
