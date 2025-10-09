How to farm better gear in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance? 

Gear progression is an essential part of Blue Protocol: Star Resonance's gameplay loop. Having powerful weapons, armor, and accessories to build the perfect wrecking machine for the endgame is the objective of any RPG game, more so when it has the MMO tag to it. The new Blue Protocol game doesn't make the job of players any easier with its gearing system, as there are 11 different pieces to manage.

This article lists the best methods to get better gear anytime in the game.

Farming for better gear in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

The best source for farming better gear is via the Chaotic Realm Dungeons. This activity can be accessed from a special altar located within the first city, Asterleed, specifically on the left side of the map. The altar will be indicated by a purple icon in a diamond shape.

The entire setup is called "Unit X Research Facility," which will allow you to access six Dungeons for different rewards.

Dungeon altar in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

Move up to the altar and interact with one of the glowing plates to select a specific Dungeon. Each of them has three difficulties, with the final one having even more layers to the challenges, determining higher levels of loot.

For example, "Tina's Mindrealm" is a Chaotic Realm Dungeon that drops the weapon of your equipped class, alongside Helmet and Necklace. There is a "Normal" version of the Dungeon, with Hard and Master. You can progress to Level 40 drops by running the Hard version, and Level 60 by running the first five tiers of Master.

Level 80 drops in Chaotic Realm Master (Image via A Plus)

For Level 80, you can run Tier 6 of the Dungeon in Master difficulty. This applies to all pieces of gear in all Dungeons.

Basic Level 80 purple gear can be picked up from Harvey in the main city, where you can exchange different tiers of Alloy Shard for their respective levels of gear. Sovereign Alloy Shards can be exchanged for Level 80 gear pieces, and Heavy Alloy Shards can be exchanged for Level 60 gear pieces.

Exchanging gears in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

We recommend getting this as a placeholder until you get better weapons and armor. All of your pinnacle items will come from the Chaotic Realm Dungeons.

Lastly, World Bosses can also drop higher-tier loot upon death. But we do not recommend taking that farming route.

